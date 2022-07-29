Sixth Wave Innovations : Interim Financial Report - Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.- Unaudited interim financial statements

Notice of No Auditor Review of Interim Financial Statements

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice to this effect. Management of Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. has prepared these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. Management has compiled the unaudited condensed interim consolidated statement of financial position of Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. as at May 31, 2022, the audited statement of financial position as at August 31, 2021 and the unaudited condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive loss, changes in shareholder's equity and cash flows for the three and nine-month period ended May 31, 2022 and May 31, 2021. The Company's independent auditors have not audited, reviewed or otherwise attempted to verify the accuracy or completeness of the May 31, 2022 condensed interim consolidated financial statements. Readers are cautioned that these statements may not be appropriate for their intended purposes.