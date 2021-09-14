Sixth of October for Development and Investment "SODIC" E : SODIC signs partnership agreement for 280 acre plot on the Mediterranean North Coast

News Release

Q3 2021

Cairo, Egypt |13th of September 2021

SODIC signs partnership agreement for 280 acre plot on the Mediterranean North Coast

Cairo, Egypt, 13th September 2021; Sixth of October Development & Investment Company S.A.E. "SODIC" announced that Tabrook Development Company S.A.E, SODIC's wholly-owned subsidiary, has signed a partnership agreement with Shahin Owners' Union, represented by Mr. Alhassan Tarek Salem, for a 280-acre land plot on the Mediterranean North Coast. The land plot is located at Kilometre 92 Marsa Matrouh - Alexandria road, eight kilometres east of "Caesar", our flagship North Coast destination.

Under the terms of the agreement, the landowner is entitled to fixed payments of EGP 2.7 billion to be paid over 12 years in addition to a variable component of 15% of the cash collections generated from projects on the plot, with no minimum guarantee.

The partnership agreement supersedes the earlier revenue share deal signed in March 2018 for two adjacent land plots with a total area of 308 acres.

-End-