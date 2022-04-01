SJVN : CMD, SJVN handed over cheque of Rs, One Crore to CM of Himachal Pradesh

Mar 30, 2022

Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN, Sh. Nand Lal Sharma, today presented a cheque amounting to Rs. 1,00,00,000 (Rs One Crore) to Hon'ble Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sh. Jai Ram Thakur towards Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

In the meeting Sh. Nand Lal Sharma apprised Hon'ble Chief Minister that SJVN is a highly professional Power Company, which is Operating & Maintaining two of its Flagship Mega Hydro Power Stations, namely 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station & 412 MW Rampur Hydro Power Station, in the State of Himachal Pradesh, besides other Power Stations. He further informed that with excellent carrying out of O&M activities, both the Power Stations have established Benchmarks in Hydro Sector, and in the current Financial Year both have already exceeded the Design Energy.

Sh. Nand Lal Sharma further informed that SJVN is developing 880 MW Kaza Solar Park,400 MW Solar Park in Upper Kinnaur and has also bagged 15 MW Grid Connected Floating Solar PV Power Project at Nangal pond, District Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh. The Company is committed to synchronize and commission these Solar Projects in time-bound manner.

Sh Sharma further said that the Foundation Stones of 210 MW Luhri Stage-1 Hydro Electric Project & 66 MW Dhaulasidh Hydro Electric Project of SJVN were laid by Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Sh. Narendra Modi on 27thDecember, 2021 and the works on both the Projects are on full swing.

Sh. Sharma further informed that, SJVN has always been a front-runner in supporting the society and firmly standing with the Government, on issues which affect our country and its people. During challenging Global pandemic, SJVN has already liberally provided financial assistance amounting to Rs 4 Crores by way of support for, purchasing ventilators by the Hospitals; by distributing Personal protective equipment like face masks, gloves, etc., setting up of quarantine units in its project hospitals; distribution of food & other essential items to the needy and setting up Cold Storage facility for Covid vaccines.

SJVN is on an exponential growth trajectory,which is aggressively poised to achieve its New Shared Vision - 5000 MW by 2023, 25000 MW by 2030 & 50000 MW installed capacity by 2040.

