SJW Grou :  Sets Date for Release of Q2 2021 Financial Results

SJW GROUP SETS DATE FOR RELEASE OF

SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 22, 2021 - SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) today announced that the company will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after the close of the market on July 29, 2021. Eric Thornburg, President, Chief Executive Officer and Board Chairman, and James Lynch, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will review the results in a webcast presentation at 10:00 a.m. (PT), 1:00 p.m. (ET) on July 30, 2021.

Interested parties may access the webcast and related presentation materials at the web site www.sjwgroup.com. An archive of the webcast will be available until October 25, 2021.

About SJW Group

SJW Group is the second-largestinvestor-ownedpure-play water and wastewater utility, based on estimated rate base, in the United States, providing lifesaving and high-quality water service to nearly 1.5 million people. SJW Group's locally led and operated water utilities - San Jose Water Company in California, The Connecticut Water Company in Connecticut, The Maine Water Company in Maine, and SJWTX, Inc. (dba Canyon Lake Water Service Company) in Texas - possess the financial strength, operational expertise, and technological innovation to safeguard the environment, deliver outstanding service to customers, and provide opportunities to employees. SJW Group remains focused on investing in its operations, remaining actively engaged in its local communities, and delivering continued sustainable value to its shareholders. For more information about SJW Group, please visit www.sjwgroup.com.

