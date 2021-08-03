Sixth Street Specialty Lending : Net Investment Income Per Share (Form 8-K) 08/03/2021 | 04:24pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Net Investment Income Per Share Q2 2021 (adjusted): $0.46 Q2 2021: $0.38 Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Adjusted Net Investment Income Per Share of $0.46 and NAV Per Share of $16.85; Declares a Third Quarter Base Dividend Per Share of $0.41 and a Second Quarter Supplemental Dividend Per Share of $0.02 NEW YORK-August 3, 2021- Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE: TSLX, or the 'Company') today reported adjusted net investment income of $0.46 per share and adjusted net income of $0.88 per share for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. These results correspond to an annualized return on equity (ROE) on adjusted net investment income and adjusted net income of 11.0% and 21.4%, respectively. Both adjusted net investment income per share and adjusted net income per share exclude approximately $0.08 per share of capital gains incentive fee expenses that were accrued, but not paid or payable, related to cumulative gains in excess of cumulative losses less capital gains incentive fees paid inception-to-date. Including the impact of the accrued capital gains incentive fee expenses, the Company's net investment income and net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 were $27.4 million, or $0.38 per share, and $58.4 million, or $0.80 per share, respectively. The Company's net investment income in the second quarter reflects continued strength in the core earnings power of its portfolio, and the difference between this quarter's net investment income and net income was due to significant net realized and unrealized gains on the Company's investments. Reported net asset value (NAV) per share was $16.85 at June 30, 2021 as compared to$16.47 at March 31, 2021 (or a pro forma NAV per share of $16.41, which accounts for the impact of the $0.06 per share first quarter 2021 supplemental dividend). The primary drivers of this quarter's NAV per share growth were the net realized and unrealized gains related to portfolio-company specific events and net unrealized gains from the impact of credit spread tightening on the valuation of the Company's investments. The Company announced that its Board of Directors has declared a third quarter 2021 base dividend of $0.41 per share to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2021, payable on October 15, 2021, and a second quarter supplemental dividend of $0.02 per share to shareholders of record as of August 31, 2021, payable on September 30, 2021. Adjusted for the impact of the supplemental dividend related to this quarter's earnings, the Company's Q2 pro forma NAV per share was $16.83. As of June 30, 2021, 0.02% of the portfolio at fair value was on non-accrual status, which is flat compared to March 31, 2021. No new portfolio companies were added to non-accrual during the quarter. Net Income Per Share Q2 2021 (adjusted): $0.88 Q2 2021: $0.80 Annualized ROE Q2 2021 (Adj NII): 11.0% Q2 2021 (Adj NI): 21.4% Q2 2021 (NII): 9.2% Q2 2021 (NI): 19.5% NAV Q2 2021 ($MM): $1,223.8 Q2 2021 (per share) $16.85 Q2 2021 (per share, PF): $16.83 Dividends Declared (per share) Q2 2021 (Base): $0.41 LTM Q2'21 (Base): $1.64 LTM Q2'21 (Supp/Special): $1.46 LTM Q2'21 (Total): $3.10 1 Portfolio and Investment Activity For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, new investment commitments totaled $303.1 million. This compares to $145.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the principal amount of new investments funded was$265.2 million in seven new portfolio companies and eight existing portfolio companies. For this period, the Company had $107.8 million aggregate principal amount in exits and repayments. For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the principal amount of new investments funded was $130.4 million in two new portfolio companies and six existing portfolio companies. For that period, the Company had $85.1 million aggregate principal amount in exits and repayments. As of June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, the Company had investments in 72 and 68 portfolio companies, respectively, with an aggregate fair value of $2,570.0 million and $2,382.7 million, respectively. As of June 30, 2021, the average investment size in each portfolio company was $35.7 million based on fair value. As of June 30, 2021, the Company's portfolio based on fair value consisted of 93.6% first-lien debt investments, 0.2% second-lien debt investments, 0.7% mezzanine investments, and 5.5% equity and other investments. As of March 31, 2021, the Company's portfolio based on fair value consisted of 94.9% first-lien debt investments, 0.2% second-lien debt investments, 0.6% mezzanine investments, and 4.3% equity and other investments. As of June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021 approximately 93.8% and 95.1% of the portfolio was invested in secured debt, respectively. As of June 30, 2021, 98.9% of debt investments based on fair value in the portfolio bore interest at floating rates (when including investment specific hedges), with 99.2% of these subject to LIBOR floors. The Company's credit facilities also bear interest at floating rates. In connection with the Company's Convertible Notes and other Notes, which bear interest at fixed rates, the Company has entered into fixed-to-floating interest rate swaps in order to align the nature of the interest rates of its liabilities with its investment portfolio. For both of the periods ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, the weighted average total yield of debt and income-producing securities at fair value (which includes interest income and amortization of fees and discounts) was 9.8%, and the weighted average total yield of debt and income-producing securities at amortized cost (which includes interest income and amortization of fees and discounts) was 10.1%. 1. Calculation includes income earning debt investments only. Origination Activity Commitments: $303.1MM Fundings: $265.2MM Net Fundings: $157.4MM Average Investment Size $35.7MM

(1.4% of the portfolio at fair value) First Lien Debt Investments (% FV) 93.6% Secured Debt Investments (% FV) 93.8% Floating Rate Debt Investments1 (% FV) 98.9% Weighted Average Yield of Debt and Incoming-Producing Securities Yield at Fair Value: 9.8% Yield at Amortized Cost: 10.1% 2 Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Total Investment Income For the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, investment income was $62.8 million and $70.3 million, respectively. The decrease in interest from investments was primarily the result of a decrease in prepayment fees and accelerated amortization of upfront fees related to paydowns, partially offset by an increase in interest earned due to a larger average portfolio size for the period ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Net Expenses Net expenses totaled $35.2 million and $29.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The increase in expenses was primarily driven by accrued capital gains incentive fees related to cumulative gains in excess of cumulative losses less capital gains incentive fees paid inception‐to-date. Debt and Capital Resources As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $18.5 million in cash and cash equivalents (including $15.3 million of restricted cash), total principal value of debt outstanding of $1,326.0 million, and $1,099.3 million of undrawn capacity on its revolving credit facility, subject to borrowing base and other limitations. The Company's weighted average interest rate on debt outstanding was 2.3% for both the three-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021. At June 30, 2021, the Company's debt to equity ratio was 1.08x, compared to 0.92x at March 31, 2021. Average debt to equity was 1.07x for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021, compared to 0.93x for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021. 1. Daily average debt outstanding during the quarter divided by the daily average net assets during the quarter. Daily average net assets is calculated by starting with the prior quarter end net asset value and adjusting for capital activity during the quarter (adding common stock offerings / DRIP contributions). Total Investment Income $62.8MM Net Expenses $35.2MM Total Principal Debt Outstanding $1,326.0MM Debt-to-Equity Ratio Q2 2021 Quarter End: 1.08x Q2 2021 Average1: 1.07x 3 LIQUIDITY AND FUNDING PROFILE Liquidity The following tables summarize the Company's liquidity at June 30, 2021 and changes to unfunded commitments since March 31, 2021. Revolving Credit Facility Unfunded Commitment Activity Revolver Capacity $1,485 Unfunded Commitments (See Note 8 in 3/31/21 10-Q) $162 Drawn on Revolver ($386) Extinguished Unfunded Commitments ($7) Unrestricted Cash Balance $3 New Unfunded Commitments $41 Total Liquidity (Pre-Unfunded Commitments) $1,102 Net Drawdown of Unfunded Commitments ($5) Available Unfunded Commitments1 ($121) Total Unfunded Commitments $191 Total Liquidity (Burdened for Unfunded Commitments) $981 Unavailable Unfunded