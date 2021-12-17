SJW : Appoints Becky Klein Director

SJW Group Announces Appointment of Rebecca ("Becky") Armendariz Klein to Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Dec. 17, 2021 - SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) today announced the appointment of Becky Armendariz Klein to the SJW Group Board of Directors. Ms. Klein has been appointed as an independent member of the board who will serve on the Sustainability and Executive Compensation Committees, effective December 17, 2021.

Since 2006, Klein has been the principal at Klein Energy, LLC, an energy and water consulting company based in Austin, Texas, where she shares her extensive experience with companies on regulatory, financial, strategic and government affairs matters. Prior to that she

served as chair of the Public Utilities Commission of Texas, and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel from the U.S. Air Force Reserve. She also sits on other publicly traded and privately held boards.

"Becky is an outstanding addition to the SJW Group Board. Her life of service, including with the United States Air Force and as chair of the Texas Public Utility Commission speak to her commitment to making a real difference," stated Eric W. Thornburg, chair, president and CEO of SJW Group. Thornburg further stated, "Her professional and academic background is also really quite extraordinary and will bring great value to the board and inform its deliberations. We enthusiastically welcome her and look forward to her insights and perspective!"

Klein is the founder of the Texas Energy Poverty Research Institute, a nonprofit that addresses the nexus of energy and poverty in Texas, and she previously served on the Diversity Advisory Committee of the Federal Communications Commission.

She is a native of San Antonio, Texas, and is fluent in Spanish having grown up partly in Mexico and Venezuela. She is a graduate of Stanford University and earned a master's degree from Georgetown University, a juris doctor degree from St. Mary's Law School, and a Master of Business Administration degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About SJW Group

SJW Group is among the largest investor-owned pure play water and wastewater utilities in the United States, providing life-sustaining and high-quality water service to nearly 1.5 million people. SJW Group's locally led and operated water utilities - San Jose Water Company in California, Connecticut Water Company in Connecticut, Maine Water Company in Maine and SJWTX Inc. (dba Canyon Lake Water Service Company) in Texas - possess the financial strength, operational expertise and technological innovation to deliver outstanding service to customers, safeguard the environment and provide opportunities to employees. SJW Group remains focused on investing in its operations, remaining actively engaged in its local communities and delivering continued sustainable value to its shareholders. For more information about SJW Group, please visit www.sjwgroup.com.

###