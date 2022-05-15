Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. SJM Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    880   HK0880043028

SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED

(880)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  05/15 11:55:25 pm EDT
3.230 HKD   +4.87%
05/15SJM Gains on Proposed Macau Gaming Law Changes
DJ
05/04SJM's Loss Widens in Q1 as Gaming Revenue Slides 3%
MT
05/02Macau's Gaming Revenue Slumps to 19-Month Low in April
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SJM Gains on Proposed Macau Gaming Law Changes

05/15/2022 | 11:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Ben Otto


SJM Holdings Ltd. shares are higher in early trade following news that Macau is weighing changes to gaming laws that could help casinos hard hit by a dearth of visitors during the pandemic.

SJM rose as much as 9.7% before paring its gains to 5.8% at 3.26 Hong Kong dollars (42 U.S. cents). The stock is down about 38% this year and 62% over the past 12 months.

One of the proposed changes floated by Macau officials Friday would allow so-called satellite casinos linked to the gaming hub's cash-strapped concessionaires to be run by management companies rather than face a need to be acquired by the concessionaries, a requirement that officials had previously considered.

Citi analysts said the proposal would particularly benefit SJM, which has ties to the majority of the city's satellite casinos.

"The proposed changes directed towards satellite casinos should alleviate investors' concerns on SJM's potential shouldering of the significant staff costs at the satellite casinos," Citi analysts said in a research note. "More important, the changes should clear up the last hurdle for its refinancing."

Another change in the law could reduce taxes on casinos, which Citi described as "good news for all concessionaires."

Melco International Development Ltd. adds 3.2% in mid-morning trade, while Wynn Macau Ltd. gains 0.5% and Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. gains 0.8%. Sands China Ltd. slides 0.5%.


Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-15-22 2343ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.36% 41.75 Delayed Quote.2.85%
MELCO HOLDINGS INC. -15.97% 3315 Delayed Quote.-3.07%
MELCO INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED 2.77% 5.19 Delayed Quote.-46.90%
SANDS CHINA LTD -1.02% 15.62 Delayed Quote.-13.22%
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.55% 3.23 Delayed Quote.-41.33%
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED 0.22% 4.48 Delayed Quote.-29.83%
All news about SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED
05/15SJM Gains on Proposed Macau Gaming Law Changes
DJ
05/04SJM's Loss Widens in Q1 as Gaming Revenue Slides 3%
MT
05/02Macau's Gaming Revenue Slumps to 19-Month Low in April
MT
04/03Macau's Gaming Revenue Slumps to 18-Month Low in March
MT
03/14Macau Casino Shares Fall on Tighter Quarantines for China Travelers
DJ
03/07Fidelity in talks to hire Warburg China joint venture boss - sources
RE
03/03Macau government extends casino licences to December
RE
03/02Macau's Gaming Revenue Recovers in February on Lunar New Year Holiday Boost
MT
03/01J.M. Smucker Lowers Fiscal 2022 Guidance as Third Quarter Declines on Cost Increases, S..
MT
03/01JM Smucker Posts Lower Fiscal Q3 Earnings, Revenue; Narrows Full-Year EPS Guidance
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 13 486 M 1 718 M 1 718 M
Net income 2022 -3 718 M -474 M -474 M
Net Debt 2022 22 621 M 2 882 M 2 882 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,95x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17 499 M 2 229 M 2 229 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,97x
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 20 300
Free-Float 34,0%
Chart SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SJM Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 3,08 HKD
Average target price 5,21 HKD
Spread / Average Target 69,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shu Fai So Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hup Hock Toh Chief Financial Officer
Deputada Leong On Kei Co-Chairman
Tsun Ting Fok Co-Chairman
Chao Feng Ho Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED-41.33%2 229
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.-7.86%26 498
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL-19.45%15 402
TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED3.19%7 956
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED-22.07%7 625
GENTING SINGAPORE LIMITED0.00%6 714