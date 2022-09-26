Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. SJM Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    880   HK0880043028

SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED

(880)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-09-26 am EDT
2.990 HKD   +11.57%
05:13aChina, Hong Kong stocks fall for 4th session amid global rate hikes
RE
01:09aChina blue chips, Hong Kong stocks rise on Macau optimism
RE
09/25Macau Casino Shares Jump on Hopes of Sooner Return to Normal
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China, Hong Kong stocks fall for 4th session amid global rate hikes

09/26/2022 | 05:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Chinese and Hong Kong shares gave up gains to close down on Monday, declining for a fourth straight day, as global markets slid on overseas monetary tightening and recession worries.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index closed down 0.5%, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.2%.

** The Hang Seng Index ended lower 0.4%, hovering around nearly 11-year lows, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index added 0.4%.

** China's central bank announced steps to slow the pace of the yuan's recent depreciation by making it more expensive to bet against the currency.

** China's yuan, however, touched a 28-month low against the dollar, only steps away from its downside trading limit, despite the central bank's move.

** Foreign investors bought more than 4.2 billion yuan ($590 million) of Chinese stocks through the stock connect scheme on Monday, following four straight sessions of net selling.

** Shares in energy and resource companies slumped 3.5% and 3.3%, respectively on concerns of falling demand in a global recession.

** Tourism-related stocks jumped 2.7%, and liquor makers went up 1.8%. An index representing Macau casino operators soared more than 10%.

** Macau's leader said China would resume an e-visa scheme for mainland travellers and permit group tours, which could likely boost the footfall in the world's biggest gambling hub.

** Sands China Ltd jumped 15.7%, while SJM Holdings Ltd and Wynn Macau surged more than 11% each.

** Meanwhile, Hong Kong scraped its controversial COVID-19 hotel quarantine policy for all arrivals, in a long-awaited move for many residents and businesses in the financial hub.

** "Risk appetite will remain low and investor sentiment is hard to be boosted in the near term," Huaan Securities said in a note. "It all depends on when the U.S. stock market will stop falling and stabilise."

** Hong Kong shares of HSBC Holdings, an index heavyweight, tumbled 7.6%, weighing on the Hang Seng benchmark .

** Sterling slumped to a record low, prompting speculation of an emergency response from the Bank of England, as confidence evaporated in Britain's plan to borrow its way out of trouble.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong finished up 1.6%, with food-delivery giant Meituan surging 4.5%. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HUAAN SECURITIES CO., LTD. 0.00% 4.72 End-of-day quote.-12.75%
MEITUAN INC. 4.49% 167.5 Delayed Quote.-28.88%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.42% 3512.76 Real-time Quote.-21.45%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 0.00% 3387.5 Real-time Quote.-19.27%
SANDS CHINA LTD 15.65% 20.4 Delayed Quote.-2.86%
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED 11.57% 2.99 Delayed Quote.-45.54%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.50% 7.15593 Delayed Quote.11.97%
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED 11.06% 5.12 Delayed Quote.-27.63%
All news about SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:13aChina, Hong Kong stocks fall for 4th session amid global rate hikes
RE
01:09aChina blue chips, Hong Kong stocks rise on Macau optimism
RE
09/25Macau Casino Shares Jump on Hopes of Sooner Return to Normal
DJ
09/25Macau casino operators soar as China allows tour groups after nearly 3 years
RE
09/25Sjm holdings ltd and sands china ltd jump more than 12% each…
RE
09/25Macau casino shares soar after China allows tour groups after more than 2.5 years
RE
09/16Gambling giant Macau opens bids from seven casinos, Genting a wildcard
RE
09/14Wynn, MGM, Five Other Firms Submit Bids for New Casino Licenses in Macau
MT
08/26Macau sets first formal cap on casino tables, income amid bidding war
RE
08/19SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 2.08 HKD for 4 existing shares
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 9 316 M 1 187 M 1 187 M
Net income 2022 -4 811 M -613 M -613 M
Net Debt 2022 24 484 M 3 119 M 3 119 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,44x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 19 033 M 2 425 M 2 425 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,67x
EV / Sales 2023 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 19 400
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SJM Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 2,68 HKD
Average target price 4,14 HKD
Spread / Average Target 54,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shu Fai So Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hup Hock Toh Chief Financial Officer
Deputada Leong On Kei Co-Chairman
Tsun Ting Fok Co-Chairman
Chao Feng Ho Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED-45.54%2 425
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.-5.77%27 104
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL-33.04%11 813
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED-29.86%6 730
GENTING SINGAPORE LIMITED1.29%6 637
KANGWON LAND, INC.6.86%3 675