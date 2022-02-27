Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Egypt
  4. Egyptian Exchange
  5. Sixth of October for Development and Investment Company "SODIC" (S.A.E.)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OCDI   EGS65851C015

SIXTH OF OCTOBER FOR DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT COMPANY "SODIC" (S.A.E.)

(OCDI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sixth of October for Development and Investment "SODIC" E : Six of October Development & Investment (SODIC) (OCDI.CA) - Listing Committee Decision

02/27/2022 | 07:51am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Six of October Development & Investment (SODIC) (OCDI.CA) - Listing Committee Decision
27/02/2022
Company Name : Six of October Development & Investment (SODIC)
ISIN Code : EGS65851C015
Reuters Code : OCDI.CA
Content :
The Listing Committee held on 24/02/2022 decided to address the company to abide by the provision of Article 31 of the Listing Rules and Article 45 of the Executive Regulations.

Disclaimer

SODIC - Sixth of October Development & Investment Co. SAE published this content on 27 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2022 07:50:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIXTH OF OCTOBER FOR DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT COMPANY "SODIC" (S.A.E.)
07:51aSIXTH OF OCTOBER FOR DEVELOPMENT AND : Six of October Development & Investment (SODIC) (OC..
PU
01/16SIXTH OF OCTOBER FOR DEVELOPMENT AND : Release from Six of October Development & Investmen..
PU
01/16SIXTH OF OCTOBER FOR DEVELOPMENT AND : بيان من ش..
PU
2021An investor consortium led by Aldar Properties PJSC including Abu Dhabi Developmental H..
CI
2021SIXTH OF OCTOBER FOR DEVELOPMENT AND : IR Presentation 3Q2021
PU
2021SIXTH OF OCTOBER FOR DEVELOPMENT AND : Earning Release 3Q2021
PU
2021Sixth of October for Development and Investment Company "SODIC" (S.A.E.) Reports Earnin..
CI
2021SIXTH OF OCTOBER FOR DEVELOPMENT AND : SODIC signs EGP 1.57 billion Long-Term Syndicated F..
PU
2021SIXTH OF OCTOBER FOR DEVELOPMENT AND : SODIC signs partnership agreement for 280 acre plot..
PU
2021SODIC Signs Partnership Agreement for 280 Acre Plot on the Mediterranean North Coast
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 573 M 417 M 311 M
Net income 2021 845 M 53,7 M 40,0 M
Net cash 2021 979 M 62,2 M 46,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,75x
Yield 2021 4,26%
Capitalization 4 595 M 292 M 217 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 645
Free-Float 7,03%
Chart SIXTH OF OCTOBER FOR DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT COMPANY "SODIC" (S.A.E.)
Duration : Period :
Sixth of October for Development and Investment Company
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIXTH OF OCTOBER FOR DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT COMPANY "SODIC" (S.A.E.)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 12,90 EGP
Average target price 22,31 EGP
Spread / Average Target 72,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Magued Ahmed Sami Mohamed Sherif Managing Director & Executive Director
Omar Mahmoud Rafat Al-Hamawy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Osam Abdul Moneim Saleh Non-Executive Chairman
Hisham Salah Chief Information Officer
Yasser El-Said Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIXTH OF OCTOBER FOR DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT COMPANY "SODIC" (S.A.E.)-10.66%292
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-2.06%34 381
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED12.20%33 605
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.27.84%33 077
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED13.35%32 364
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.1.15%29 957