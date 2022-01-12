Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. SJVN Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SJVN   INE002L01015

SJVN LIMITED

(SJVN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 01/12 06:16:45 am
31.8 INR   +0.63%
08:06aSJVN TO ENTER POWER TRADING BUSINESS : Cmd, sjvn
PU
07:56aSJVN : bagged 125MW Two Solar Projects in Uttar Pradesh
PU
03:05aSJVN Gets Regulatory Nod for Inter-State Electricity Trading in India
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SJVN to Enter Power Trading Business: CMD, SJVN

01/12/2022 | 08:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SJVN to Enter Power Trading Business: CMD, SJVN.
Jan 11, 2022

Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) has granted Trading License to SJVN Limited for interstate trading of electricity. The Commission said that SJVN meets the requirements of the Act and the Trading License Regulations for grant of inter -State trading license.

Shri Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director of the company said that by the grant of Trading License, another feather has been added to SJVN's Cap, giving a big boost to its business. SJVN will now be trading electricity generated by any public & private generating companies including companies like SJVN Arun-3 Power Development Company (SAPDC), SJVN Thermal Pvt. Limited (STPL) and other upcoming Subsidiaries in Renewable Sector. Sh. Sharma stated that efficient execution of electricity trading in a competitive environment will ultimately benefit consumers in the spirit of the open access regime brought about by the Electricity Act, 2003 and subsequent CERC & SERC regulations.

Sh. Sharma further said that, SJVN aims to be a one-stop source for any generator and consumer wanting to trade power in the country and contribute to the evolution of a robust and competitive electricity market in India.

Sh. Sharma emphasized that SJVN has an adequate infrastructure, with state-of-the-art communication facilities and qualified and experienced staff for this task. SJVN has an energetic core business team with enormous knowledge of power sector related to renewable and non-renewable energy and trading thereof.

Sh. Sharma further said that, SJVN will focus on fulfilling power supply deficiencies across various states while also addressing seasonal and regional variance of demand and supply. SJVN will also consolidate the power of small and medium power generators and trade into bulk power consumers. While SJVN currently has the requisite infrastructure and personnel to carry out trading activities efficiently, all incremental support system, manpower, and infrastructure requirements shall be dealt with as per need. SJVN aims to commence intra-state trading operations in India by tying up contracts to the extent of 900 MW round the clock or equivalent.

Sh. Sharma informed that SJVN has a strong portfolio of 41 projects of 16432 MW capacity and has already bagged 1670 MW Solar Power capacity through competitive Bidding Process. Many more Projects in the Renewable Sector are under bidding process, he said. SJVN has already established its footprints in nine States of India viz Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh and in two neighbouring countries namely Nepal & Bhutan.

These projects, Sharma told, will add up to realization of the company's Shared Vision of capacity building of 5000 MW by 2023, 12000 MW by 2030 & 25000 MW by 2040.

----------------- 0 --------------------

Disclaimer

SJVN Limited published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 13:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SJVN LIMITED
08:06aSJVN TO ENTER POWER TRADING BUSINESS : Cmd, sjvn
PU
07:56aSJVN : bagged 125MW Two Solar Projects in Uttar Pradesh
PU
03:05aSJVN Gets Regulatory Nod for Inter-State Electricity Trading in India
MT
01/09SJVN Secures 125 MW Solar Power Projects in India
MT
01/07SJVN : inks MoU with iDeCK to provide consultancy services for Renewable Projects
PU
01/07SJVN : Achieves record 90% CAPEX Target in 3 Quarters
PU
01/07SJVN : Power Stations Clock highest ever 1480 MU Power Generation in 3rd Qtr of FY 2021-22
PU
01/07SJVN Limited Bags 125 MW Grid Connected Solar Power Projects in UP Solar Park, Uftar Pr..
CI
01/07SJVN's Power Stations Log Highest Ever Electricity Generation in Fiscal Q3
MT
2021SJVN : to Invest Rs. 60000 Crores for harnessing 5097 MW of Hydro Power in Arunachal Prade..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 29 200 M 395 M 395 M
Net income 2022 17 400 M 235 M 235 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,18x
Yield 2022 6,96%
Capitalization 124 B 1 683 M 1 680 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,25x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 1 499
Free-Float 13,2%
Chart SJVN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SJVN Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SJVN LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 31,60 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nand Lal Sharma Chairman & Managing Director
Akhileshwar Singh CFO, Finance Director & Director
Salil Shamshery General Manager-Information Technology
Soumendra Das Secretary & Compliance Officer
Subhash Chander Negi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SJVN LIMITED3.10%1 683
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.-4.37%16 269
CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS-9.51%8 376
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.-5.12%8 198
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED-4.85%8 043
MERCURY NZ LIMITED-1.63%5 551