Commitments1 ($70) Available Unfunded Commitments1 $121 1. Commitments may be subject to limitations on borrowings set forth in the agreements between the Company and the applicable portfolio company. As a result, portfolio companies may not be eligible to borrow the full commitment amount on such date. Note: May not sum due to rounding. Funding Profile At June 30, 2021, the Company's funding mix was comprised of 71% unsecured and 29% secured debt. As illustrated below, the Company's nearest debt maturity is in August 2022 at $143 million, and the weighted average remaining life of investments funded with debt was ~2.4 years, compared to a weighted average remaining maturity on debt of ~4.1 years. *Includes $25 million of non-extending commitments with a maturity of January 31, 2025 and a revolving period ending January 31, 2024. 1. Net of Deferred Financing Costs and Interest Rate Fair Value Hedging. Deferred Financing Costs total $19.7M at 6/30/20, $18.4M at 9/30/20, $17.2M at 12/31/20, $23.7M at 3/31/21 and $22.3M at 6/30/21. Fair value hedge on interest rate swaps related to the 2024 and 2026 notes total $19.3M at 6/30/20, $18.1M at 9/30/20, $16.8M at 12/31/20, $2.2M at 3/31/21 and $4.5M at 6/30/21. 2. Weighted by amortized cost of debt investments. Investments are financed by debt and permanent equity capital. This analysis assumes longer-dated investments are currently funded by permanent equity capital (49% of investments) and the remaining (shorter-dated) investments (51% of investments) are currently funded by debt financing. Investments for purposes of this analysis exclude unfunded commitments, and permanent equity capital is defined as 6/30/21 net assets. 3. Weighted by gross commitment amount. Note: Numbers may not sum due to rounding. 4 Conference Call and Webcast Conference Call Information: A conference call to discuss the Company's financial results will be held live at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on August 4, 2021. Please visit TSLX's webcast link located on the Events & Presentations page of the Investor Resources section of TSLX's website http://www.sixthstreetspecialtylending.com for a slide presentation that complements the Earnings Conference Call. Please visit the website to test your connection before the webcast. Participants are also invited to access the conference call by dialing one of the following numbers: Domestic: (877) 359-9508 International: +1 (253) 237-1122 Conference ID: 8937188 All callers will need to enter the Conference ID followed by the # sign and reference 'Sixth Street Specialty Lending' once connected with the operator. All callers are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the call so that name and company information can be collected. Replay Information: An archived replay will be available from approximately 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 4 through August 11 via a webcast link located on the Investor Resources section of TSLX's website, and via the dial-in numbers listed below: Domestic: (855) 859-2056 International: +1 (404) 537-3406 Conference ID: 8937188 5 Financial Highlights (Amounts in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended (unaudited) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Investments at Fair Value $ 2,570.0 $ 2,382.7 $ 1,983.8 Total Assets $ 2,608.4 $ 2,417.9 $ 2,018.6 Net Asset Value Per Share $ 16.85 $ 16.47 $ 16.08 Supplemental Dividend Per Share $ 0.02 $ 0.06 $ 0.00 Special Dividend Per Share $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Pro Forma Net Asset Value Per Share (1) $ 16.83 $ 16.41 $ 16.08 Investment Income $ 62.8 $ 66.2 $ 70.3 Adjusted Net Investment Income(2) $ 33.0 $ 36.8 $ 39.5 Adjusted Net Income (2) $ 64.0 $ 61.2 $ 95.9 Accrued Capital Gains Incentive Fee Expense $ 5.6 $ 4.5 $ 0.0 Net Investment Income $ 27.4 $ 32.3 $ 39.5 Net Income $ 58.4 $ 56.7 $ 95.9 Adjusted Net Investment Income Per Share(2) $ 0.46 $ 0.53 $ 0.59 Adjusted Net Income Per Share(2) $ 0.88 $ 0.88 $ 1.43 Accrued Capital Gains Incentive Fee Expense Per Share $ 0.08 $ 0.07 $ 0.00 Net Investment Income Per Share $ 0.38 $ 0.46 $ 0.59 Net Income Per Share $ 0.80 $ 0.81 $ 1.43 Annualized Return on Equity (Adjusted Net Investment Income) (2) (3) 11.0 % 13.3 % 15.6 % Annualized Return on Equity (Adjusted Net Income) (2) (3) 21.4 % 22.1 % 38.0 % Annualized Return on Equity (Net Investment Income)(3) 9.2 % 11.7 % 15.6 % Annualized Return on Equity (Net Income)(3) 19.5 % 20.5 % 38.0 % Weighted Average Yield of Debt and Income Producing Securities at Fair Value 9.8 % 9.8 % 10.0 % Weighted Average Yield of Debt and Income Producing Securities at Amortized Cost 10.1 % 10.1 % 10.0 % Percentage of Debt Investment Commitments at Floating Rates (4) 98.9 % 99.0 % 98.8 % 1. Pro forma net asset value per share gives effect to the supplemental dividend declared related to earnings or special dividend in the applicable period. 