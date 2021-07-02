Siyata Mobile : 2021 Q1 Financial Statement

As at and for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

Siyata Mobile Inc.

(the "Company" or "Siyata")

CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

As at and for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Management of the Company is responsible for the preparation of the accompanying unaudited consolidated interim financial statements. The unaudited consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared using accounting policies in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for the preparation of consolidated interim financial statements and are in accordance with International Accounting Standards ("IAS") 34 - Interim Financial Reporting.

The Company's auditor has not performed a review of these consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

