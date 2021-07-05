Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATUR.F   CA83011Y1088

SIXTH WAVE INNOVATIONS INC.

(ATUR.F)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote OTC Markets - 07/02
0.2296 USD   +6.81%
12:35pSixth Wave Announces Symbol Change on OTC Markets to SIXWF
NE
07/02Sixth Wave Announces Management Changes
NE
06/10Sixth Wave Detects UK and South African Variants of SARS-CoV-2
NE
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sixth Wave Announces Symbol Change on OTC Markets to SIXWF

07/05/2021 | 12:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2021) - Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE: SIXW) (OTCQB: ATURF) (FSE: AHUH) ("Sixth Wave" or the "Company") announces that its common shares, previously trading on the OTC Market under the symbol ATURF, are to commence trading on the OTC Market under the symbol SIXWF with effect July 6, 2021.

The Company's common shares will continue to trade under the symbol SIXW on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

No action is required by current shareholders in connection with this change.

About Sixth Wave

Sixth Wave is a nanotechnology company with patented technologies that focus on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using highly specialized Molecularly Imprinted Polymers (MIPs). The Company is in the process of a commercial rollout of its Affinity™ cannabinoid purification system, as well as, IXOS®, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry. The Company is in the development stages of a rapid diagnostic test for viruses under the Accelerated MIPs (AMIPs™) label.

Sixth Wave can design, develop and commercialize MIP solutions across a broad spectrum of industries. The company is focused on nanotechnology architectures that are highly relevant for the detection and separation of viruses, biogenic amines, and other pathogens, for which the Company has products at various stages of development.

For more information about Sixth Wave, please visit our website at: www.sixthwave.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Jonathan Gluckman"
Jonathan Gluckman, Ph.D., President & CEO

For information, please contact the Company:

Phone: (801) 582-0559
E-mail: info@sixthwave.com

Cautionary Notes

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual events or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In particular, successful development and commercialization of the company's technologies are subject to the risks that the technologies may not prove to be effective, the uncertainty of medical product development, the uncertainty of timing or availability of required regulatory approvals, lack of track record of developing products for medical applications and the need for additional capital to carry out product development activities. The value of any products ultimately developed could be negatively impacted if the patent is not granted. The Company has not yet completed the development of a prototype for the product that is subject to its patent application and has not yet applied for regulatory approval for the use of this product from any regulatory agency.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/89391


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about SIXTH WAVE INNOVATIONS INC.
12:35pSixth Wave Announces Symbol Change on OTC Markets to SIXWF
NE
07/02Sixth Wave Announces Management Changes
NE
06/10Sixth Wave Detects UK and South African Variants of SARS-CoV-2
NE
06/02Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. Takes Next Step in Affinity(TM) Product Launch
NE
05/25Sixth Wave Partners with ACAMP to Develop RFID Enabled Virus Detection Produc..
NE
05/18Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. and Barry Hollinger Gold Mine Ltd Sign LOI for IX..
NE
04/20Sixth Wave Announces Acquisition of Geolithic Corp.
NE
04/19Sixth Wave Enters into LOI with Halucenex Life Sciences Inc.
NE
04/14Sixth Wave Demonstrates Colorimetric Detection of SARS-CoV-2 Utilizing AMIPs(..
NE
03/31Sixth Wave Announces Closing of $6,000,000 Private Placement
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -21,0 M -17,0 M -17,0 M
Net Debt 2020 3,31 M 2,68 M 2,68 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,66x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 31,8 M 25,8 M 25,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart SIXTH WAVE INNOVATIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jonathan P. Gluckman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Edward Veltheer Chief Financial Officer & Director
Aristotle Kalivretenos Chief Science Officer
John Cowan Chief Operating Officer
James McKenzie Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIXTH WAVE INNOVATIONS INC.2.06%26
NEWMONT CORPORATION5.79%50 311
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-11.59%37 182
POLYUS-6.49%26 747
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.3.82%19 831
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-1.63%16 203