2. Adjusted to exclude the capital gains incentive fee that was accrued, but not paid, related to cumulative unrealized capital gains in excess of cumulative net realized capital gains less any cumulative unrealized losses and capital gains incentive fees paid inception to date. 3. Return on equity is calculated using prior period's ending net asset value per share. 4. Includes one or more fixed rate investments for which the Company entered into an interest rate swap agreement to swap to floating rate. Calculation includes income earning debt investments only. 6 Financial Statements and Tables Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Investments at fair value Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $2,414,123 and $2,187,427, respectively) $ 2,511,435 $ 2,249,302 Non-controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of $12,779 and $12,892, respectively) 18,870 12,892 Controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of $61,852 and $58,709, respectively) 39,687 36,676 Total investments at fair value (amortized cost of $2,488,754 and $2,259,028, respectively) 2,569,992 2,298,870 Cash and cash equivalents (restricted cash of $15,315 and $10,815, respectively) 18,494 13,274 Interest receivable 13,990 8,583 Prepaid expenses and other assets 5,880 17,866 Total Assets $ 2,608,356 $ 2,338,593 Liabilities Debt (net of deferred financing costs of $22,287 and $17,246, respectively) $ 1,304,841 $ 1,110,363 Management fees payable to affiliate 9,287 8,435 Incentive fees on net investment income payable to affiliate 6,995 7,252 Incentive fees on net capital gains accrued to affiliate 11,525 1,421 Dividends payable 29,774 27,728 Other payables to affiliate 3,272 2,632 Other liabilities 18,849 19,447 Total Liabilities 1,384,543 1,177,278 Commitments and contingencies Net Assets Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized, 72,945,727 and 67,980,253 shares issued, respectively; and 72,649,683 and 67,684,209 share outstanding, respectively 729 680 Additional paid-in capital 1,129,621 1,025,676 Treasury stock at cost; 296,044 and 296,044 shares held, respectively (4,291 ) (4,291 ) Distributable earnings 97,754 139,250 Total Net Assets 1,223,813 1,161,315 Total Liabilities and Net Assets $ 2,608,356 $ 2,338,593 Net Asset Value Per Share $ 16.85 $ 17.16 7 Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Income Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments: Interest from investments $ 59,720 $ 61,115 $ 121,484 $ 121,881 Dividend income 770 445 1,277 876 Other income 1,136 6,439 3,414 9,227 Total investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 61,626 67,999 126,175 131,984 Investment income from non-controlled, affiliated investments: Interest from investments 209 1,245 420 2,482 Dividend income - - 545 - Other income - 19 - 37 Total investment income from non-controlled, affiliated investments 209 1,264 965 2,519 Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments: Interest from investments 989 971 1,925 1,998 Other income 4 - 4 3 Total investment income from controlled, affiliated investments 993 971 1,929 2,001 Total Investment Income 62,828 70,234 129,069 136,504 Expenses Interest 10,190 9,851 19,143 22,760 Management fees 9,417 7,666 18,156 15,831 Incentive fees on net investment income 6,996 8,372 14,807 15,513 Incentive fees on net capital gains 5,589 - 10,104 - Professional fees 1,785 1,979 3,180 3,624 Directors' fees 174 195 368 423 Other general and administrative 1,254 1,702 3,119 3,212 Total expenses 35,405 29,765 68,877 61,363 Management fees waived (130 ) - (130 ) - Net Expenses 35,275 29,765 68,747 61,363 Net Investment Income Before Income Taxes 27,553 40,469 60,322 75,141 Income taxes, including excise taxes 165 1,000 625 2,010 Net Investment Income 27,388 39,469 59,697 73,131 Unrealized and Realized Gains (Losses) Net change in unrealized gains (losses): Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 26,075 62,002 35,438 (30,757 ) Non-controlled, affiliated investments 4,008 4,310 6,090 2,916 Controlled, affiliated investments (132 ) (1,215 ) (132 ) (14,723 ) Translation of other assets and liabilities in foreign currencies 445 (8,379 ) 578 5,420 Interest rate swaps (1,451 ) 516 (3,273 ) 9,698 Total net change in unrealized gains (losses) 28,945 57,234 38,701 (27,446 ) Realized gains (losses): Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 2,022 - 16,641 75 Non-controlled, affiliated investments - - (33 ) - Controlled, affiliated investments - (1,539 ) - (3,636 ) Extinguishment of debt - 739 - 739 Foreign currency transactions (1 ) (33 ) - (92 ) Total net realized gains (losses) 2,021 (833 ) 16,608 (2,914 ) Total Net Unrealized and Realized Gains (Losses) 30,966 56,401 55,309 (30,360 ) Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations $ 58,354 $ 95,870 $ 115,006 $ 42,771 Earnings per common share-basic $ 0.80 $ 1.43 $ 1.62 $ 0.64 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding-basic 72,556,471 66,957,883 71,131,732 66,807,081 Earnings per common share-diluted $ 0.74 $ 1.43 $ 1.50 $ 0.64 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding-diluted 80,249,527 66,957,883 78,824,788 66,807,081 8 The Company's investment activity for quarter ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 is presented below (information presented herein is at par value unless otherwise indicated). Three Months Ended ($ in millions) June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 New investment commitments: Gross originations $ 660.3 $ 441.4 Less: Syndications/sell downs 357.2 352.2 Total new investment commitments $ 303.1 $ 89.2 Principal amount of investments funded: First-lien $ 243.8 $ 62.9 Second-lien - 5.0 Mezzanine 4.0 3.8 Equity and other 17.4 4.8 Total $ 265.2 $ 76.5 Principal amount of investments sold or repaid: First-lien $ 101.2 $ 210.7 Second-lien - - Mezzanine - - Equity and other 6.6 - Total $ 107.8 $ 210.7 Number of new investment commitments in new portfolio companies 7 6 Average new investment commitment amount in new portfolio companies $ 36.6 $ 9.5 Weighted average term for new investment commitments in new portfolio companies (in years) 4.9 4.7 Percentage of new debt investment commitments at floating rates (1) 98.2 % 87.0 % Percentage of new debt investment commitments at fixed rates 1.8 % 13.0 % Weighted average interest rate of new investment commitments 9.2 % 10.2 % Weighted average spread over LIBOR of new floating rate investment commitments (1) 9.1 % 9.9 % Weighted average interest rate on investments fully sold or paid down 9.0 % 9.1 % (1) Includes one or more fixed rate investments for which the Company entered into an interest rate swap agreement to swap to floating rate. 9 About Sixth Street Specialty Lending Sixth Street Specialty Lending is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. The Company seeks to generate current income primarily in U.S.-domiciled middle-market companies through direct originations of senior secured loans and, to a lesser extent, originations of mezzanine loans and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities. The Company has elected to be regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder. The Company is externally managed by Sixth Street Specialty Lending Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of Sixth Street and a Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') registered investment adviser. The Company leverages the deep investment, sector, and operating resources of Sixth Street, a global investment firm with over $50 billion of assets under management. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.sixthstreetspecialtylending.com. About Sixth Street Sixth Street is a global investment firm with over $50 billion in assets under management and committed capital. Sixth Street uses its long-term flexible capital, cross-platform approach, and data-enabled capabilities to develop themes and offer solutions to companies across all stages of growth. Sixth Street operates nine diversified, collaborative investment platforms: TAO, Growth, Specialty Lending, Fundamental Strategies, Infrastructure, Opportunities, Insurance, Agriculture, and Credit Market Strategies. Founded in 2009, Sixth Street has more than 320 team members including over 145 investment professionals operating from nine locations around the world. For more information, visit www.sixthstreet.com. Forward-Looking Statements Statements included herein may constitute 'forward-looking statements,' which relate to future events or the Company's future performance or financial condition, including expectations with respect to the Company's portfolio companies. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Investors: Lucy Lu, 212-601-4753

Sixth Street Specialty Lending

IRTSLX@sixthstreet.com Media: Patrick Clifford, 617-793-2004

Sixth Street

PClifford@sixthstreet.com 10 Attachments Original document

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. published this content on 03 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

