Halifax, Nova Scotia - (August 31, 2023) - Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE: SIXW) (OTCQB:SIXWF) (FSE: AHUH) ("Sixth Wave" or the "Company") announces that its board of directors has resolved to effect a share consolidation (reverse stock split) (the "Consolidation") of its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") on the proposed basis of one (1) post-Consolidation Common Share for every seven (7) pre-Consolidation Common Shares. Pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and the articles of the Company, shareholder approval for the Consolidation is not required.

The Company will obtain a new set of CUSIP and ISIN numbers for the Consolidation. The record date for the Consolidation will be September 8, 2023. The effective date of the Consolidation is anticipated to be September 14, 2023. The Company's name and trading symbol will not be changed in connection with the Consolidation.

The Company currently has 137,077,472 issued and outstanding Common Shares. As a result of the intended Consolidation, it is anticipated that the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company will be reduced to approximately 19,582,496. No fractional Common Shares will be issued pursuant to the Consolidation and any fractional shares that would otherwise be issued will be rounded down to the nearest whole number. Shareholders who hold their Common Shares through a securities broker or other intermediary and do not have common shares registered in their name will not be required to take any measures with respect to the Consolidation. Shareholders who hold their Common Shares through a securities broker or other intermediary should be aware that the securities broker or intermediary may have different procedures for processing the Consolidation than those that will be put in place by the Company for registered Shareholders and if they have questions in this regard, they are encouraged to contact their securities broker or intermediary.

The exercise or conversion price and the number of Common Shares issuable under any of the Company's outstanding warrants, senior notes, stock options and other securities exercisable for or convertible into Common Shares will be proportionately adjusted to reflect the Consolidation in accordance with the respective terms thereof.

The consolidation is subject to approval by the CSE. Additional documentation with respect to the Consolidation will be posted under the Company's profile on the website of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Sixth Wave

Sixth Wave is a nanotechnology company with patented technologies that focus on the extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using highly specialized molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs). The Company is in the process of commercializing its IXOS® - AuC polymer for the gold mining industry is focused on expanding the offerings as noted here in lithium. The Company's patent portfolio covers extensions of the designs for extraction and purification of other critical metals including nickel, cobalt, rare earth elements, and platinum group metals.

Sixth Wave can design, develop and commercialize MIP solutions across a broad spectrum of industries. The company has successfully developed nanotechnology architectures that are highly relevant for the detection and separation of viruses, bacteria, biogenic amines, and other pathogens. The Company is finishing commercialization of its Affinity™ system for purification of cannabinoids. The Company is actively looking for licensing opportunities to monetize these assets as it focuses on the mining and critical metals industry.

