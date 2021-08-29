Sixth of October for Development and Investment "SODIC" E : EGX disclosure regarding updates on SODIC's partnership with NUCA for a 500 acres land plot in New Zayed

News Release
Q3 2021
Cairo, Egypt | 29th of August 2021
New location proposed for SODIC's 500 acre plot in New Zayed;
Cairo, Egypt, 29th August 2021; With reference to Sixth of October Development & Investment Company S.A.E. "SODIC" ("The Company") disclosure on July 15th 2021 that the company received a letter from the Ministry of Housing, Utilities & Urban Communities ("The Ministry") that referred to some changes to the New Zayed area plans at large. These changes included the development of new projects adjacent to the 500 acre plot in New Zayed that is currently being developed by the company in partnership with the New Urban Communities Authority ("NUCA"), as well as the adjustment of the location of the 500 acre plot in a way that preserves the nature and all components of the project and maximizes the benefit from these changes.
SODIC received a letter on Thursday 26th of August 2021 from the Sheikh Zayed City Development Authority informing the company that the position of the above mentioned plot has been presented to NUCA's Board of Directors including the proposal of a new land plot for the project.
The adjusted plot partially overlaps with the original plot and spans 440 acres, but with a higher efficiency that should allow for an increase in sellable BUA without compromising the project's features. The new land plot also enjoys better connectivity with the infrastructure and projects being developed in the area.
The Company is working closely with NUCA and all stakeholders to amend the partnership agreement and update the masterplan to reflect the land plot adjustment and will provide timely updates on any new developments.
Shareholding Structure as at 30/06/2021
