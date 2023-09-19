Halifax, Nova Scotia - (September 19, 2023) - Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE:SIXW) (OTC:SIXWF) (FSE:AHUH)("Sixth Wave", "SIXW" or the "Company"), a world leader in molecular imprinting technology, announced today that on September 14, 2023 it has signed a strategic Alliance Agreement ("Agreement") with Zero Carbon Technologies Limited ("Zero Carbon").

Under the terms of the Agreement Sixth Wave will perform business management consulting services (collectively the "SIXW Services") for Zero Carbon. These services shall include evaluation of battery recycling extraction and battery metal separation and recovery, program management for implementation of processing plant plans, laboratory analysis of samples, and development of process flow sheets based on best practices and technology available for specific applications. Any engagement to perform SIXW Services shall be on such terms and conditions as Zero Carbon may approve in its sole discretion.

As of this press release, Sixth Wave has delivered a proposal for an advanced lithium ion battery recycling process flow and development program. The input material for the process, referred to as "black mass", contains a mixture of critical battery metals including nickel, cobalt, and lithium, but also significant amounts of graphite and impurities. The proposal submitted will allow efficient separation and recovery of the metals and graphite and allow for processing these back to battery grade material by Zero Carbon. The proposed work will be covered by a licensing agreement currently under negotiation that provides funding to accelerate the development of a pilot plant and ultimately a production plant that will be at their first recycling location in Spain. Sixth Wave will continue to generate revenue past the development and production facility launch by way of a royalty based on the finished goods produced by the recycling process. Zero Carbon intends to expand its battery recycling facilities into multiple countries.

"Sixth Wave is proud to support Zero Carbon in its efforts to reduce the impact of electrification on the environment. With demand growing faster for critical metals than mining can support, recycling of these metals is paramount to ensuring supply and reducing the overall impact on the environment." said Dr. Gluckman, President and CEO of Sixth Wave.

Zero Carbon is a business entity incorporated in Great Britain and Wales in the year 2021 with plans to build and operate a battery recycling plant in La Mancha Province, Spain which will provide circular critical metals recovery from EV LI Ion and lead batteries.

Zero Carbon low-CO2 battery recycling solution makes it possible to recycle over 80% of the battery, and 95% of the valuable metals contained in the battery's black mass can be put back into circulation. The company has a significant opportunity due to a current critical metal shortage in current markets and is revolutionizing the lead and lithium-ion battery value chain for electric vehicles and industrial use batteries.

Chris Farnworth, CEO of Zero Carbon said, "We are very pleased to be working with Sixth Wave to jointly develop EV battery critical mineral extraction for black mass, elements include Li, Graphite, Mn, and Co."

About Sixth Wave

Sixth Wave is a development stage nanotechnology company with patented technologies that focus on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using highly specialized molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs). The Company is in the process of commercializing its Affinity™ cannabinoid purification system, as well as IXOS®, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining and lithium spodumene industries.

