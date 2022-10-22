SJVN : Capacity addition/product launch

CIN: L40101HP1988GOI008409 एसजेवीएन ल मटे SJVN Limited (A Joint Venture of GOI & GOHP) A Mini Ratna & Schedule "A" Company SJVN/CS/93/2022 Dated: 22-10-2022 BOLT SCRIP ID: SJVN NSE Symbol: SJVN-EQ SCRIP CODE: 533206 National Stock Exchange of India Limited The Bombay Stock Exchange Limited Exchange Plaza Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Bandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Bandra East, Mumbai-400051, India. Mumbai 400001, India

Sub: Commissioning of 75 MW Parasaran Solar Power Project in Uttar Pradesh

In compliance with regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Company has started commissioning of its 75MW Solar Power Project located at Tehsil Kalpi, District Jalaun near Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh through its wholly owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Limited. The complete 75 MW capacity shall be commissioned by the end of this month i.e., 30.10.2022.

The project shall generate 168.34 Million Units (MUs) in the 1st year and the project cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years would be about 3919 MUs. This would help in annual enhancement of revenue to the tune of approximately 45.11 Crores which would enhance the top and bottomline of balance sheet. The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the same has been signed with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) for 25 years.

The Company's renewable portfolio stands at 4007.5 MW out of which 179.5 MW is under operation, 1370 MW is under construction and 2458 MW are at different stages of implementation. With the commissioning of this 75 MW Solar project, cumulative operational capacity will increase from 2016.5 MW to 2091.5 MW

The company has aligned its Shared Vision of 5000 MW by 2023, 25000MW by 2030 & 50000 MW capacity by 2040 with that of Government of India's target of achieving 50% energy from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030. As a strategic & reliable partner, SJVN plans to play a vital role in clean energy transition of the nation.

