SJW Grou :  Sets Date for Release of Q2 2021 Financial Results

07/22/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
SJW GROUP SETS DATE FOR RELEASE OF

SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 22, 2021 - SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) today announced that the company will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after the close of the market on July 29, 2021. Eric Thornburg, President, Chief Executive Officer and Board Chairman, and James Lynch, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will review the results in a webcast presentation at 10:00 a.m. (PT), 1:00 p.m. (ET) on July 30, 2021.

Interested parties may access the webcast and related presentation materials at the web site www.sjwgroup.com. An archive of the webcast will be available until October 25, 2021.

About SJW Group

SJW Group is the second-largestinvestor-ownedpure-play water and wastewater utility, based on estimated rate base, in the United States, providing lifesaving and high-quality water service to nearly 1.5 million people. SJW Group's locally led and operated water utilities - San Jose Water Company in California, The Connecticut Water Company in Connecticut, The Maine Water Company in Maine, and SJWTX, Inc. (dba Canyon Lake Water Service Company) in Texas - possess the financial strength, operational expertise, and technological innovation to safeguard the environment, deliver outstanding service to customers, and provide opportunities to employees. SJW Group remains focused on investing in its operations, remaining actively engaged in its local communities, and delivering continued sustainable value to its shareholders. For more information about SJW Group, please visit www.sjwgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "strategy," or "anticipates," or the negative of those words or other comparable terminology. These forward looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict.

These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, but not limited to, the following factors: (1) the effect of water, utility, environmental and other governmental policies and regulations, including actions concerning rates, authorized return on equity, authorized capital structures, capital expenditures and other decisions; (2) changes in demand for water and other services;

  1. the impact of the Coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic on our business operation and financial results;
  2. unanticipated weather conditions, including the impact of droughts, and changes in seasonality; (5) climate change and the effects thereof; (6) unexpected costs, charges or expenses; (7) our ability to successfully evaluate investments in new business and growth initiatives; (8) contamination of our water supplies and damage or failure of our water equipment and infrastructure; (9) the risk of work stoppages, strikes and other labor-related actions; (10) catastrophic events such as fires, earthquakes, explosions,

floods, ice storms, tornadoes, hurricanes, terrorist acts, physical attacks, cyber-attacks, epidemics, pandemics or similar occurrences; (11) changes in general economic, political, business and financial market conditions; (12) the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, which can be affected by various factors, including credit ratings, changes in interest rates, compliance with regulatory requirements, compliance with the terms and conditions of our outstanding indebtedness, and general market and economic conditions; and (13) legislative and general market and economic developments. The risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of SJW Group to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ are described in SJW Groups most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and speak only as of the date made. SJW Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact

SJW Group

James P. Lynch, 408-279-7966

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Disclaimer

SJW Group published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 21:57:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
