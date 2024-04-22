Restarting High-grade Gold Mining at the
Mon Gold Mine in the Yellowknife Greenstone Belt
…….and more
Presented by D.R. Webb, Ph.D., P.Geol., P.Eng.
President and CEO
Caution
Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. Is a British Columbia company ("the Company"). All statements in this presentation are made as at April 22, 2024. This presentation contains "forward- looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements relating to proposed or anticipated work programs, plans for development of the Mon Property, and/or anticipated financings. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Factors which may lead the Company to not proceed with anticipated work programs, construction or development projects and studies include factors such as analysis of the exploration results may lead to a determination that further exploration or development is not warranted, delays by weather and other constraints, insufficient funding, delays as a result of early or late onset of winter conditions, availability of personnel and equipment to conduct work programs, a decline in precious metals prices, permit reviews, information requests and other factors not within the Company's control, changes in market conditions, and insufficient financing to complete work programs. Factors that could cause the Company to not proceed with, or reduce or increase, anticipated financings include change in market conditions and changes in the Company's exploration and development plans.
If the Company is unable to complete future financings, the Company may have to delay or alter its operations plans. The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.
There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements, except where required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
No Mineral Reserves or Mineral Resources as defined within the meaning of NI 43-101 have been established on the Mon Gold Property. No Preliminary Assessment (PA), Preliminary Feasibility (PFS), or Feasibility Study (FS) has been completed on the property, and the Company does not anticipate that its work programs will result in the establishment of mineral resources, mineral reserves, or an economic study, on the Mon Gold Property. Readers are cautioned that, as not all risks may have been identified at the time of a production decision is made, mineral properties developed in the absence of a PFS and FS have a higher risk of failure. Investors should consider the investment in securities of the Company as a speculative investment.
Technical information in this presentation has been prepared and reviewed by Dr. Dave R Webb, Ph.D., P.Geol., P.Eng., who is a qualified person for the purposes of NI 43-101, and is the controlling shareholder of Giauque Holdings Ltd. (the royalty holder of the Mon Gold Property) and a principal of New Discovery Mines Ltd. (Project Manager of the Mon Gold Property). A technical report dated August 3, 2023 was prepared on Form NI 43-101F1 by Dr. Dave R Webb, Ph.D., P.Geol., P.Eng., a qualified person for the purposes of NI 43-101 who is independent of the Company.
The Concept
Most mining startups are focused on expensive exploration programs and feasibility studies in the hopes of de-risking a project and selling out to a larger company. Chester Millar prefers to skip drilling and start mining. "My Feasibility Study is done by doing things. I will
actually mine and produce gold. That to me is better than any Feasibility Study because it
isn't a study, it's proven fact."
Chester Millar is the founder of several multi-billion-dollar gold producers including Glamis Gold (bought by Goldcorp), Alamos Gold and Eldorado Gold. He was inducted into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame in 2008. The 88 year old mine developer credits luck, experience and a simple strategy for his success.
Simple Plan
Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd is focused on restarting a high-grade past producing gold mine by driving ramps and developing the known vein beneath the historic stopes at shallow levels. (Four to six weeks)
Stopes (mining areas) will be developed1` and gold bearing vein material will be brought to surface. (Four weeks, operating for years)
If warranted, a mill will be brought to the property again, and gold bars will be poured and sold. (Sixteen months, operating for years)
Mining Investment Cycle
HISTORY
East-facing Longitudinal Section through the Con Mine C-4 Shear Zone
C-4 Shear one is exposed with a 25 m long high-grade section exposed averaging 17 gpt across 1.2 metres within 11.4 gpt over 100 metres.
Fourteen diamond drill holes intersect the structure returning an average of 5.3 gpt gold across 2.2 metres.
Development led to 47,100 tonnes being mined from seven separate
stopes.
The 47,100 tonnes graded 22.84 gpt gold recovering 34,500 ounces of gold. This works out to twice what the average surface grades were, 25% higher grade than the high-gradesurface section, and almost five times the diamond drill grades.
Clearly diamond drilling does not work in this situation!
This 6 million ounce deposit would not have been identified
without bulk sampling.
HISTORY
East-facing Longitudinal Section through the Discovery Mine
DISCOVERY MINE, 901 STOPE, PRODUCTION SAMPLES
High-grade gold is not
homogenously
distributed, rather it occurs in clusters of very concentrated
gradesBelow Cut-
Above off
Production
Yellowknife Gold Belt
Mon Mine - Layout and Facilities
North Portal
Development Plans - Phase 110.02/0.9m25.37/1.7m - 89-14
X
47.49/3.0m - 89-7
4.05/1.7m X
X X
61.38/1.2m - 87-11X
X 15.29/1.6m - NDM-3
Commence Mining
•Drive access to fold nose
•Access vein in 1 to 3 locations
•Remove and stockpile high-grade vein
•Budget $1.5 million
