China, Hong Kong stocks fall for 4th session amid global rate hikes

SHANGHAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Chinese and Hong Kong
shares gave up gains to close down on Monday, declining for a
fourth straight day, as global markets slid on overseas monetary
tightening and recession worries.
** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index closed down 0.5%,
while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.2%.
** The Hang Seng Index ended lower 0.4%, hovering
around nearly 11-year lows, while the Hang Seng China
Enterprises Index added 0.4%.
** China's central bank announced steps to slow the pace of
the yuan's recent depreciation by making it more expensive to
bet against the currency.
** China's yuan, however, touched a 28-month low against the
dollar, only steps away from its downside trading limit, despite
the central bank's move.
** Foreign investors bought more than 4.2 billion yuan ($590
million) of Chinese stocks through the stock connect scheme on
Monday, following four straight sessions of net selling.
** Shares in energy and resource
companies slumped 3.5% and 3.3%, respectively on concerns of
falling demand in a global recession.
** Tourism-related stocks jumped 2.7%, and
liquor makers went up 1.8%. An index representing
Macau casino operators soared more than 10%.
** Macau's leader said China would resume an e-visa scheme
for mainland travellers and permit group tours, which could
likely boost the footfall in the world's biggest gambling hub.
** Sands China Ltd jumped 15.7%, while SJM
Holdings Ltd and Wynn Macau surged more than
11% each.
** Meanwhile, Hong Kong scraped its controversial COVID-19
hotel quarantine policy for all arrivals, in a long-awaited move
for many residents and businesses in the financial hub.
** "Risk appetite will remain low and investor sentiment is
hard to be boosted in the near term," Huaan Securities said in a
note. "It all depends on when the U.S. stock market will stop
falling and stabilise."
** Hong Kong shares of HSBC Holdings, an index
heavyweight, tumbled 7.6%, weighing on the Hang Seng benchmark
.
** Sterling slumped to a record low, prompting speculation
of an emergency response from the Bank of England, as confidence
evaporated in Britain's plan to borrow its way out of trouble.
** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong finished up
1.6%, with food-delivery giant Meituan surging 4.5%.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and
Uttaresh.V)