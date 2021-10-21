SJW : Employees Vote Connecticut Water Company a National Top Workplace

Employees Vote Connecticut Water Company a National Top Workplace for
Culture Excellence
Also recognized with regional top workplace awards by the Hartford Courant and Hearst Connecticut
Media Group
CLINTON, Conn., Oct. 21, 2021 - Today the Connecticut Water Company announced that its employees had voted it both a national Top Workplace and a Top Workplace in the state of Connecticut. Top Workplaces, an independent firm, conducted an anonymous survey that assessed employee ratings on several critical cultural criteria, including alignment with core values, employee appreciation, employee development, performance and confidence in company leadership.
At the national level, Connecticut Water was recognized with a Culture Excellence Award, specifically for its professional development programs. The national award recognizes those companies that place a special focus on developing their employees' careers and enabling their people to grow professionally. Regionally, the company was recognized with two separate awards from the Hartford Courant and Hearst Connecticut Media Group. Connecticut Water was one of just 415 companies recognized nationally for professional development and one of just 58 companies selected by the Hartford Courant and one of 56 companies recognized by Hearst Connecticut Media Group.
"Our employees are the heart and soul of Connecticut Water and are the reason we are able to provide reliable, high-quality drinking water and world-class customer service to customers and communities," stated Maureen P. Westbrook, president of Connecticut Water. Ms. Westbrook added, "It is gratifying to know that our employees understand and appreciate that leaders value them and are committed to the health and well-being of employees and their families within our purpose-driven organization."
Connecticut Water is headquartered in Clinton, Connecticut, and has more than 200 employees who serve more than 106,000 customers, or about 350,000 people, across the state of Connecticut.
Ms. Westbrook further stated, "We know we will need to maintain our focus on our culture and core values to continue to be a top workplace in the eyes of employees. We are committed to diversity, equity and inclusion, and we know that we get the best from people when they bring their whole selves to the workplace in an environment that respects and values individuals' differences and views them as strengths. We strive to be a positive force in the workplace and in the communities we serve."
About Connecticut Water
Connecticut Water is regulated by the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority and provides water service in 60 Connecticut towns and wastewater service to 3,000 customers in the town of Southbury, Connecticut. The company is a subsidiary of SJW Group (NYSE: SJW), which is the second- largest investor-ownedpure-play water and wastewater utility, based on estimated rate base, in the United States, providing life-sustaining and high-quality water service to nearly 1.5 million people in California, Connecticut, Maine and Texas.
