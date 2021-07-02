Siyata Mobile : 2021 Q1 Financial Statement

SIYATA MOBILE INC.
Consolidated Unaudited Interim Financial Statements
(Expressed in US Dollars)
As at and for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
Siyata Mobile Inc.
(the "Company" or "Siyata")
CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
As at and for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The Management of the Company is responsible for the preparation of the accompanying unaudited consolidated interim financial statements. The unaudited consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared using accounting policies in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for the preparation of consolidated interim financial statements and are in accordance with International Accounting Standards ("IAS") 34 - Interim Financial Reporting.
The Company's auditor has not performed a review of these consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
Siyata Mobile Inc.
Consolidated Unaudited Interim Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in US dollars)
For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020
Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)
Subsequent Events (Note 30)
Approved on June 30, 2021 on behalf of the Board:
"Michael Kron"
"Marc Seelenfreund"
Michael Kron-Director
Marc Seelenfreund-Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated unaudited interim financial statements.
Siyata Mobile Inc.
Consolidated Unaudited Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in US Dollars)
For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated unaudited interim financial statements.
Siyata Mobile Inc.
Consolidated Unaudited Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Expressed in US dollars)
For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and the year ended December 31, 2020
