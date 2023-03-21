Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Canadian Securities Exchange
  5. Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SXTY   CA83011C6018

SIXTY NORTH GOLD MINING LTD.

(SXTY)
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  09:58:05 2023-03-21 am EDT
0.1000 CAD   -4.76%
11:05aSixty North Gold Mining : Reviving a High-Grade Gold Mine, CEO Clips Video
NE
03/20Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
CI
03/20Sixty North Gold Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors, as It Prepares for Mining to Commence
NE
Sixty North Gold Mining: Reviving a High-Grade Gold Mine, CEO Clips Video

03/21/2023 | 11:05am EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2023) - Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. (CSE: SXTY) (OTC Pink: SXNTF) - focuses on developing a past producing high-grade gold mine in Yellowknife, NWT. With permits in place, they are driving ramps to develop stopes and start mining and pouring gold. The mine property is in a prolific gold belt that has three other past producing mines that have together produced 15 million ounces of gold. The company aims to establish cash flow from the mine to support future operations.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/post/ceo-clips-sixty-north-gold-mining-reviving-a-high-grade-gold-mine-60sec

Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. (CSE: SXTY) (OTC Pink: SXNTF)

https://sixtynorthgold.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/158972


© Newsfilecorp 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -0,67 M -0,49 M -0,49 M
Net cash 2022 0,11 M 0,08 M 0,08 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,03x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2,27 M 1,66 M 1,66 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,7%
Chart SIXTY NORTH GOLD MINING LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Ralph Webb President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Norman John Campbell Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Grant Paul Block Independent Director
Andriyko Taras Herchak Independent Director
Brian Thomson Malahoff Independent Director
