MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Egyptian Exchange  >  Sixth of October for Development and Investment Company "SODIC" (S.A.E.)    OCDI   EGS65851C015

SIXTH OF OCTOBER FOR DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT COMPANY "SODIC" (S.A.E.)

(OCDI)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sixth of October for Development and Investment "SODIC" E : Six of October Development & Investment (SODIC) (OCDI.CA) AGM Decisions

11/02/2020 | 04:42am EST

The Polygon

Designed by multiple-award-winning UK-based architects Wilkinson-Eyre, The Polygon consists of 9 'Class A' office buildings. In the middle of this bustling business park will be The Central Building, or the Mountain.

The Polygon offers over 70,000 m2 of state-of-the-art office space, designed to accommodate both smaller and larger businesses.

The Polygon enjoys a prime location in the heart of West Cairo, close to the new Rod El Farag Mehwar, which will directly link Westown to central Cairo. The Polygon has earned SODIC several awards such as the Euromoney award for Best Office/Business Developer in Egypt in 2014, and the Best Future Commercial and Mixed Use Project Award from Cityscape in 2013. Delivery of the Polygon Business Park began in 2013.

Disclaimer

SODIC - Sixth of October Development & Investment Co. SAE published this content on 01 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 09:29:11 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 4 579 M 293 M 293 M
Net income 2020 548 M 35,0 M 35,0 M
Net cash 2020 1 898 M 121 M 121 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,44x
Yield 2020 4,28%
Capitalization 4 016 M 256 M 257 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,46x
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 645
Free-Float 54,5%
Chart SIXTH OF OCTOBER FOR DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT COMPANY "SODIC" (S.A.E.)
Duration : Period :
Sixth of October for Development and Investment Company
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIXTH OF OCTOBER FOR DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT COMPANY "SODIC" (S.A.E.)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 17,34 EGP
Last Close Price 11,69 EGP
Spread / Highest target 88,2%
Spread / Average Target 48,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Magued Ahmed Sami Mohamed Sherif Managing Director & Executive Director
Osam Abdul Moneim Saleh Non-Executive Chairman
Nabil Amasha Chief Commercial & Operations Officer
Shehab Nabil Abdul Gafour El-Orabi Chief Operating Officer
Omar Mahmoud Rafat Al-Hamawy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIXTH OF OCTOBER FOR DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT COMPANY "SODIC" (S.A.E.)-11.77%256
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-16.89%37 053
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED16.03%32 778
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-18.69%29 012
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-5.07%27 476
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-36.08%27 406
