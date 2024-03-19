Mar 18, 2024

Smt. Geeta Kapur, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN accompanied by Sh. Akhileshwar Singh, Director (Finance) & Sh. Ajay Singh, CEO, SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL) today visited SJVN's 15 MW Nangal Floating Solar Project & 18 MW Ground Mounted Solar Project site at Vill. Neilla Dist. Bilaspur, H.P. On this occasion senior officials of SJVN, SGEL & BBMB were also present.

Smt. Geeta Kapur inaugurated & witnessed the first launch of PV Module Array of 15 MW Nangal Floating Solar Project into the Nangal reservoir. This launch included placing of 105 Modules of total capacity 57.225 KW at their final location in the reservoir and tying it with the permanent Mooring & Anchoring System. This project is one of its kind which is being developed in the downstream of Bhakra Dam. It is largest Floating Solar Project being developed in the Northern Region at present.

SGEL had bagged 15 MW Nangal Floating Solar Project through competitive bidding conducted by SECI on behalf of BBMB. PPA was signed between SGEL & BBMB at a tariff of Rs. 3.26 per unit and same was adopted by CERC. The project shall generate about 33 million units of energy during first year and cumulative energy of about 756 million units in 25 years. Transmission of Power from the Project location shall be done through dedicated Transmission Line which is being developed by BBMB.

During this visit, Smt. Geeta Kapur and Sh. Akhileshwar Singh also performed Bhumi Pujan of 18 MW Ground Mounted Solar Project at village Neila, District Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. The project had been bagged by SGEL through competitive bidding conducted by PEDA on behalf of BBMB. PPA for the project had been signed between SGEL & BBMB at a tariff of Rs. 2.63 per unit. The project is being developed on the BBMB owned land at four different locations. The three locations totalling to 16 MW are situated in Talwara area adjoining Pong Dam and 2 MW is at village Neila, District Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh.

The project shall generate about 39.42 million units of energy during the first year and cumulative energy of about 917 million units in 25 years. Transmission of energy generated from the project location shall be done through dedicated Transmission Line of BBMB.

