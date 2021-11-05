Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  Sixty Six Capital Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    SIX   CA83013J1093

SIXTY SIX CAPITAL INC.

(SIX)
Hydro66 Featured in Guardian COP26 supplement

11/05/2021
Bitcoin continues to attract a lot of attention for a variety of reasons from price volatility to environmental concerns through to its adoption as legal tender by entire countries. This morning sees the publication of a comprehensive magazine insert in the Guardian newspaper to coincide with the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, UK. MyGreenPodhas been advocating for environmentally sustainable solutions in modern life for many years now, and with the eyes of the world on COP26, this issue features the art of the possible in various areas from sustainable IT to greener products to educating on what net zero means for business.

With regard to bitcoin and the energy intensive nature of mining it, Hydro66 were pleased to participate with MyGreenPodin providing a new perspective on the common misunderstandings associated with the industry. The facts of the matter are pretty clear: bitcoin mining uses about 0.1% of the global primary energy budget. And the energy that bitcoin mining does use is overwhelmingly renewable, and frequently its using stranded power assets that would otherwise be wasted. If bitcoin mining was a country, it would be cleaner than any major country. Bitcoin mining is estimated to use a massive 58% renewable energy, comparing very favourably to the global average 21% or even the EU at 43%.

But costs are only one side of the cost/benefit equation. Infrequently discussed in mainstream media commentary on bitcoin mining is the beneficial value proposition which bitcoin is trying to solve for. Namely, how to provide base layer money for the entire planet. An alternative to the petrodollar and other government issued paper and occasionally gold based monies we have today. With billions of people living in high or even hyperinflationary environments or living under repressive regimes, or unbanked, its easy for us privileged Westerners to overlook how a decentralised accessible sound money can change billions of lives in an incorruptible, censor-proof system.

So please take a few moments to download and read the latest edition of MyGreenPod- Page 16 - Green Gold - A Fresh Perspective on Digital Currencies.

https://www.mygreenpod.com/magazine/my-green-pod-magazinenovember-2021/

#mygreenpod #letsleanintoclean @mygreenpod 

About Sara Grundström

Sara has worked in various roles and industries developing skills in business development, customer relations and sales. Sara lived in Ireland for several years working in large IT companies including Oracle, IBM and ABB.

Disclaimer

Hydro66 Holdings Corp. published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 17:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
01:18pHydro66 Featured in Guardian COP26 supplement
PU
10/14David Rowe Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Related to Acquisition of Common Sh..
NE
08/27Sixty Six Capital Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2..
CI
04/30Sixty Six Capital Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
04/30Sixty Six Capital Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
04/13Hydro66 Holdings Corp Appoints Alex Johnstone as Board of Director
CI
04/13Hydro66 Holdings Corp. has Changed its Name to Sixty Six Capital Inc
CI
04/13HYDRO66 : Up 5.3% after Reporting Name Change
MT
04/13Hydro66 Announces Name Change to "Sixty Six Capital Inc." and Appointment of New Direct..
NE
03/09Hydro66 Closes Transaction for Sale of Data Centre
NE
Financials
Sales 2020 3,62 M 2,90 M 2,90 M
Net income 2020 -6,90 M -5,54 M -5,54 M
Net Debt 2020 8,49 M 6,82 M 6,82 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,26x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 20,9 M 16,8 M 16,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 6,60x
EV / Sales 2020 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 13,2%
Sixty Six Capital Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
David Stanley Rowe Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alex Johnstone Director & Chief Financial Officer
Christiaan Keet Chief Technical Officer
Alex Chiolo Director-Design & Engineering
Richard James Croft Director & Chief Legal Counsel
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIXTY SIX CAPITAL INC.-28.89%17
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.515.80%6 405
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.92.58%3 140
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC278.79%788
BANXA HOLDINGS INC.0.00%124