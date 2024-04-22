Caution

Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. Is a British Columbia company ("the Company"). All statements in this presentation are made as at April 22, 2024. This presentation contains "forward- looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements relating to proposed or anticipated work programs, plans for development of the Mon Property, and/or anticipated financings. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Factors which may lead the Company to not proceed with anticipated work programs, construction or development projects and studies include factors such as analysis of the exploration results may lead to a determination that further exploration or development is not warranted, delays by weather and other constraints, insufficient funding, delays as a result of early or late onset of winter conditions, availability of personnel and equipment to conduct work programs, a decline in precious metals prices, permit reviews, information requests and other factors not within the Company's control, changes in market conditions, and insufficient financing to complete work programs. Factors that could cause the Company to not proceed with, or reduce or increase, anticipated financings include change in market conditions and changes in the Company's exploration and development plans.

If the Company is unable to complete future financings, the Company may have to delay or alter its operations plans. The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.