Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company focuses on target businesses in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology and real estate industries. The Company has no operations and has no revenues.

Sector Investment Holding Companies