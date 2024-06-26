Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended April 30, 2024

Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended April 30, 2024. For the second quarter, the company reported net income was CAD 0.252991 million compared to net loss of CAD 0.264502 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.01 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.01 a year ago.

For the six months, net income was CAD 0.163539 million compared to net loss of CAD 0.379873 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.02 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.02 a year ago.