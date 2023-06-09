Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Canadian Securities Exchange
  5. Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SXTY   CA83011C6018

SIXTY NORTH GOLD MINING LTD.

(SXTY)
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  03:59:59 2023-06-09 pm EDT
0.1050 CAD   -19.23%
06/09Sixty North Gold Announces Correction to June 8, 2023 News Release
NE
06/08Sixty North Gold Mining : Fact Sheet - June 2023
PU
06/08Sixty North Gold Mining : Corporate Presentation - June 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sixty North Gold Announces Correction to June 8, 2023 News Release

06/09/2023 | 07:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2023) - Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. (CSE: SXTY) (FSE: 2F40) (OTC Pink: SXNTF) (the "Company" or "Sixty North Gold") further to the news release of June 8, 2023, the Company clarifies that the Mon Gold Property consists of 11 contiguous mining leases and 3 mineral claims, comprising an aggregate 1,537 acres, located in the South MacKenzie Mining District, NWT. It no longer controls eight additional Mineral Claims and one other Mining Lease under option totalling 5,500 acres.

Dr. Dave Webb's statement on insider holdings should state, "Insiders now hold 46.2% of the outstanding shares of the Company, up from 40.4% before the financing."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

s/ "David Webb"

David Webb,

President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact David Webb 604-818-1400

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts are "forward looking statements". Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any projected future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Further details about the risks applicable to the Company are contained in the Company's Prospectus dated January 19, 2018 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), under the Company's profile.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENT OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/169528


© Newsfilecorp 2023
All news about SIXTY NORTH GOLD MINING LTD.
06/09Sixty North Gold Announces Correction to June 8, 2023 News Release
NE
06/08Sixty North Gold Mining : Fact Sheet - June 2023
PU
06/08Sixty North Gold Mining : Corporate Presentation - June 2023
PU
06/08Sixty North Gold Announces Unit Offering Initial Closing and Shares for Debt Agreement ..
NE
05/02Sixty North Gold Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement to Raise up to $1.5 Million
AQ
05/01Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. announced that it expects to receive CAD 1.5 million in fu..
CI
03/27Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. Appoints John Carter to Board of Directors
CI
03/27Sixty North Gold Announces Addition to Its Board of Directors, as It Prepares for Minin..
NE
03/22Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Janua..
CI
03/22Sixty North Gold Mining Reviving a High-Grade Gold Mine, CEO Clips Video
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -0,67 M -0,50 M -0,50 M
Net cash 2022 0,11 M 0,09 M 0,09 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,03x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2,90 M 2,18 M 2,18 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,4%
Chart SIXTY NORTH GOLD MINING LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Ralph Webb President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Norman John Campbell Chief Financial Officer
Thomas M. MacNeill Chairman
Grant Paul Block Independent Director
Andriyko Taras Herchak Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIXTY NORTH GOLD MINING LTD.62.50%3
NEWMONT CORPORATION-12.16%33 410
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-2.24%30 063
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-1.96%25 447
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.13.69%20 519
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED27.86%15 804
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer