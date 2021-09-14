Log in
    OCDI   EGS65851C015

SIXTH OF OCTOBER FOR DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT COMPANY "SODIC" (S.A.E.)

(OCDI)
Sixth of October for Development and Investment "SODIC" E : SODIC signs partnership agreement for 280 acre plot on the Mediterranean North Coast

09/14/2021 | 05:22am EDT
News Release

Q3 2021

Cairo, Egypt |13th of September 2021

SODIC signs partnership agreement for 280 acre plot on the Mediterranean North Coast

Cairo, Egypt, 13th September 2021; Sixth of October Development & Investment Company S.A.E. "SODIC" announced that Tabrook Development Company S.A.E, SODIC's wholly-owned subsidiary, has signed a partnership agreement with Shahin Owners' Union, represented by Mr. Alhassan Tarek Salem, for a 280-acre land plot on the Mediterranean North Coast. The land plot is located at Kilometre 92 Marsa Matrouh - Alexandria road, eight kilometres east of "Caesar", our flagship North Coast destination.

Under the terms of the agreement, the landowner is entitled to fixed payments of EGP 2.7 billion to be paid over 12 years in addition to a variable component of 15% of the cash collections generated from projects on the plot, with no minimum guarantee.

The partnership agreement supersedes the earlier revenue share deal signed in March 2018 for two adjacent land plots with a total area of 308 acres.

-End-

1 | SODIC

News Release

Shareholding Structure as at 30/06/2021

News Release

Q3 2021

Cairo, Egypt |13th of September 2021

About SODIC

Building on a history of more than twenty five years of successful operations in Egypt, SODIC is one of the country's leading real estate development companies, bringing to the market award-winning large scale developments to meet Egypt's ever-growing need for high quality housing, commercial and retail spaces.

38%

5%

17%

14%

10%

7% 9%

Headquartered in Cairo and listed on the Egyptian stock exchange (EGX) under OCDI.CA, SODIC is one of the few non-family owned companies traded on the EGX, with a strong corporate governance framework.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of SODIC. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors; undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Certain information contained herein constitutes "targets" or "forward-looking statements," which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "seek," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "intend," "continue" or "believe" or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Actual events or results or the actual performance of SODIC may

ACT Financial Consortium

Olayan Saudi Investment Company

Abanumay Family

Ripplewood Advisors L.L.C.

RIMCO

Ekuity Holding

Others

differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such targets or forward- looking statements. The performance of SODIC is subject to risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this document including worldwide economic trends, the economic and political climate of Egypt, the Middle East and changes in business strategy and various other factors.

SODIC Investor Relations

Contact Information

Omar Nashaat onashaat@sodic.com (+202) 3827 0300

IR website ir.sodic.com

Disclaimer

SODIC - Sixth of October Development & Investment Co. SAE published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 09:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7 377 M 471 M 471 M
Net income 2021 987 M 63,0 M 63,0 M
Net cash 2021 765 M 48,9 M 48,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,49x
Yield 2021 3,06%
Capitalization 6 397 M 408 M 409 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 645
Free-Float 45,5%
Chart SIXTH OF OCTOBER FOR DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT COMPANY "SODIC" (S.A.E.)
Duration : Period :
Sixth of October for Development and Investment Company
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIXTH OF OCTOBER FOR DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT COMPANY "SODIC" (S.A.E.)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 17,96 EGP
Average target price 21,17 EGP
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Magued Ahmed Sami Mohamed Sherif Managing Director & Executive Director
Omar Mahmoud Rafat Al-Hamawy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Osam Abdul Moneim Saleh Non-Executive Chairman
Hisham Salah Chief Information Officer
Yasser El-Said Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIXTH OF OCTOBER FOR DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT COMPANY "SODIC" (S.A.E.)21.02%408
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED9.90%41 316
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-21.81%28 118
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-5.31%27 778
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED7.47%25 187
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-20.06%24 179