Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral property assets. The Company's primary project is Mon Gold Project, which consists of approximately 11 contiguous mining leases and three mineral claims, covering 1,536.92 acres, located about 45 kilometers north of Yellowknife. The Company also has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in Hangstone Property adjoining the Mon Property to the East and South. The Hangstone Property includes ten mineral claims comprised of an aggregate of 2,102 hectares and is located in the mining district of the Northwest Territories.

Sector Gold