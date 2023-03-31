Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLX   US83012A1097

SIXTH STREET SPECIALTY LENDING, INC.

(TSLX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-31 pm EDT
18.30 USD   +0.60%
04:07pSixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 Financial Results
BU
03/13Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/13Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Provides a Letter to Stakeholders
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 Financial Results

03/31/2023 | 04:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE: TSLX) (“TSLX” or “the Company") announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Monday, May 8, 2023, after the market closes. TSLX invites all interested persons to its webcast / conference call on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its first quarter ended March 31, 2023 financial results.

Conference Call Information:

The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the Investor Resources section of TSLX’s website at https://sixthstreetspecialtylending.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations. Please visit the website to test your connection before the webcast. A recorded version will be available under the same link following the conclusion of the conference call.

Research analysts who wish to participate in the conference call must first register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIad1af13ecdc54736929504d961c365a7. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. The Company seeks to generate current income primarily in U.S.-domiciled middle-market companies through direct originations of senior secured loans and, to a lesser extent, originations of mezzanine loans and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities. The Company has elected to be regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder. The Company is externally managed by Sixth Street Specialty Lending Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of Sixth Street and a Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) registered investment adviser. The Company leverages the deep investment, sector, and operating resources of Sixth Street, a global investment firm with $65 billion in assets under management and committed capital. For more information, visit the Company’s website at https://sixthstreetspecialtylending.com.

About Sixth Street

Sixth Street is a global investment firm with $65 billion in assets under management and committed capital. The firm uses its long-term flexible capital, data-enabled capabilities, and One Team culture to develop themes and offer solutions to companies across all stages of growth. Founded in 2009, Sixth Street has more than 450 team members including over 180 investment professionals around the world. For more information, visit https://sixthstreet.com or follow Sixth Street on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements,” which relate to future events or the Company’s future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about SIXTH STREET SPECIALTY LENDING, INC.
04:07pSixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to ..
BU
03/13Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
03/13Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Provides a Letter to Stakeholders
BU
02/21Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Adjusts Price Target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $22 F..
MT
02/17Sector Update: Financial Stocks Slip Pre-Bell Friday
MT
02/17Transcript : Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb..
CI
02/17SIXTH STREET SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Re..
AQ
02/17Sixth Street Specialty Lending's Q4 Adjusted Net Income Declines, Total Investment Inco..
MT
02/16Sixth St : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/16SIXTH STREET SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIXTH STREET SPECIALTY LENDING, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 386 M - -
Net income 2023 179 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 601 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,34x
Yield 2023 11,1%
Capitalization 1 480 M 1 480 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,98x
EV / Sales 2024 8,07x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart SIXTH STREET SPECIALTY LENDING, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIXTH STREET SPECIALTY LENDING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 18,19 $
Average target price 21,05 $
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joshua William Easterly Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Robert Stanley President
Ian Simmonds Chief Financial Officer
Anton Brett Secretary & Compliance Officer
Richard A. Higginbotham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIXTH STREET SPECIALTY LENDING, INC.2.19%1 480
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-1.62%9 895
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.5.09%5 171
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND13.12%3 923
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-6.69%3 855
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-4.31%3 822
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer