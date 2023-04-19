Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. SJVN Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SJVN   INE002L01015

SJVN LIMITED

(SJVN)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04:55:55 2023-04-19 am EDT
32.95 INR   -1.05%
04:40aSjvn : Awarded Balance of System Package for 100 MW Solar Project in Punjab
PU
04:40aSjvn : Sh. Alok Kumar, Union Power Secy. visits SJVN's Hydro Projects in Himachal
PU
04/05Sjvn : sets new record and achieves CAPEX of Rs. 8240 crore in FY 2022-23
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SJVN : Sh. Alok Kumar, Union Power Secy. visits SJVN's Hydro Projects in Himachal

04/19/2023 | 04:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sh. Alok Kumar, Union Power Secy. visits SJVN's Hydro Projects in Himachal.
Apr 17, 2023

Union Power Secretary, Sh. Alok Kumar visited SJVN's 412 MW Rampur Hydro Power Station, 210 MW Luhri Hydro Electric Project (Stage-1) and 382 MW Sunni Dam Hydro Electric Project in Himachal Pradesh. Sh. Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN accompanied him during the visit.

Sh. Alok Kumar inaugurated 66/22 kV Substation at Koyal and commenced the concreting works at Power House, Main Dam & Flood Protection Wall of Luhri-1 HEP. He inspected the ongoing construction activities of major components and directed the project officials and contractors to work in a planned manner to achieve the critical milestones of project schedule.

Sh. Nand Lal Sharma, CMD, SJVN briefed Union Power Secretary about the progress that has been achieved on various project components. He informed that the river has been successfully diverted in June, 2022 and excavation for Coffer Dams & Flood Protection Wall have already been completed. The excavation works of Tail Race Channel, Stripping & Slope Stabilization works above the Dam & Power House on right bank are nearing completion.

Sh. Alok Kumar also inspected 412 MW Rampur HPS and 382 MW Sunni Dam HEP. He took stock of the progress of ongoing construction activities at Sunni Dam HEP and was briefed about the Operation & Maintenance activities at Rampur HPS. Sh. Alok Kumar expressed satisfaction on the pace of progress at under construction projects and appreciated the efforts of SJVNites in setting benchmark in generation in Hydro Sector year after year.

SJVN is operating two Power Stations of 1912 MW capacity and executing four projects having cumulative generation capacity of 1624 MW on Satluj basin. The total project portfolio of SJVN stands at 46,879 MW and is marching towards becoming 50,000 MW company by 2040.

-------------- 0 ------------

Attachments

Disclaimer

SJVN Limited published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 08:39:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SJVN LIMITED
04:40aSjvn : Awarded Balance of System Package for 100 MW Solar Project in Punjab
PU
04:40aSjvn : Sh. Alok Kumar, Union Power Secy. visits SJVN's Hydro Projects in Himachal
PU
04/05Sjvn : sets new record and achieves CAPEX of Rs. 8240 crore in FY 2022-23
PU
04/04SJVN Exceeds FY23 Capex Target
MT
03/29Sjvn : secures green financing worth Rs 915 Crores from Japan Bank for International Coope..
PU
03/27INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to open higher as global banking fears ease
RE
03/27SJVN Secures 15 Billion Yen Green Financing from Japan Bank for International Cooperati..
MT
03/23Sjvn : signs EPC Contract Agreement for 382 MW Sunni Dam Hydro Project
PU
03/19SJVN Green Energy to Build 200 MW Solar Power Project
MT
03/14SJVN Limited Appoints Shashikant Jagannath Wani as Non-Official Part-Time Director (Ind..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SJVN LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 25 285 M 308 M 308 M
Net income 2023 10 480 M 128 M 128 M
Net Debt 2023 112 B 1 363 M 1 363 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,5x
Yield 2023 5,10%
Capitalization 131 B 1 595 M 1 595 M
EV / Sales 2023 9,60x
EV / Sales 2024 11,0x
Nbr of Employees 1 418
Free-Float 13,2%
Chart SJVN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SJVN Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SJVN LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 33,30 INR
Average target price 46,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 38,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nand Lal Sharma Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Akhileshwar Singh CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Salil Shamshery Executive Director-IT & System Excellence
Soumendra Das Secretary & Compliance Officer
Saroj Ranjan Sinha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SJVN LIMITED-2.77%1 595
NEXTERA ENERGY-6.34%158 431
IBERDROLA, S.A.5.40%79 541
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.30%79 150
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-4.45%75 069
ENEL S.P.A.14.49%64 154
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer