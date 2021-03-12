Sixth Wave Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2021) - Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE: SIXW) (OTCQB: ATURF) (FSE: AHUH) ("Sixth Wave" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of units (the "Units") for approximate aggregate gross proceeds of C$6 million. The Private Placement has been fully-subscribed and the Company is no longer accepting orders at this time.

Each Unit will be issued at a subscription price of C$0.30, and will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each Warrant giving the holder the right to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.50 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The exercise price of the Warrants are subject to any adjustments that may be required by the applicable policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

The Company may pay aggregate cash finders fees of up to 7% of the gross proceeds raised from the Private Placement, in addition to issuing finder's warrants ("Finder's Warrants") representing up to 7% of the Units issued. Each Finder's Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.375 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement for the continued development of the Company's cannabis extraction technology, the development of the Company's COVID-19 detection technology and general working capital.

The closing of the Private Placement and the issuance of the securities in connection therewith is conditional on the final acceptance of the CSE. All securities that are issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to, among other things, a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. At its discretion, the Company may complete additional tranches of the Private Placement in the near future. The Company will make further announcements on the closing of any such additional tranches, if applicable.

About Sixth Wave

Sixth Wave is a development stage nanotechnology company with patented technologies that focus on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using highly specialized Accelerated Molecularly Imprinted Polymers (AMIPs™). The Company is in the process of commercializing its Affinity™ cannabinoid purification system, as well as, IXOS®, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry.

Sixth Wave can design, develop and commercialize AMIP solutions across a broad spectrum of industries. The company is focused on nanotechnology architectures that are highly relevant for detection and separation of viruses, biogenic amines and other pathogens, for which the Company has products at various stages of development.

