SJVN : 30 जून 2023 को समाप्त तिमाही के लिए अनंकेक्षित वित्तीय परिणाम
Today at 05:43 pm
CIN: L40101HP1988GOI008409
एसजेवीएन ल मटेड
SJVN Limited
(A Joint Venture of GOI & GOHP)
A Mini Ratna & Schedule "A" Company
SJVN/CS/93/2023-
Date: 09/08/2023
NSE Symbol: SJVN-EQ
BOLT SCRIP ID: SJVN
SCRIP CODE: 533206
SUB: Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors - Approval of Financial Results for the period ended 30thJune, 2023 (Q1, FY2023-24)
In compliance with Regulation 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, financial results of the Company (both standalone and consolidated) for the period ended 30th June, 2023 (Q1, FY 2023-24), as approved by the Board of Directors in its meeting held today are being forwarded herewith for your kind information and records, please.
The Meeting commenced at 11:30 HRS and concluded at 14:15 HRS.
SJVN Limited is an India-based company, which is principally engaged in the business of generation of electricity and the tariff for power generation. The Company manufactures and provides three key products and services: generation of electricity (hydro, wind and solar), consultancy and transmission. Its businesses include thermal power, hydro power, wind power, solar power, power transmission, consultancy and power trading. It has diversified into wind power generation with the commissioning of its first project, which is the 47.6 megawatts (MW) Khirvire Wind Power Project at Khirvire and Kombhalne villages in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra. Its second wind project is Sadla Wind Power Project of 50 MW capacity situated in the village Sadla, District Surendranagar in the state of Gujarat. The Company has three solar projects with total installed capacity of approximately 81.3 MW are under operation.