May 11, 2024 at 10:14 am EDT

Siyaram Silk Mills Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 6,477.7 million compared to INR 6,954.3 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 6,541.8 million compared to INR 7,057.7 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 690.3 million compared to INR 881.4 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 14.94 compared to INR 18.81 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 14.94 compared to INR 18.81 a year ago.