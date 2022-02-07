Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Siyata Mobile Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYTA   CA83013Q5095

SIYATA MOBILE INC.

(SYTA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Siyata Mobile : Receives $750,000 USD in Purchase Orders to Equip An EMS and An International Defense Contractor in the EMEA Region with its Rugged Handsets

02/07/2022 | 08:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, BC - February 7, 2022 - Siyata Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq: SYTA) ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular signal booster systems, is pleased to announce that it has received $750,000 in purchase orders from an emergency medical service provider and an international defense contractor both located in the European, Middle Eastern and African (EMEA) region with its handheld rugged Push-to-Talk (PTT) devices.

Siyata's rugged devices are designed for enterprise users who require a sturdy, reliable, and cost-effective device they can use in the field with applications to improve communication, employee safety and enterprise efficiencies.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata states, "Our rugged handheld devices are designed for first responders and enterprise personnel who require a reliable device that can operate flawlessly in tough working environments and include PTT features for maximum efficiency. At Siyata, our goal is to become a leader both for in-vehicle PTT devices and rugged handsets and we believe that there will be strong, continual demand for our product portfolio which we expect will result in multiple large-scale purchase orders in 2022 and beyond."

The Company's rugged devices are available on a carrier-grade PoC network that allows workers to have nationwide unified communication between one another at the push of a button, ensuring safe and efficient communication when working in public security. Our rugged handset devices aim to provide customers with the functionality and ease of a rugged smartphone handset, while offering high speed LTE data services and a large PTT button for seamless communication between enterprise users.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise grade and consumer cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify cellular signal in remote areas, inside buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for the maximum cellular signal strength possible.

Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTA" and its warrants under "SYTAW".

Visit siyatamobile.com and unidencellular.com to learn more.

Investor Relations (Canada):

Kin Communications
1-866-684-6730
SYTA@kincommunications.com

Investor Relations (United States):

CORE IR
516-222-2560
SYTA@coreir.com

Siyata Mobile Corporate:

Daniel Kim, VP of Corporate Development
Siyata Mobile Inc.
daniel@siyata.net

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "aims," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will," and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Siyata's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Siyata could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Siyata's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Siyata undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Disclaimer

Siyata Mobile Inc. published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 13:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIYATA MOBILE INC.
08:10aSIYATA MOBILE : Receives $750,000 USD in Purchase Orders to Equip An EMS and An Internatio..
PU
02/02SIYATA MOBILE : N E W S R E L E A S E - Form 6-K
PU
02/02Goosetown Communications to Rollout Siyata SD7 Device in North America
CI
02/02SIYATA MOBILE : Goosetown Communications to Rollout Siyata SD7 Device in North America
PU
01/19ESChat and Siyata Mobile Partner to Bring Broadband IoT Radio Push-To-Talk Service to t..
CI
01/18SIYATA MOBILE : Press Release dated January 18, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
01/17SIYATA MOBILE : Tessco to Distribute Uniden® Cellular Signal Boosters
PU
01/12SIYATA MOBILE : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K
PU
01/11SIYATA MOBILE : Announces Closing of $20 Million Underwritten Public Offering - Form 6-K
PU
01/11Siyata Mobile Closes $20M Common Stock Offering; Shares Drop Tuesday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIYATA MOBILE INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 11,5 M 8,98 M 8,98 M
Net income 2021 -27,6 M -21,6 M -21,6 M
Net Debt 2021 9,16 M 7,18 M 7,18 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,30x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22,3 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,74x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float -
Chart SIYATA MOBILE INC.
Duration : Period :
Siyata Mobile Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIYATA MOBILE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,67 CAD
Average target price 10,03 CAD
Spread / Average Target 500%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Seelenfreund Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerald Bernstein Chief Financial Officer
Peter Joseph Goldstein Chairman
Gidi Bracha Vice President-Technology & Product Development
Stephen Ospalak Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIYATA MOBILE INC.-64.59%17
APPLE INC.-2.92%2 813 308
XIAOMI CORPORATION-12.28%52 893
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-13.68%17 069
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-17.25%15 755
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-10.29%1 252