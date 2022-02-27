Sixth of October for Development and Investment "SODIC" E : Six of October Development & Investment (SODIC) (OCDI.CA) - Listing Committee Decision

Six of October Development & Investment (SODIC) (OCDI.CA) - Listing Committee Decision
27/02/2022
Company Name : Six of October Development & Investment (SODIC)
ISIN Code : EGS65851C015
Reuters Code : OCDI.CA
Content :
The Listing Committee held on 24/02/2022 decided to address the company to abide by the provision of Article 31 of the Listing Rules and Article 45 of the Executive Regulations.
