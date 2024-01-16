Sixt to purchase 250,000 vehicles from Stellantis

Stellantis announced Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with German car rental company Sixt to purchase up to 250,000 vehicles over three years.



Under the terms of the agreement, up to 250.000 latest-generation vehicles from Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall and Maserati will join Sixt's rental fleet in Europe and North America by 2026.



The agreement covers a variety of models, from city cars to SUVs, vans and commercial vehicles, as well as electric vehicles featuring the latest technology.



By purchasing battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) from Stellantis, Sixt will be able to reduce the CO2 footprint of its fleet and move closer to its target of a 70% to 90% share of electrified vehicles in Europe by 2030.



The first deliveries will take place in the first quarter of 2024 and will continue throughout the year.



