Sizzle Acquisition Corp. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was USD 0.170007 million compared to USD 0.063692 million a year ago.
For the nine months, net loss was USD 0.27307 million compared to USD 0.391426 million a year ago.
Sizzle Acquisition Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 17, 2023 at 05:29 pm EST
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023