    OCDI   EGS65851C015

SIXTH OF OCTOBER FOR DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT COMPANY "SODIC" (S.A.E.)

(OCDI)
Sixth of October for Development and Investment "SODIC" E : Resume of Trading on Six of October Development & Investment (SODIC) (OCDI.CA)

04/26/2021 | 04:12am EDT
Resume of Trading on Six of October Development & Investment (SODIC) (OCDI.CA)

Company Name : Six of October Development & Investment (SODIC)
ISIN Code : EGS65851C015
Reuters Code : OCDI.CA
Content :
EGX decided to resume trading on the company effective 25/04/2021 trading session at 11:50 AM, as the company sent the AGM decisions held on 22/04/2021.;

Disclaimer

SODIC - Sixth of October Development & Investment Co. SAE published this content on 25 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 08:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7 413 M 472 M 472 M
Net income 2021 1 102 M 70,2 M 70,2 M
Net Debt 2021 641 M 40,8 M 40,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,62x
Yield 2021 3,16%
Capitalization 6 198 M 395 M 395 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 645
Free-Float 40,4%
Sixth of October for Development and Investment Company
Technical analysis trends SIXTH OF OCTOBER FOR DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT COMPANY "SODIC" (S.A.E.)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 21,06 EGP
Last Close Price 17,40 EGP
Spread / Highest target 72,4%
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Magued Ahmed Sami Mohamed Sherif Managing Director & Executive Director
Omar Mahmoud Rafat Al-Hamawy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Osam Abdul Moneim Saleh Non-Executive Chairman
Hisham Salah Chief Information Officer
Yasser El-Said Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIXTH OF OCTOBER FOR DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT COMPANY "SODIC" (S.A.E.)17.25%395
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED19.40%44 585
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED9.14%38 724
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED15.31%33 907
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED18.15%28 094
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-10.45%26 938
