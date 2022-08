Sjóvá: Reglubundin tilkynning um kaup á eigin bréfum í samræmi við endurkaupaáætlun

Financials ISK USD Sales 2021 31 567 M 224 M 224 M Net income 2021 9 570 M 68,0 M 68,0 M Net Debt 2021 226 M 1,61 M 1,61 M P/E ratio 2021 5,18x Yield 2021 8,26% Capitalization 42 737 M 304 M 304 M EV / Sales 2020 1,41x EV / Sales 2021 1,53x Nbr of Employees 185 Free-Float 58,4% Chart SJËV┴-ALMENNAR TRYGGINGAR HF. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Hermann Bj÷rnsson Chief Executive Officer Ëlafur Njßll Sigur­sson Chief Financial Officer Erna GÝsladˇttir Chairman Iris Birna Jˇnsdˇttir Director-Information Technology SŠmundur Walker Chief Operating Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) SJÓVÁ-ALMENNAR TRYGGINGAR HF. -5.26% 304