    CA83013Q5095

SIYATA MOBILE INC.

(SYTA)
03:59:49 2023-04-06 pm EDT
0.1320 USD   -2.22%
05:32pSiyata Mobile : Annual AIF filings for period ended December 31, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
04/03Siyata Mobile Receives Order from U.S. School District, Largest to Date in Education Vertical
CI
03/28Siyata Mobile Collaborates with CrisisGo to Introduce Cellular-Based Paging Services
AQ
Siyata Mobile : Annual AIF filings for period ended December 31, 2022 - Form 6-K

04/06/2023 | 05:32pm EDT
Siyata Mobile Inc. - Annual AIF filings for period ended December 31, 2022

We have identified the following deficiencies for the Annual AIF ended December 31, 2022:

1d. - Failure to file an Annual Information Form (AIF).

3 - Failure to pay a fee required by the Act or the regulations.

Please correct the deficiencies by filing the required materials. We have noted Siyata Mobile Inc. on our list of defaulting issuers. In addition, the Company will be noted in default on the reporting issuer list, or default list, of each jurisdiction of Canada in which it is a reporting Issuer to the extent that such jurisdiction maintains a list.

Failure to correct the above noted deficiencies may result in further action including the issuance of a Cease Trade Order.

Please contact me at 604-899-6551 or email finreport@bcsc.bc.ca if you have any questions.

Yours truly,

Christine Zenith

Financial and Insider Reporting

Tel: 604 899-6500 Fax: 604 899-6506 Toll Free: 1 800-373-6393 www.bcsc.bc.ca

P.O. Box 10142, Pacific Centre, 701 West Georgia Street Vancouver, BC, Canada V7Y 1L2

Attachments

Disclaimer

Siyata Mobile Inc. published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 21:30:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
