In compliance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, kindly find attached herein the transcript of conference call held with Investors and Analysts on Thursday, 10th August, 2023 to discuss the financial results for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2023.

SJVN Limited

August 10, 2023

Moderator:Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the SJVN Limited Q1 FY24 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Elara Securities, Private Limited. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. Should you need assistance during the conference call, please signal an operator by pressing star then zero on your touch-tone phone. Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rupesh Sankhe from Elara Securities, Private Limited. Thank you and over to you, sir.

Rupesh Sankhe: Good morning everyone. On behalf of Elara Securities, we welcome you all for the Q1 FY24 Conference Call of SJVN. I take this opportunity to welcome the management of SJVN, represented by Mr. N.L. Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. A.K. Singh, Director of Finance. We will begin the call with a brief overview by the management followed by Q&A session. I will now hand over the call to Mr. N.L. Sharma, sir, for his opening remarks. Over to you, sir.

N.L. Sharma:Good morning all the analysts and other associated persons present in the conference call. Let me start with the overview. Right now, our installed capacity of SJVN is about 2,100 megawatt comprising of two hydro projects, two wind projects and four other solar projects. The projects under construction, we have around 16 projects under construction of the capacity 4,500 megawatt approximately.

Let me share another thing that in the coming three years, our installed capacity portfolio is going to be multiplied or increased by about six times. We are right now 2,100 megawatt installed capacity. In the next three years, in the next one year, we will be adding about 1,500 megawatt capacity. And next to next year, say after one year, the capacity addition will be around 5,200 megawatt. And in the third year, the capacity addition will be around 3,300 megawatt.

So total installed capacity we are going to add in the next three years, the projects which are visible and we have already won the project and construction is either going on or will start and projects will be completed in the next three years of the capacity of around 10,000 megawatt. So our installed capacity after three years will be around, will be crossing 10,000 megawatt capacity.

Speaking regarding the total portfolio, we have total portfolio of 55,000 megawatt capacity. The projects which have been indicated or which we have acquired. So the projects which are visible, around 40 projects which are visible will be constructing. But the other projects where due diligence and investigation will be conducted. And the viable projects will be taken up. So our target of 25 gigawatt by 2030 is rightly and quite visible. So we will definitely achieve that target of 25 gigawatt by 2030.

Now I will come to the Q1 results. Q1 results are though are not that much encouraging because of the reason that water availability in the river, in the Sattluj river particularly wherever two mega projects are located, in the first quarter was not good. The reasons are many because in the first quarter the discharge in the river, the generation from the water, that discharge was very low. It was at one point of time was 50% as compared to the last year. So increase with the

Page 2 of 14