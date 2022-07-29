Sixth Wave Innovations : Interim Financial Report - Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.- Unaudited interim financial statements

Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SIXWF   CA83011Y1088

SIXTH WAVE INNOVATIONS INC.

(SIXWF)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:41 2022-07-28 pm EDT
0.0468 USD   -4.54%
07/29 SIXTH WAVE INNOVATIONS : 52-109FV2 - Certification of Interim Filings - CFO
PU
07/29 SIXTH WAVE INNOVATIONS : 52-109FV2 - Certification of Interim Filings - CEO
PU
07/29 SIXTH WAVE INNOVATIONS : Management Discussion and Analysis
PU
Summary

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the Three and Nine Months ended May 31, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Notice of No Auditor Review of Interim Financial Statements

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice to this effect. Management of Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. has prepared these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. Management has compiled the unaudited condensed interim consolidated statement of financial position of Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. as at May 31, 2022, the audited statement of financial position as at August 31, 2021 and the unaudited condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive loss, changes in shareholder's equity and cash flows for the three and nine-month period ended May 31, 2022 and May 31, 2021. The Company's independent auditors have not audited, reviewed or otherwise attempted to verify the accuracy or completeness of the May 31, 2022 condensed interim consolidated financial statements. Readers are cautioned that these statements may not be appropriate for their intended purposes.

SIXTH WAVE INNOVATIONS INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)

AS AT

May 31,

August 31,

Note

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

26,184

$

1,068,054

Receivables

5

12,200

20,400

Prepaid expenses and other

6

161,766

648,759

Financial assets at fair value through the profit and loss

9

457,212

-

Total current assets

657,362

1,737,213

Non-current assets

Financial assets at fair value through the profit and loss

9

419,111

-

Property and equipment

10

271,015

556,948

Right-of-use asset

11

69,024

157,772

Intangible assets

12

1,282,898

1,597,614

Goodwill

13

1,050,000

1,050,000

Total non-current assets

3,092,048

3,362,334

TOTAL ASSETS

$

3,749,410

$

5,099,547

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

21

$

1,641,150

$

448,172

Current portion of lease liability

14

81,351

127,752

Short term loan

17

-

-

Deferred salary loans

18

140,755

42,203

Total current liabilities

1,863,256

618,127

Non-current liabilities

Lease liability

14

-

46,568

Deferred salary loans

18

124,315

266,822

Convertible debentures

16

1,807,609

1,612,023

Warrant Liability

19

301,979

-

Total non-current liabilities

2,233,903

1,925,413

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$

4,097,159

$

2,543,540

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

20

55,839,008

54,140,553

Reserves

20

6,289,607

5,883,740

Equity component of convertible debentures

16

417,179

417,179

Convertible Note

20

628,789

-

Accumulated deficit

(63,522,332)

(57,885,465)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

(347,749)

$

2,556,007

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

3,749,410

$

5,099,547

Nature of operations (note 1)

Going concern (note 2)

Commitments (note 24)

Subsequent events (note 25)

On behalf of the Board of Directors July 29, 2022

(s) Jonathan Gluckman

(s) Sokhie Puar

Jonathan Gluckman, Director

Sokhie Puar, Director

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

SIXTH WAVE INNOVATIONS INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)

Three months

Three months

Nine months

Nine months

ended May 31,

ended May 31,

ended May 31,

ended May 31,

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

EXPENSES

Amortization

10, 11, and 12

$

141,594

$

161,585

$

455,659

$

482,911

Advertising and promotion

22,136

108,692

408,618

340,484

Management and consulting

21

557,571

870,834

2,004,515

2,481,075

Office and miscellaneous

37,876

15,627

106,047

85,466

Professional fees

88,253

115,285

393,407

412,159

Rent expense

5,126

-

5,360

14,100

Regulatory and filing fees

28,959

28,478

124,399

86,002

Share based compensation

20 and 21

118,074

192,723

387,516

854,709

Research and development

240,001

312,222

856,182

902,309

Travel and related

1,669

1,508

5,025

16,090

Loss before other items

(1,241,259)

(1,806,954)

(4,746,728)

(5,675,305)

Gain on share interest payment

-

-

36,772

-

Loss on sale of property

(39,433)

-

(39,433)

Loan receivable impairment

-

(519,810)

-

(519,810)

Loss on debt settlement

-

(93,427)

-

(93,427)

Other income

50,000

20,699

100,000

111,705

Interest expense

(138,301)

(152,761)

(399,721)

(423,042)

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

(8,001)

4,870

(36,620)

12,512

Realized loss on equity swap agreement

9

(30,813)

-

(30,813)

-

Unrealized loss on equity swap agreement

9

(1,323,677)

(1,323,677)

Unrealized gain on warrant liability

19

803,353

-

803,353

-

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

$

(1,928,131)

$

(2,547,383)

$

(5,636,867)

$

(6,587,367)

Basic and diluted loss per common share

$

(0.02)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.05)

$

(0.07)

Basic and diluted weighted average number of

common shares outstanding

122,869,121

104,508,707

123,341,011

93,377,560

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

SIXTH WAVE INNOVATIONS INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)

Equity

Component of

Convertible

Convertible

Subscriptions

Accumulated

Number of

Amount

Reserves

Debentures

Notes

Received

Deficit

Total

shares

($)

($)

($)

($)

($)

($)

($)

Balance at August 31, 2020

80,234,101

43,614,558

4,213,430

132,401

-

163,564

(41,649,220)

6,474,733

Shares issued on financing (net of share issuance costs)

26,770,881

7,184,791

303,227

-

-

(163,564)

-

7,324,454

Share based payments

2,016,240

604,872

854,709

-

-

-

-

1,459,581

Equity component of convertible debentures

-

-

217,171

284,778

-

-

-

501,949

Issuance of commitment warrants

-

-

57,387

-

-

-

-

57,387

Shares issued for payment of interest on convertbile debentures

75,479

26,417

-

-

-

-

-

26,417

Shares issued to settle convertible debenture

1,301,520

351,410

-

-

-

-

-

351,410

Shares issued on exercise of options

100,000

72,921

(32,921)

-

-

-

-

40,000

Shares issued on settlement of deferred salary loans

667,335

293,628

293,628

Shares issued on acquisition of Geolithic

800,000

348,000

348,000

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

(6,587,367)

(6,587,367)

Balance at May 31, 2021

111,965,556

52,496,597

5,613,003

417,179

-

-

(48,236,587)

10,290,192

Balance at August 31, 2021

117,307,988

54,140,553

5,883,740

417,179

-

-

(57,885,465)

2,556,007

Shares issued on financing (net of share issuance costs) (note 20)

17,360,000

1,621,666

-

-

-

-

-

1,621,666

Shares issued for payment of interest on convertbile debentures (note 20)

383,943

76,789

-

-

-

-

-

76,789

Issuance of broker warrants

-

-

18,351

-

-

-

-

18,351

Share based payments (note 20)

-

-

387,516

-

-

-

-

387,516

Convertible notes (note 20)

-

-

-

-

628,789

-

-

628,789

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

(5,636,867)

(5,636,867)

Balance at May 31, 2022

135,051,931

55,839,008

6,289,607

417,179

628,789

-

(63,522,332)

(347,749)

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2022 00:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
