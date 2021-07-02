Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Siyata Mobile Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYTA   CA83013Q5095

SIYATA MOBILE INC.

(SYTA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Siyata Mobile : 2021 Q1 Financial Statement

07/02/2021 | 03:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SIYATA MOBILE INC.

Consolidated Unaudited Interim Financial Statements

(Expressed in US Dollars)

As at and for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

1

Siyata Mobile Inc.

(the "Company" or "Siyata")

CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

As at and for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Management of the Company is responsible for the preparation of the accompanying unaudited consolidated interim financial statements. The unaudited consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared using accounting policies in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for the preparation of consolidated interim financial statements and are in accordance with International Accounting Standards ("IAS") 34 - Interim Financial Reporting.

The Company's auditor has not performed a review of these consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

2

Siyata Mobile Inc.

Consolidated Unaudited Interim Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in US dollars)

For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

Subsequent Events (Note 30)

Approved on June 30, 2021 on behalf of the Board:

"Michael Kron"

"Marc Seelenfreund"

Michael Kron-Director

Marc Seelenfreund-Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated unaudited interim financial statements.

Siyata Mobile Inc.

Consolidated Unaudited Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in US Dollars)

For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated unaudited interim financial statements.

4

Siyata Mobile Inc.

Consolidated Unaudited Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Expressed in US dollars)

For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and the year ended December 31, 2020

Disclaimer

Siyata Mobile Inc. published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 19:13:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIYATA MOBILE INC.
03:14pSIYATA MOBILE  : 2021 Q1 Financial Statement
PU
06/30SIYATA MOBILE  : NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL S..
PU
06/17SIYATA MOBILE  : N E W S R E L E A S E (Form 6-K)
PU
06/17SIYATA MOBILE  : Announces Expected Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 and First Quarte..
AQ
05/19SIYATA MOBILE  : NEWS RELEASE (Form 6-K)
PU
05/19SIYATA MOBILE  : Receives Nasdaq Notice Relating to its Delayed Annual Report
MT
05/13SIYATA MOBILE  : to Report Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 Financial Results on Monday, May ..
AQ
04/30SIYATA MOBILE  : Late Filing Notice by Foreign Issuer (SEC Filing - NT 20-F)
PU
03/31SIYATA MOBILE  : Announces Closing of Acquisition of ClearRF, LLC
AQ
03/24SIYATA MOBILE  : Acquiring Machine-to-Machine Cellular Amplifier Maker ClearRF
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 18,0 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
Net income 2021 -8,80 M -7,15 M -7,15 M
Net cash 2021 25,9 M 21,0 M 21,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 51,6 M 41,5 M 41,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart SIYATA MOBILE INC.
Duration : Period :
Siyata Mobile Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 11,06 CAD
Average target price 21,70 CAD
Spread / Average Target 96,2%
Managers and Directors
Marc Seelenfreund President & Chief Executive Officer
Gerald Bernstein Chief Financial Officer
Peter Joseph Goldstein Chairman
Gidi Bracha Vice President-Technology & Product Development
Stephen Ospalak Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIYATA MOBILE INC.-17.46%37
APPLE INC.3.22%2 221 291
XIAOMI CORPORATION-18.67%89 785
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.35.14%25 292
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-3.08%18 100
FIH MOBILE LIMITED34.74%1 327