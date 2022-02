N. L. Sharma: Thank you. Good afternoon to everybody. I am here to present the Q3 results of the FY2022 of SJVN Limited. Let me share with all the analysts and investors present over here that we have revised the shared vision or the goal of the company. Earlier it was 5000 megawatt company by 2023 and 12,000 megawatt company by 2030 and 25,000 megawatt by 2040. Now the management after considering the achievements, results and the projects in the pipeline aligned with the futuristic strategy of the Government of India in the renewable sector also and the demand of energy in the years to come, the management after giving a deep thought and the board of the company has also agreed to revise the shared vision of the company. For the short term by 2023, the goal remains the same that is 5000 megawatt company but we have doubled. Now we have revised the share vision target from 12,000 megawatt to 25,000 megawatt by 2030 and from 25,000 megawatt by 2040 to 50,000 megawatt company. So now the shared vision of the company will be 5000 megawatt by 2023, 25,000 megawatt by 2030 and 50,000 megawatt by 2040 so almost we have doubled the targets for the company. This had been done on the basis of the achievement and the pipeline of projects with SJVN. The news which I wanted to share with the shareholders that recently Government of India allocated the power potential projects in Arunachal Pradesh to CPSE on the one basin one developer basis and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh has also been taken on board and five projects of 5098 megawatt project has been identified in Dibang Basin. One of these five projects is the Italian ultra power hydropower project of 3097 megawatt so five projects of 5098 megawatt capacity in Arunachal Pradesh, SJVN is targeting for in the next eight to 10 years. Similarly few days back the Government of Rajasthan conducted Rajasthan Investor Summit and I was there in that summit. The Honorable Chief Minister along with his three ministers were present and SJVN submitted its intention to the develop 10,000 megawatt solar power projects in Rajasthan in the coming five years. There is a huge potential of solar power projects in Rajasthan so SJVN is targeting developing 10,000 megawatts projects in Rajasthan so now our total portfolio of all the projects hydro, thermal,

On behalf of Elara Securities, we welcome you all for the Q3 FY2022 conference call of SJVN. I take this opportunity to welcome the management of SJVN represented by Mr. N. L. Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director and Mr. A. K. Singh, Director, Finance. We will begin the call with a brief overview by the management followed by Q&A session. I will now hand over the call to Mr. N. L. Sharma for his opening remarks.

Similarly the incentives, in terms of capacity incentives and UI charges. There is an increase of about 9% in the total incentives. In this quarter the total incentives are about Rs.74.4 Crores against Rs.68.11 Crores last year. Similarly there is almost total liquidation of late payment per surcharges. We have recovered most of the late payment surcharges. The outstanding of late payment surcharges last year was Rs.660 Crores. Now this has reduced to Rs.12.94 Crores this year so we have recovered almost the entire late payment surcharges this year however there are outstanding dues of the main supply of energy from the different beneficiaries but the major defaulter is J&K. We are on the verge of starting construction on the Sunni Dam Project. This is 382 megawatt project. We have already received the environment clearance for this project from the Ministry of Environment and Forests and Climate Change and also the forest clearance stage one. Stage one also, for investment approval the PIB has already recommended the investment approval of Rs.2614 Crores and the matter will go to the union cabinet for CCEA and we are expecting that in the coming months it will be through in the cabinet also and we are ready with the tendering process and the contractor will be awarded as and when we receive the investment approval from the Government of India. Similarly the work on two solar projects one in Uttar Pradesh and one in Gujarat is already going on. On the other hand the investment of over for more than Rs.5400 Crores for 1000 megawatt solar project under the CPSU scheme is already with the Government of India and we are hopeful that in the coming couple of months we will receive investment approval for this PPI project or solar projects of 1000 megawatt capacity. This is all from the management side. We are now ready to have queries or questions from your side. We will try to reply as per our best ability. Thank you very much.

Regarding the Q3 results, let me share with all the analysts present here the generation of power from all our operational projects in the Q3 has registered an increase of about 15%. In Q3 generation from all operational projects has been 1480 million units against 1280 million units in the last years so there is an increase of about 200 million units of energy. During this quarter, this is about 15.6% and similarly the revenue from operations has also registered an increase of about 11%. Revenue from operation in Q3 this year is Rs.550.92 Crores against Rs.495 Crores last year, an increase of about Rs.56 Crores. Similarly total income has registered an increase of 14%. It is Rs.607 Crores against Rs.531 Crores last year. Profit before tax has registered a very big increase. This year in the Q3 profit after tax is Rs.232 Crores against Rs.195 Crores last year and similarly net worth of the company has also registered an increase of 8%. This has increased to Rs.13,581 Crores from Rs.12,575 Crores last year. The generation I have already shared in this quarter. There is an increase on all the fronts whether it is hydro, solar or wind. There is an increase in all the segments. Similarly plant availability factor is again at its highest level. It is about 109.95% in case of Nathpa Jhakri and 109.71% in case of Rampur project.

wind and solar has increased and it has crossed 25,000 megawatt if we take into account the indicated capacity of solar projects at Rajasthan and five hydro projects in Arunachal Pradesh. That encourages us to revise our shared vision also.

Rohit Natarajan: Thank you for this opportunity. Sir on this revised target of doubling of these numbers by FY2022 what exactly is the funding plan that you have in mind?

N. L. Sharma: The plan is definitely that for the short term, medium term and long term. Short term the target is the same the 5000 megawatt by 2023. As of now our installed capacity is 2016 megawatt and the projects of about 3500 megawatt are under construction. So we are sure that we will complete and commission these projects by that time and for the midterm period 2030. The Honorable Prime Minister has announced in the meeting that about 500 gigawatt capacity of non fossil fuel will be installed in the country by 2030. So we are encouraged by our speed of taking projects and having projects in the pipeline and we have aligned our strategy with that of the Government of India. We are aggressively going in the solar sector also but at the same time we are also playing with our core strength hydro also. By 2030, our target has been revised from 12,000 megawatt to 25,000 megawatt and out of this 25,000 megawatt, 15 to 18 gigawatt will come from solar and the rest of the 8 to 10 gigawatt from the hydro, thermal or wind also so that is our target and by 2040 the target from 25,000 gigawatt has been revised to 50 gigawatt and we will not only restrict ourselves to this hydro, thermal, solar or wind also, we will try to create energy from hydro zone and also from the new technology and battery storage. We are keeping all these all options open.

Rohit Natarajan: Sir I appreciate all those plans but if I have to do some number crunching between FY2025 and FY2030 let us assume you are planning to add 20 gigawatts, on an average let us assume 40 billion gigawatt calculation, 800 billion is the total capital outlay in FY2030 and out of 800 billion, 30% assuming that is your equity requirement Rs.24,000 Crores will be equity requirement from your side and if you have to aggressively built it over five years you essentially need 48 billion every year of 4% every year which is almost like 3x to 4x, kind of a net profit that you are doing so help him how this very aggressive jump can be funded? What is that equity funding going to be like?

N. L. Sharma: Yes definitely the funds for this ambitious expansion plan there's a requirement of equity. The equity portion, that cash flow from the project of about 3500 megawatt capacity projects will come into operation in the next two to three years. The cash flow from these projects will be there. Similarly we are also exploring the options of fund from the different sources as you know that we have already gone into the bond market. We have raised Rs.1000 Crores bonds also. We have also gone for $500 million external commercial borrowings. Similarly we will also go for securitization of existing assets. Different agencies are coming forward and we are in touch with them. The existing project Nathpa Jakari and some other projects we have in mind will get securitization of assets so we will be eying for Rs.7500 Crores to Rs.8000 Crores debt. So there

