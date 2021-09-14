Sixth of October for Development and Investment "SODIC" E : SODIC signs partnership agreement for 280 acre plot on the Mediterranean North Coast
09/14/2021 | 05:22am EDT
News Release
Q3 2021
Cairo, Egypt |13th of September 2021
SODIC signs partnership agreement for 280 acre plot on the Mediterranean North Coast
Cairo, Egypt, 13th September 2021; Sixth of October Development & Investment Company S.A.E. "SODIC" announced that Tabrook Development Company S.A.E, SODIC's wholly-owned subsidiary, has signed a partnership agreement with Shahin Owners' Union, represented by Mr. Alhassan Tarek Salem, for a 280-acre land plot on the Mediterranean North Coast. The land plot is located at Kilometre 92 Marsa Matrouh - Alexandria road, eight kilometres east of "Caesar", our flagship North Coast destination.
Under the terms of the agreement, the landowner is entitled to fixed payments of EGP 2.7 billion to be paid over 12 years in addition to a variable component of 15% of the cash collections generated from projects on the plot, with no minimum guarantee.
The partnership agreement supersedes the earlier revenue share deal signed in March 2018 for two adjacent land plots with a total area of 308 acres.
-End-
1| SODIC
News Release
Shareholding Structure as at 30/06/2021
News Release
Q3 2021
Cairo, Egypt |13th of September 2021
About SODIC
Building on a history of more than twenty five years of successful operations in Egypt, SODIC is one of the country's leading real estate development companies, bringing to the market award-winning large scale developments to meet Egypt's ever-growing need for high quality housing, commercial and retail spaces.
38%
5%
17%
14%
10%
7% 9%
Headquartered in Cairo and listed on the Egyptian stock exchange (EGX) under OCDI.CA, SODIC is one of the few non-family owned companies traded on the EGX, with a strong corporate governance framework.
Forward Looking Statements
Statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of SODIC. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors; undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Certain information contained herein constitutes "targets" or "forward-looking statements," which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "seek," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "intend," "continue" or "believe" or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Actual events or results or the actual performance of SODIC may
ACT Financial Consortium
Olayan Saudi Investment Company
Abanumay Family
Ripplewood Advisors L.L.C.
RIMCO
Ekuity Holding
Others
differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such targets or forward- looking statements. The performance of SODIC is subject to risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this document including worldwide economic trends, the economic and political climate of Egypt, the Middle East and changes in business strategy and various other factors.
SODIC - Sixth of October Development & Investment Co. SAE published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 09:21:06 UTC.