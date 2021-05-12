Log in
    SIX2   DE0007231326

SIXT SE

(SIX2)
118.8 EUR   +1.97%
Sixt : Unternehmenspräsentation Mai

05/12/2021 | 07:36am EDT
ONE STRATEGY

ALL FOR

AND FOR ALL

SIXT SE

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

MAY 2021

DISCLAIMER

This presentation (together with the presenters' speeches and any other related verbal or written communications the "Presentation") contains

forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of Sixt SE (together with its subsidiaries, the "Company") and/or the industry in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts, sometimes identified by the words "believes," "expects," "predicts," "intends," "projects," "plans," "estimates," "aims," "foresees," "anticipates," "targets," and similar expressions. Forward- looking statements, including assumptions, opinions and views of the Company or cited from third party sources, are solely opinions and forecasts which are uncertain and subject to risks. Actual events may differ significantly from any anticipated development due to a number of factors, including without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, in particular in the Company's target markets and changes in competition levels. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does it accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of opinions or any obligation to update the statements in the Presentation to reflect subsequent events. Forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of the Presentation. Neither the delivery of the Presentation nor any

further discussions of the Company with any of the recipients thereof shall, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company since such date. Consequently, the Company does not undertake any obligation to review, update or confirm expectations or estimates or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of the Presentation. Furthermore, a totally different performance can ensue from an unexpected slump in demand or economic stagnation in our key markets. The actual development can differ materially from the forecasts made in this Presentation, in case one of the aforementioned risks or other risks not mentioned here should materialize and/or the assumption on which we have based our forecasts and prospects turn out to be wrong.

Certain industry and market information in the Presentation and/or related materials has been obtained by the Company from third party sources. The Company has not independently verified such information and neither the Company nor any of its directors provides any assurance as to the accuracy, fairness or completeness of such information or opinions contained in this document and neither the Company nor any of its directors takes any responsibility for such information. This

Presentation contains summary information only and does not purport to be comprehensive and is not intended to be (and should not be used as) the basis of any analysis or other evaluation. In addition, the information in the Presentation is subject to change. No representation or warranty (express or implied) is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, any information, including projections, estimates, targets and opinions, contained herein, and no liability whatsoever is accepted as to any errors, omissions or misstatements contained herein. Due to rounding it is possible that figures may not add up exactly and that half or full year figures do not correspond to added quarterly figures. For the same reason, percentages may not exactly match absolute numbers they correspond to.

The Presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation or invitation to subscribe for, underwrite or otherwise acquire, any securities of the Company nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company, nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any other investment whatsoever.

2

We don't want to largest mobility on the planet,

most profitable

thereby creating

average returns

our stakeholders

SIXT share

price development

1960s

1976

1986

2008

2015

2020

one of the first car-leasing

SIXT is the first car rental

2011

companies is created by

Regine Sixt joins

the initial public offering of

company in the world that

SIXT leasing initial public

SIXT sells its stake in Sixt

Erich Sixt

the company

SIXT AG

enables booking via iPhone

SIXT enters the USA

offering

Leasing for EUR 163 m

1970

1977

SIXT adds vans and

the company has

trucks to the fleet

branches at every major

German airport

1990

SIXT is Germanys biggest car rental with more than 1,500 employees and over 1,000 branches

2009

Alexander and Konstantin SIXT join the family business

June 9th 2011 foundation of DriveNow - a joint venture with BMW

2019

ONE Launch: SIXT

becomes an integrated

mobility service provider

4

EXPERIENCE & CONTINUITY THROUGH FAMILY OWNERSHIP

SIXT MANAGEMENT TEAM years with SIXT

54

Erich Sixt

C E O - f u t u r e C h a i r m a n o f t h e S u p e r v i s o r y B o a r d

TECH

James

Klaus

Adams

Kolitz

P r e s i d e n t e C o m m e r c e &

C T O

R e v e n u e M g m t .

f o r m e r

f o r m e r

b o o k i n g . c o m &

T r i v a g o

r e n t a l c a r s . c o m

16

12

17

3

Konstantin

Alexander

Nico

Jörg

Sixt

Sixt

G abriel

Bremer

D e s i g n a t e d C o - C E O s

C O O

C F O

VOTING RIGHT DISTRIBUTION %

58.3%

SIXT FAMILY

PUBLIC

OPERATIONS

1

Daniel

M arasch

V A N &

T R U C K

13

31

13

Estanislao

Dirk

M ichael

de M ata

Hünten

M eissner

E V P S I X T S p a i n

V P R e g i o n S o u t h

P r e s i d e n t & C O O

S I X T U S A

COMBINING LONG TERM OPERATIONAL EXPERIENCE WITH INNOVATIVE DIGITAL KNOW-HOW5

Source: Annual Report 2020

Disclaimer

Sixt SE published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 11:35:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
