Siyata Mobile : Annual AIF filings for period ended December 31, 2022 - Form 6-K

Siyata Mobile Inc. - Annual AIF filings for period ended December 31, 2022

We have identified the following deficiencies for the Annual AIF ended December 31, 2022:

1d. - Failure to file an Annual Information Form (AIF).

3 - Failure to pay a fee required by the Act or the regulations.

Please correct the deficiencies by filing the required materials. We have noted Siyata Mobile Inc. on our list of defaulting issuers. In addition, the Company will be noted in default on the reporting issuer list, or default list, of each jurisdiction of Canada in which it is a reporting Issuer to the extent that such jurisdiction maintains a list.

Failure to correct the above noted deficiencies may result in further action including the issuance of a Cease Trade Order.

