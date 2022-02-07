Siyata Mobile : Receives $750,000 USD in Purchase Orders to Equip An EMS and An International Defense Contractor in the EMEA Region with its Rugged Handsets

Vancouver, BC - February 7, 2022 - Siyata Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq: SYTA) ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular signal booster systems, is pleased to announce that it has received $750,000 in purchase orders from an emergency medical service provider and an international defense contractor both located in the European, Middle Eastern and African (EMEA) region with its handheld rugged Push-to-Talk (PTT) devices.

Siyata's rugged devices are designed for enterprise users who require a sturdy, reliable, and cost-effective device they can use in the field with applications to improve communication, employee safety and enterprise efficiencies.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata states, "Our rugged handheld devices are designed for first responders and enterprise personnel who require a reliable device that can operate flawlessly in tough working environments and include PTT features for maximum efficiency. At Siyata, our goal is to become a leader both for in-vehicle PTT devices and rugged handsets and we believe that there will be strong, continual demand for our product portfolio which we expect will result in multiple large-scale purchase orders in 2022 and beyond."

The Company's rugged devices are available on a carrier-grade PoC network that allows workers to have nationwide unified communication between one another at the push of a button, ensuring safe and efficient communication when working in public security. Our rugged handset devices aim to provide customers with the functionality and ease of a rugged smartphone handset, while offering high speed LTE data services and a large PTT button for seamless communication between enterprise users.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise grade and consumer cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify cellular signal in remote areas, inside buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for the maximum cellular signal strength possible.

Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTA" and its warrants under "SYTAW".

Visit siyatamobile.com and unidencellular.com to learn more.

