Mon Gold Property
near Yellowknife, NWT
Mon Gold Property is a 100% company-ownedhigh-grade past producing (1989-1997) gold mine, from which 15,000 oz. of gold was produced from 15,000 tons of ore.
- To January 31, 2024, over $7.69 million for explora:on and development has been funded into the project, for purchase of mining equipment, camp and supplies needed for mine development, winter roads, drilling below old stopes, geophysics and surface explora:on in VMS and shear zones.
- High grade samples up to 688 g/t gold over 0.5m have been recovered from the crown pillar.
- Metallurgical tes:ng of a quarter tonne sample yielded recoveries averaging 98.8% at a grade of 158 gpt gold.
- Mon Gold Property is in the Yellowknife Gold Belt; past mining in this Belt exceeds 15 million ounces of gold at grades >0.5 oz./t, including the Con (6 m oz.), Giant (8 m oz.) and Discovery Mines (1 m oz. at 1 oz./ t).
- The mineraliza:on iden:ﬁed in the Mon A-Zone appears to be a viable explora:on target for a "Discovery Mine" type of deposit.
- Built winter road and hauled major mining equipment, camp, and stores to site March 2021 and March 2022
- Land Use Permit and Water License for mining and milling produc>on at 100 tpd are in place - the Mon is the only gold project in the NWT permi[ed for produc>on.
- Easy 45 km to Mon Gold Property from Yellowknife: 15 minutes by helicopter, ﬂoat or ski plane.
- Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS), gold shear zones, and iron oxide copper gold (IOCG) nickel- cobalt-PGM explora:on opportuni:es on the property have demonstrated substan:al addi:onal poten:al.
Planned Dates for a-Zone Key Opera>onal and
Corporate Milestones *
2024 • Expand the underground development from
213 m AMSL to eleva:on 177 m AMSL to open up an expected 30,000 tonnes of vein below the previous stopes
- Ini:ate preliminary work to develop the next level below this to eleva:on 165m AMSL (another 45 m below the current development), targe:ng an addi:onal 25,000 tonnes of vein.
- Acquire mill equipment and mobilize to Yellowknife
2025
•
Transport mill to site and commission
•
Mill and mine fully opera:onal.
www.sixtynorthgold.com
Capital table as of June 4, 2024
Shares
Warrants
Op:ons
Fully Diluted
41,838,835
17,147,491
3,125,000
62,111,326
Management & Board
Tom MacNeill, CPA, CGA, CFA Chairman of the Board Dave R. Webb, Ph.D., P.Geol., P.Eng.,
President & CEO, Director
John Campbell, B.Comm, CA, CPA, MBA, CFA; CFO Ronald L. Handford, P.Eng. (non-prac:cing), B.A.Sc., MBA, VP Corp. Development, and Corp. Secretary Bill Van Breugel, P.Eng., Director
Note: Management, Directors and Insiders hold 50.8% of
outstanding shares
Three Dimensional Representa>ons of the A-Zone
View looking northwest
View looking southeast
John Carter, Director
Andriyko Herchak, B.Comm., CPA, CA, Director Brian Malahoﬀ, P.Geo. Director
Project Manager
New Discovery Mines Ltd.
Dr. Dave R. Webb, Ph.D., P.Geol., P.Eng., Director
Gerry V. Hess, President
Contact Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd.
Dr. Dave R. Webb, President & CEO
-
604-818-1400dave@drwgcl.com
1909 - 108 West Cordova St. Vancouver, BC V6B 0G5
* Statements about the Company's future expecta:ons and all other statements in this Fact Sheet other than historical facts are "forward looking statements". Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assump:ons, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertain:es and other factors, including risks inherent in mineral explora:on and development, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially diﬀerent from any projected future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Further details about the risks applicable to the Company are contained in the Company's Prospectus dated January 19, 2018 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), under the Company's proﬁle.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. published this content on 05 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2024 01:10:02 UTC.