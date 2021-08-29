Log in
    OCDI   EGS65851C015

SIXTH OF OCTOBER FOR DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT COMPANY "SODIC" (S.A.E.)

(OCDI)
  Report
Sixth of October for Development and Investment "SODIC" E : EGX disclosure regarding updates on SODIC's partnership with NUCA for a 500 acres land plot in New Zayed

08/29/2021 | 08:52am EDT
News Release

Q3 2021

Cairo, Egypt | 29th of August 2021

New location proposed for SODIC's 500 acre plot in New Zayed;

Cairo, Egypt, 29th August 2021; With reference to Sixth of October Development & Investment Company S.A.E. "SODIC" ("The Company") disclosure on July 15th 2021 that the company received a letter from the Ministry of Housing, Utilities & Urban Communities ("The Ministry") that referred to some changes to the New Zayed area plans at large. These changes included the development of new projects adjacent to the 500 acre plot in New Zayed that is currently being developed by the company in partnership with the New Urban Communities Authority ("NUCA"), as well as the adjustment of the location of the 500 acre plot in a way that preserves the nature and all components of the project and maximizes the benefit from these changes.

SODIC received a letter on Thursday 26th of August 2021 from the Sheikh Zayed City Development Authority informing the company that the position of the above mentioned plot has been presented to NUCA's Board of Directors including the proposal of a new land plot for the project.

The adjusted plot partially overlaps with the original plot and spans 440 acres, but with a higher efficiency that should allow for an increase in sellable BUA without compromising the project's features. The new land plot also enjoys better connectivity with the infrastructure and projects being developed in the area.

The Company is working closely with NUCA and all stakeholders to amend the partnership agreement and update the masterplan to reflect the land plot adjustment and will provide timely updates on any new developments.

-End-

1 | SODIC

News Release

Shareholding Structure as at 30/06/2021

News Release

Q3 2021

Cairo, Egypt | 29th of August 2021

About SODIC

Building on a history of more than twenty five years of successful operations in Egypt, SODIC is one of the country's leading real estate development companies, bringing to the market award-winning large scale developments to meet Egypt's ever-growing need for high quality housing, commercial and retail spaces.

38%

5%

17%

14%

10%

7% 9%

Headquartered in Cairo and listed on the Egyptian stock exchange (EGX) under OCDI.CA, SODIC is one of the few non-family owned companies traded on the EGX, with a strong corporate governance framework.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of SODIC. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors; undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Certain information contained herein constitutes "targets" or "forward-looking statements," which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "seek," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "intend," "continue" or "believe" or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Actual events or results or the actual performance of SODIC may

ACT Financial Consortium

Olayan Saudi Investment Company

Abanumay Family

Ripplewood Advisors L.L.C.

RIMCO

Ekuity Holding

Others

differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such targets or forward- looking statements. The performance of SODIC is subject to risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this document including worldwide economic trends, the economic and political climate of Egypt, the Middle East and changes in business strategy and various other factors.

SODIC Investor Relations

Contact Information

Omar Nashaat onashaat@sodic.com (+202) 3827 0300

IR website ir.sodic.com

Disclaimer

SODIC - Sixth of October Development & Investment Co. SAE published this content on 29 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2021 12:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
