  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  SJVN Limited
  News
  Summary
    SJVN   INE002L01015

SJVN LIMITED

(SJVN)
SJVN : CMD, SJVN handed over cheque of Rs, One Crore to CM of Himachal Pradesh

04/01/2022 | 01:33am EDT
CMD, SJVN handed over cheque of Rs, One Crore to CM of Himachal Pradesh.
Mar 30, 2022

Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN, Sh. Nand Lal Sharma, today presented a cheque amounting to Rs. 1,00,00,000 (Rs One Crore) to Hon'ble Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sh. Jai Ram Thakur towards Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

In the meeting Sh. Nand Lal Sharma apprised Hon'ble Chief Minister that SJVN is a highly professional Power Company, which is Operating & Maintaining two of its Flagship Mega Hydro Power Stations, namely 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station & 412 MW Rampur Hydro Power Station, in the State of Himachal Pradesh, besides other Power Stations. He further informed that with excellent carrying out of O&M activities, both the Power Stations have established Benchmarks in Hydro Sector, and in the current Financial Year both have already exceeded the Design Energy.

Sh. Nand Lal Sharma further informed that SJVN is developing 880 MW Kaza Solar Park,400 MW Solar Park in Upper Kinnaur and has also bagged 15 MW Grid Connected Floating Solar PV Power Project at Nangal pond, District Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh. The Company is committed to synchronize and commission these Solar Projects in time-bound manner.

Sh Sharma further said that the Foundation Stones of 210 MW Luhri Stage-1 Hydro Electric Project & 66 MW Dhaulasidh Hydro Electric Project of SJVN were laid by Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Sh. Narendra Modi on 27thDecember, 2021 and the works on both the Projects are on full swing.

Sh. Sharma further informed that, SJVN has always been a front-runner in supporting the society and firmly standing with the Government, on issues which affect our country and its people. During challenging Global pandemic, SJVN has already liberally provided financial assistance amounting to Rs 4 Crores by way of support for, purchasing ventilators by the Hospitals; by distributing Personal protective equipment like face masks, gloves, etc., setting up of quarantine units in its project hospitals; distribution of food & other essential items to the needy and setting up Cold Storage facility for Covid vaccines.

SJVN is on an exponential growth trajectory,which is aggressively poised to achieve its New Shared Vision - 5000 MW by 2023, 25000 MW by 2030 & 50000 MW installed capacity by 2040.

Disclaimer

SJVN Limited published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 05:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 24 854 M 327 M 327 M
Net income 2021 16 456 M 217 M 217 M
Net Debt 2021 12 257 M 162 M 162 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,22x
Yield 2021 8,45%
Capitalization 108 B 1 421 M 1 421 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,02x
EV / Sales 2021 4,61x
Nbr of Employees 1 499
Free-Float 13,2%
Chart SJVN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SJVN Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SJVN LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 27,45
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nand Lal Sharma Chairman & Managing Director
Akhileshwar Singh CFO, Finance Director & Director
Salil Shamshery General Manager-Information Technology
Soumendra Das Secretary & Compliance Officer
Saroj Ranjan Sinha Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SJVN LIMITED-10.44%1 421
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.27%167 815
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION6.27%85 828
SOUTHERN COMPANY5.72%76 866
IBERDROLA, S.A.-4.71%70 475
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.8.16%69 256