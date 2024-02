Sjova-Almennar tryggingar hf is an Iceland-based company engaged in the multiline insurance industry. The Company offers its solutions for both individuals and businesses. The Company reports three segments: Non-life Insurance, comprising property and casualty insurance; Life Insurance, offering life and health insurance; and Financial, including activities and financial operations of Sjova Forvarnahusid ehf. The Company offers wide range of insurance services that apply to assets, such as buildings and interior equipment (pipelines, electronics damage, property theft), livelihood, cargo; vehicles, such as passenger cars, jeeps, trucks, motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATV) and snowmobile, among others; and life, health and travel insurance, among others. In addition, it offers Sickness Cost Insurance, required by the law for Icelanders, as well as for foreigners. The Company also provides rental of an automobile on its expense after a car accident.