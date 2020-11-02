Sixth of October for Development and Investment "SODIC" E : Six of October Development & Investment (SODIC) (OCDI.CA) AGM Decisions

The Polygon

Designed by multiple-award-winning UK-based architects Wilkinson-Eyre, The Polygon consists of 9 'Class A' office buildings. In the middle of this bustling business park will be The Central Building, or the Mountain.

The Polygon offers over 70,000 m2 of state-of-the-art office space, designed to accommodate both smaller and larger businesses.

The Polygon enjoys a prime location in the heart of West Cairo, close to the new Rod El Farag Mehwar, which will directly link Westown to central Cairo. The Polygon has earned SODIC several awards such as the Euromoney award for Best Office/Business Developer in Egypt in 2014, and the Best Future Commercial and Mixed Use Project Award from Cityscape in 2013. Delivery of the Polygon Business Park began in 2013.