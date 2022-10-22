Advanced search
    SJVN   INE002L01015

SJVN LIMITED

(SJVN)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-10-21 am EDT
31.60 INR   +2.10%
06:10aSjvn : Capacity addition/product launch
PU
10/21Sjvn : wins 105 MW Floating Solar Project in Maharashtra
PU
10/21Sjvn : Thermal Signs Loan Agreement with PFC & REC
PU
SJVN : Capacity addition/product launch

10/22/2022 | 06:10am EDT
CIN: L40101HP1988GOI008409

एसजेवीएन ल मटे

SJVN Limited

(A Joint Venture of GOI & GOHP)

A Mini Ratna & Schedule "A" Company

SJVN/CS/93/2022

Dated: 22-10-2022

BOLT SCRIP ID: SJVN

NSE Symbol: SJVN-EQ

SCRIP CODE: 533206

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

The Bombay Stock Exchange Limited

Exchange Plaza

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street,

Bandra East, Mumbai-400051, India.

Mumbai 400001, India

Sub: Commissioning of 75 MW Parasaran Solar Power Project in Uttar Pradesh

Sir/Madam,

In compliance with regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Company has started commissioning of its 75MW Solar Power Project located at Tehsil Kalpi, District Jalaun near Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh through its wholly owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Limited. The complete 75 MW capacity shall be commissioned by the end of this month i.e., 30.10.2022.

The project shall generate 168.34 Million Units (MUs) in the 1st year and the project cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years would be about 3919 MUs. This would help in annual enhancement of revenue to the tune of approximately 45.11 Crores which would enhance the top and bottomline of balance sheet. The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the same has been signed with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) for 25 years.

The Company's renewable portfolio stands at 4007.5 MW out of which 179.5 MW is under operation, 1370 MW is under construction and 2458 MW are at different stages of implementation. With the commissioning of this 75 MW Solar project, cumulative operational capacity will increase from 2016.5 MW to 2091.5 MW

The company has aligned its Shared Vision of 5000 MW by 2023, 25000MW by 2030 & 50000 MW capacity by 2040 with that of Government of India's target of achieving 50% energy from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030. As a strategic & reliable partner, SJVN plans to play a vital role in clean energy transition of the nation.

You are requested to kindly take the same on record and oblige please.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully,

SOUMEND RA DAS

Digitally signed by

SOUMENDRA DAS Date: 2022.10.22 14:35:32 +05'30'

Soumendra Das

(Company Secretary)

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

पंजीकृत एवंकॉपरेटकायालय:एसजेवीएनकॉपरेटऑफस कॉ ले स,शनान, शमला - 171006 हमाचल देश

Registered & Corporate Office: SJVN Corporate Office Complex, Shanan, Shimla - 171006 Himachal Pradesh

दरभाषू / Tel No.: 0177-2660075, फ़ै स/ Fax: 0177-2660071, ईमेल/ Email: cs.sjvn@sjvn.nic.in, वेबसाइट/ Website: www.sjvn.nic.in

Disclaimer

SJVN Limited published this content on 22 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2022 10:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 25 285 M 306 M 306 M
Net income 2023 10 480 M 127 M 127 M
Net Debt 2023 112 B 1 352 M 1 352 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,7x
Yield 2023 5,38%
Capitalization 124 B 1 502 M 1 502 M
EV / Sales 2023 9,33x
EV / Sales 2024 10,7x
Nbr of Employees 1 418
Free-Float 13,2%
Chart SJVN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SJVN Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SJVN LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 31,60 INR
Average target price 42,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nand Lal Sharma Chairman & Managing Director
Akhileshwar Singh CFO, Finance Director & Director
Salil Shamshery General Manager-Information Technology
Soumendra Das Secretary & Compliance Officer
Saroj Ranjan Sinha Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SJVN LIMITED3.10%1 502
NEXTERA ENERGY-23.25%140 776
SOUTHERN COMPANY-5.95%68 564
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-15.67%68 111
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.47%58 298
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-16.59%54 554