  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. SJM Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    880   HK0880043028

SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED

(880)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08:16 2023-03-06 am EST
4.150 HKD   +1.72%
10:40aHK casino operator SJM sees bigger 2022 loss on COVID travel curbs
RE
03/05SJM Renews Lease Deal with Director
MT
02/01Macau casino revenues surge in Jan after COVID rules lifted
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HK casino operator SJM sees bigger 2022 loss on COVID travel curbs

03/06/2023 | 10:40am EST
Visitors walk past the Casino Lisboa operated by SJM Holdings during Lunar New Year in Macau

(Reuters) - Hong Kong-listed casino operator SJM Holdings on Monday forecast a bigger loss for fiscal 2022, hurt by COVID travel restrictions imposed in gambling hub Macau and a significant impairment charge.

SJM expects to post an attributable loss of HK$7.80 billion ($993.72 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of HK$4.14 billion reported a year earlier.

It flagged a HK$1.21 billion charge to reflect the cost of refurbishments made to the Jai Alai building - a tourism complex in Macau - over several years.

Still, 2023 is off to a strong start for casino operators in Macau after the world's biggest gambling hub registered a 82.5% jump in gambling revenue to 11.6 billion patacas ($1.44 billion) in January.

Macau has seen a resurgence of tourists from the mainland since Jan. 8 after the territory dropped all COVID-19 testing requirements for inbound travellers from the mainland, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

The strong January revenues were still less than half of the Lunar New Year period in 2019, before the COVID-19 outbreak.

($1 = 7.8493 Hong Kong dollars)

($1 = 8.0700 patacas)

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HECKLER & KOCH AG -3.81% 101 Real-time Quote.-14.63%
JAI CORP LIMITED 0.56% 125.8 Delayed Quote.-16.38%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -0.10% 562.462 Real-time Quote.11.75%
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.72% 4.15 Delayed Quote.-9.73%
All news about SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 7 395 M 942 M 942 M
Net income 2022 -5 674 M -723 M -723 M
Net Debt 2022 23 704 M 3 020 M 3 020 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,85x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 29 472 M 3 755 M 3 755 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,19x
EV / Sales 2023 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 19 400
Free-Float 34,1%
Chart SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SJM Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 4,15 HKD
Average target price 4,84 HKD
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shu Fai So Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hup Hock Toh Chief Financial Officer
Deputada Leong On Kei Co-Chairman
Tsun Ting Fok Co-Chairman
Chao Feng Ho Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.73%3 691
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.26.48%46 465
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL36.92%17 166
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED40.45%13 071
GENTING SINGAPORE LIMITED9.95%9 410
KANGWON LAND, INC.-14.87%3 078