    SJVN   INE002L01015

SJVN LIMITED

(SJVN)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:29:56 2023-06-14 am EDT
38.45 INR   +0.26%
06:25aSjvn : bags 200 MW Wind Project in e-RA organized by SECI
PU
06/12SJVN Arm Bags 200MW Wind Energy Project Worth INR14 Billion
MT
06/05Sjvn : Celebrates World Environment Day 2023
PU
SJVN : bags 200 MW Wind Project in e-RA organized by SECI

06/14/2023 | 06:25am EDT
SJVN bags 200 MW Wind Project in e-RA organized by SECI.
Jun 13, 2023

­­­­­­Sh. Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN informed that SJVN has bagged 200 MW Grid Connected Wind Power Project. SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL) a wholly owned subsidiary of SJVN participated in Open Competitive Tariff bidding process followed by e-Reverse Auction (e-RA) organized by Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI).

Sh. Nand Lal Sharma informed that SGEL has participated in the Tariff based competitive Bidding process conducted by SECI for Selection of Wind Power Developers for setting up 1200 MW grid connected Wind Power Projects anywhere in India. SGEL has bagged 200 MW at a tariff of Rs. 3.24 per unit on Build Own and Operate (BOO) basis in Open Competitive Tariff bidding process

Sh. Sharma further apprised that the 200 MW Wind Project will be developed by SGEL anywhere in India through EPC contract. With the allotment of this project, the wind portfolio of SJVN now stands at 497.6 MW. The two projects with cumulative capacity of 97.6 MW are under operation and remaining three projects with cumulative capacity of 400 MW are under various stages of development.

Sh. Nand Lal Sharma stated that the tentative cost for development of this project is Rs 1400 Crores. The project is expected to generate 578 million units in the first year after commissioning and the projected cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years is 14454 million units. The Project shall be commissioned in a period of 24 Months from the date of signing of Power Sale Agreement (PSA). The commissioning of this Project is expected to reduce 708246tonnes of carbon emission.

Now, SJVN has a project portfolio of 49065 MW with 78 projects in various stages of development and is marching ahead to achieve its Shared Vision of 5000 MW by 2023-24, 25,000 MW by 2030 & 50,000 MW capacity by 2040.<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

SJVN Limited published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 10:24:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 25 285 M 307 M 307 M
Net income 2023 10 480 M 127 M 127 M
Net Debt 2023 112 B 1 360 M 1 360 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,4x
Yield 2023 4,43%
Capitalization 151 B 1 832 M 1 832 M
EV / Sales 2023 10,4x
EV / Sales 2024 9,55x
Nbr of Employees 1 418
Free-Float 13,2%
Managers and Directors
Nand Lal Sharma Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Akhileshwar Singh CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Salil Shamshery Executive Director-IT & System Excellence
Soumendra Das Secretary & Compliance Officer
Saroj Ranjan Sinha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SJVN LIMITED11.97%1 832
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.51%150 441
IBERDROLA, S.A.4.94%78 007
SOUTHERN COMPANY-1.34%76 819
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-11.87%69 944
ENEL S.P.A.20.68%66 604
