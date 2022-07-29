Sixth Wave Innovations : Interim Financial Report - Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.- Unaudited interim financial statements

For the Three and Nine Months ended May 31, 2022 and 2021
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
Notice of No Auditor Review of Interim Financial Statements
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice to this effect. Management of Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. has prepared these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. Management has compiled the unaudited condensed interim consolidated statement of financial position of Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. as at May 31, 2022, the audited statement of financial position as at August 31, 2021 and the unaudited condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive loss, changes in shareholder's equity and cash flows for the three and nine-month period ended May 31, 2022 and May 31, 2021. The Company's independent auditors have not audited, reviewed or otherwise attempted to verify the accuracy or completeness of the May 31, 2022 condensed interim consolidated financial statements. Readers are cautioned that these statements may not be appropriate for their intended purposes.
SIXTH WAVE INNOVATIONS INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)
AS AT
May 31,
August 31,
Note
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
$
26,184
$
1,068,054
Receivables
5
12,200
20,400
Prepaid expenses and other
6
161,766
648,759
Financial assets at fair value through the profit and loss
9
457,212
-
Total current assets
657,362
1,737,213
Non-current assets
Financial assets at fair value through the profit and loss
9
419,111
-
Property and equipment
10
271,015
556,948
Right-of-use asset
11
69,024
157,772
Intangible assets
12
1,282,898
1,597,614
Goodwill
13
1,050,000
1,050,000
Total non-current assets
3,092,048
3,362,334
TOTAL ASSETS
$
3,749,410
$
5,099,547
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
21
$
1,641,150
$
448,172
Current portion of lease liability
14
81,351
127,752
Short term loan
17
-
-
Deferred salary loans
18
140,755
42,203
Total current liabilities
1,863,256
618,127
Non-current liabilities
Lease liability
14
-
46,568
Deferred salary loans
18
124,315
266,822
Convertible debentures
16
1,807,609
1,612,023
Warrant Liability
19
301,979
-
Total non-current liabilities
2,233,903
1,925,413
TOTAL LIABILITIES
$
4,097,159
$
2,543,540
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital
20
55,839,008
54,140,553
Reserves
20
6,289,607
5,883,740
Equity component of convertible debentures
16
417,179
417,179
Convertible Note
20
628,789
-
Accumulated deficit
(63,522,332)
(57,885,465)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
(347,749)
$
2,556,007
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
3,749,410
$
5,099,547
Nature of operations (note 1)
Going concern (note 2)
Commitments (note 24)
Subsequent events (note 25)
On behalf of the Board of Directors July 29, 2022
(s) Jonathan Gluckman
(s) Sokhie Puar
Jonathan Gluckman, Director
Sokhie Puar, Director
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
SIXTH WAVE INNOVATIONS INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)
Three months
Three months
Nine months
Nine months
ended May 31,
ended May 31,
ended May 31,
ended May 31,
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
EXPENSES
Amortization
10, 11, and 12
$
141,594
$
161,585
$
455,659
$
482,911
Advertising and promotion
22,136
108,692
408,618
340,484
Management and consulting
21
557,571
870,834
2,004,515
2,481,075
Office and miscellaneous
37,876
15,627
106,047
85,466
Professional fees
88,253
115,285
393,407
412,159
Rent expense
5,126
-
5,360
14,100
Regulatory and filing fees
28,959
28,478
124,399
86,002
Share based compensation
20 and 21
118,074
192,723
387,516
854,709
Research and development
240,001
312,222
856,182
902,309
Travel and related
1,669
1,508
5,025
16,090
Loss before other items
(1,241,259)
(1,806,954)
(4,746,728)
(5,675,305)
Gain on share interest payment
-
-
36,772
-
Loss on sale of property
(39,433)
-
(39,433)
Loan receivable impairment
-
(519,810)
-
(519,810)
Loss on debt settlement
-
(93,427)
-
(93,427)
Other income
50,000
20,699
100,000
111,705
Interest expense
(138,301)
(152,761)
(399,721)
(423,042)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
(8,001)
4,870
(36,620)
12,512
Realized loss on equity swap agreement
9
(30,813)
-
(30,813)
-
Unrealized loss on equity swap agreement
9
(1,323,677)
(1,323,677)
Unrealized gain on warrant liability
19
803,353
-
803,353
-
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
$
(1,928,131)
$
(2,547,383)
$
(5,636,867)
$
(6,587,367)
Basic and diluted loss per common share
$
(0.02)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.05)
$
(0.07)
Basic and diluted weighted average number of
common shares outstanding
122,869,121
104,508,707
123,341,011
93,377,560
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
SIXTH WAVE INNOVATIONS INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)
Equity
Component of
Convertible
Convertible
Subscriptions
Accumulated
Number of
Amount
Reserves
Debentures
Notes
Received
Deficit
Total
shares
($)
($)
($)
($)
($)
($)
($)
Balance at August 31, 2020
80,234,101
43,614,558
4,213,430
132,401
-
163,564
(41,649,220)
6,474,733
Shares issued on financing (net of share issuance costs)
26,770,881
7,184,791
303,227
-
-
(163,564)
-
7,324,454
Share based payments
2,016,240
604,872
854,709
-
-
-
-
1,459,581
Equity component of convertible debentures
-
-
217,171
284,778
-
-
-
501,949
Issuance of commitment warrants
-
-
57,387
-
-
-
-
57,387
Shares issued for payment of interest on convertbile debentures
75,479
26,417
-
-
-
-
-
26,417
Shares issued to settle convertible debenture
1,301,520
351,410
-
-
-
-
-
351,410
Shares issued on exercise of options
100,000
72,921
(32,921)
-
-
-
-
40,000
Shares issued on settlement of deferred salary loans
667,335
293,628
293,628
Shares issued on acquisition of Geolithic
800,000
348,000
348,000
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
(6,587,367)
(6,587,367)
Balance at May 31, 2021
111,965,556
52,496,597
5,613,003
417,179
-
-
(48,236,587)
10,290,192
Balance at August 31, 2021
117,307,988
54,140,553
5,883,740
417,179
-
-
(57,885,465)
2,556,007
Shares issued on financing (net of share issuance costs) (note 20)
17,360,000
1,621,666
-
-
-
-
-
1,621,666
Shares issued for payment of interest on convertbile debentures (note 20)
383,943
76,789
-
-
-
-
-
76,789
Issuance of broker warrants
-
-
18,351
-
-
-
-
18,351
Share based payments (note 20)
-
-
387,516
-
-
-
-
387,516
Convertible notes (note 20)
-
-
-
-
628,789
-
-
628,789
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
(5,636,867)
(5,636,867)
Balance at May 31, 2022
135,051,931
55,839,008
6,289,607
417,179
628,789
-
(63,522,332)
(347,749)
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2022 00:12:07 UTC.