Sixth of October for Development and Investment "SODIC" E : Resume of Trading on Six of October Development & Investment (SODIC) (OCDI.CA)

Resume of Trading on Six of October Development & Investment (SODIC) (OCDI.CA)
Company Name : Six of October Development & Investment (SODIC)
ISIN Code : EGS65851C015
Reuters Code : OCDI.CA
Content :
EGX decided to resume trading on the company effective 25/04/2021 trading session at 11:50 AM, as the company sent the AGM decisions held on 22/04/2021.;
