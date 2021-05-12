Sixt : Unternehmenspräsentation Mai

This presentation (together with the presenters' speeches and any other related verbal or written communications the "Presentation") contains
forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of Sixt SE (together with its subsidiaries, the "Company") and/or the industry in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts, sometimes identified by the words "believes," "expects," "predicts," "intends," "projects," "plans," "estimates," "aims," "foresees," "anticipates," "targets," and similar expressions. Forward- looking statements, including assumptions, opinions and views of the Company or cited from third party sources, are solely opinions and forecasts which are uncertain and subject to risks. Actual events may differ significantly from any anticipated development due to a number of factors, including without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, in particular in the Company's target markets and changes in competition levels. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does it accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of opinions or any obligation to update the statements in the Presentation to reflect subsequent events. Forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of the Presentation. Neither the delivery of the Presentation nor any
further discussions of the Company with any of the recipients thereof shall, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company since such date. Consequently, the Company does not undertake any obligation to review, update or confirm expectations or estimates or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of the Presentation. Furthermore, a totally different performance can ensue from an unexpected slump in demand or economic stagnation in our key markets. The actual development can differ materially from the forecasts made in this Presentation, in case one of the aforementioned risks or other risks not mentioned here should materialize and/or the assumption on which we have based our forecasts and prospects turn out to be wrong.
Certain industry and market information in the Presentation and/or related materials has been obtained by the Company from third party sources. The Company has not independently verified such information and neither the Company nor any of its directors provides any assurance as to the accuracy, fairness or completeness of such information or opinions contained in this document and neither the Company nor any of its directors takes any responsibility for such information. This
Presentation contains summary information only and does not purport to be comprehensive and is not intended to be (and should not be used as) the basis of any analysis or other evaluation. In addition, the information in the Presentation is subject to change. No representation or warranty (express or implied) is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, any information, including projections, estimates, targets and opinions, contained herein, and no liability whatsoever is accepted as to any errors, omissions or misstatements contained herein. Due to rounding it is possible that figures may not add up exactly and that half or full year figures do not correspond to added quarterly figures. For the same reason, percentages may not exactly match absolute numbers they correspond to.
The Presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation or invitation to subscribe for, underwrite or otherwise acquire, any securities of the Company nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company, nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any other investment whatsoever.
2
We don't want to largest mobility on the planet,
most profitable
thereby creating
average returns
our stakeholders
SIXT share
price development
1960s
1976
1986
2008
2015
2020
one of the first car-leasing
SIXT is the first car rental
2011
companies is created by
Regine Sixt joins
the initial public offering of
company in the world that
SIXT leasing initial public
SIXT sells its stake in Sixt
Erich Sixt
the company
SIXT AG
enables booking via iPhone
SIXT enters the USA
offering
Leasing for EUR 163 m
1970
1977
SIXT adds vans and
the company has
trucks to the fleet
branches at every major
German airport
1990
SIXT is Germanys biggest car rental with more than 1,500 employees and over 1,000 branches
2009
Alexander and Konstantin SIXT join the family business
June 9th 2011 foundation of DriveNow - a joint venture with BMW
2019
ONE Launch: SIXT
becomes an integrated
mobility service provider
4
EXPERIENCE & CONTINUITY THROUGH FAMILY OWNERSHIP
SIXT MANAGEMENT TEAM years with SIXT
54
Erich Sixt
C E O - f u t u r e C h a i r m a n o f t h e S u p e r v i s o r y B o a r d
TECH
James
Klaus
Adams
Kolitz
P r e s i d e n t e C o m m e r c e &
C T O
R e v e n u e M g m t .
f o r m e r
f o r m e r
b o o k i n g . c o m &
T r i v a g o
r e n t a l c a r s . c o m
16
12
17
3
Konstantin
Alexander
Nico
Jörg
Sixt
Sixt
G abriel
Bremer
D e s i g n a t e d C o - C E O s
C O O
C F O
VOTING RIGHT DISTRIBUTION %
58.3%
SIXT FAMILY
PUBLIC
OPERATIONS
1
Daniel
M arasch
V A N &
T R U C K
13
31
13
Estanislao
Dirk
M ichael
de M ata
Hünten
M eissner
E V P S I X T S p a i n
V P R e g i o n S o u t h
P r e s i d e n t & C O O
S I X T U S A
COMBINING LONG TERM OPERATIONAL EXPERIENCE WITH INNOVATIVE DIGITAL KNOW-HOW5