    SJW   US7843051043

SJW GROUP

(SJW)
  Report
SJW : Employees Vote Connecticut Water Company a National Top Workplace

10/21/2021 | 05:44pm EDT
Employees Vote Connecticut Water Company a National Top Workplace for

Culture Excellence

Also recognized with regional top workplace awards by the Hartford Courant and Hearst Connecticut

Media Group

CLINTON, Conn., Oct. 21, 2021 - Today the Connecticut Water Company announced that its employees had voted it both a national Top Workplace and a Top Workplace in the state of Connecticut. Top Workplaces, an independent firm, conducted an anonymous survey that assessed employee ratings on several critical cultural criteria, including alignment with core values, employee appreciation, employee development, performance and confidence in company leadership.

At the national level, Connecticut Water was recognized with a Culture Excellence Award, specifically for its professional development programs. The national award recognizes those companies that place a special focus on developing their employees' careers and enabling their people to grow professionally. Regionally, the company was recognized with two separate awards from the Hartford Courant and Hearst Connecticut Media Group. Connecticut Water was one of just 415 companies recognized nationally for professional development and one of just 58 companies selected by the Hartford Courant and one of 56 companies recognized by Hearst Connecticut Media Group.

"Our employees are the heart and soul of Connecticut Water and are the reason we are able to provide reliable, high-quality drinking water and world-class customer service to customers and communities," stated Maureen P. Westbrook, president of Connecticut Water. Ms. Westbrook added, "It is gratifying to know that our employees understand and appreciate that leaders value them and are committed to the health and well-being of employees and their families within our purpose-driven organization."

Connecticut Water is headquartered in Clinton, Connecticut, and has more than 200 employees who serve more than 106,000 customers, or about 350,000 people, across the state of Connecticut.

Ms. Westbrook further stated, "We know we will need to maintain our focus on our culture and core values to continue to be a top workplace in the eyes of employees. We are committed to diversity, equity and inclusion, and we know that we get the best from people when they bring their whole selves to the workplace in an environment that respects and values individuals' differences and views them as strengths. We strive to be a positive force in the workplace and in the communities we serve."

About Connecticut Water

Connecticut Water is regulated by the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority and provides water service in 60 Connecticut towns and wastewater service to 3,000 customers in the town of Southbury, Connecticut. The company is a subsidiary of SJW Group (NYSE: SJW), which is the second- largest investor-ownedpure-play water and wastewater utility, based on estimated rate base, in the United States, providing life-sustaining and high-quality water service to nearly 1.5 million people in California, Connecticut, Maine and Texas.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of

forwarding-looking words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "strategy," or "anticipates," or the negative of those words or other comparable terminology.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, but not limited to, the following factors: (1) the effect of water, utility, environmental and other governmental policies and regulations, including actions concerning rates, authorized return on equity, authorized capital structures, capital expenditures and other decisions; (2) changes in demand for water and other services; (3) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operation and financial results; (4) unanticipated weather conditions and changes in seasonality, including those affecting water supply and customer usage; (5) climate change and the effects thereof; (6) unexpected costs, charges or expenses; (7) our ability to successfully evaluate investments in new business and growth initiatives; (8) the risk of work stoppages, strikes and other labor-related actions; (9) catastrophic events such as fires, earthquakes, explosions, floods, ice storms, tornadoes, hurricanes, terrorist acts, physical attacks, cyber-attacks, or other similar occurrences; (10) changes in general economic, political, business and financial market conditions; (11) the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, which can be affected by various factors, including credit ratings, changes in interest rates, compliance with regulatory requirements, compliance with the terms and conditions of our outstanding indebtedness, and general stock and debt market conditions; and (12) legislative and general market and economic developments.

In addition, actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to our overall business, including those more fully described in SJW Group's filings with the SEC, including the most recent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K.Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and speak only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contacts

Daniel J. Meaney, APR

Director of Corporate Communications

860-664-6016, Daniel.Meaney@ctwater.com

Disclaimer

SJW Group published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 21:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
