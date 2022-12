CIN: L40101HP1988GOI008409 एसजेवीएन ल मटे SJVN Limited (A Joint Venture of GOI & GOHP) A Mini Ratna & Schedule "A" Company SJVN/CS/93/2022- Date: 03/12/2022 NSE Symbol: SJVN-EQ BOLT SCRIP ID: SJVN SCRIP CODE: 533206 National Stock Exchange of India Limited, BSE Limited, Exchange Plaza, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Bandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Bandra East, Mumbai-400051, India. Mumbai 400 001, India.

SUB: SJVN bags 200 MW Solar Power Project from MSEDCL

In compliance with regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Company through its Wholly Owned Subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Limited has bagged 200 MW Solar Power Project on Build Own and Operate (BOO) basis from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) through e-RA conducted on 02.12.2022.

The tentative cost of this project is around Rs.1200 Crores and the project is expected to generate

455.52 Million Units (MUs)in the 1st Year and the cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years would be about 10480.82 MUs. The commissioning of the Project is expected to reduce 513560 tonnes of carbon emission and would contribute in Government of India's mission of reduction in carbon emission.

Currently the Company's Renewable Portfolio stands at 4320.5 MW out of which 179.5 MW is under operation, 1385 MW under construction and 2756 is at different stages of implementation. The company has aligned its Shared Vision of 5000 MW by 2023, 25000MW by 2030 & 50000 MW capacity by 2040 with that of Government of India's target of achieving 50% energy from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030. As a strategic & reliable partner, SJVN plans to play a vital role in clean energy transition of the nation.

(Soumendra Das)

Company Secretary

