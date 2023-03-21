Sixty North Gold Mining: Reviving a High-Grade Gold Mine, CEO Clips Video

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2023) - Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. (CSE: SXTY) (OTC Pink: SXNTF) - focuses on developing a past producing high-grade gold mine in Yellowknife, NWT. With permits in place, they are driving ramps to develop stopes and start mining and pouring gold. The mine property is in a prolific gold belt that has three other past producing mines that have together produced 15 million ounces of gold. The company aims to establish cash flow from the mine to support future operations.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://www.b-tv.com/post/ceo-clips-sixty-north-gold-mining-reviving-a-high-grade-gold-mine-60sec

Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. (CSE: SXTY) (OTC Pink: SXNTF)

https://sixtynorthgold.com/

