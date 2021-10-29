SJW Group Announces Q3 2021 Financial Results, Reaffirms 2021 Guidance, and Declares Dividend

EXHIBIT 99.1

SJW GROUP ANNOUNCES 2021 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS, REAFFIRMS 2021

GUIDANCE, AND DECLARES DIVIDEND

2021 diluted earnings of $1.43 per share

Reaffirms 2021 guidance range of $1.85 to $2.05 per diluted share

Dividend of $0.34 per share declared

SAN JOSE, CA, October 28, 2021 - SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. SJW Group net income was $19.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $26.1 million for the same period in 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $0.64 and $0.91 for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Diluted earnings per share in 2020 includes $0.89 per share from ongoing operations and a non-recurring gain on the sale of real estate investments of $0.9 million (net of tax) or $0.03 per share, offset by non-recurring expenses related COVID-19 related reserves and expenses of $0.3 million (net of tax) or $0.01 per share.

Operating revenue was $166.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $165.9 million for the same period in 2020. The $1.0 million increase in revenue was primarily attributable to $7.6 million in cumulative water rate increases, $3.3 million in net recognition of certain regulatory mechanisms in Connecticut and Maine, and $1.8 million in the recognition of balancing and memorandum accounts, partially offset by $12.9 million decrease in year over year customer usage.

Operating expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, were $133.1 million, compared to $124.0 million in 2020, an increase of $9.1 million. Operating expenses include water production expenses of $72.1 million in 2021 compared to $69.7 million in 2020, an increase of $2.4 million. The increase in water production expenses was primarily attributable to $7.8 million in higher average per unit costs for purchased water, groundwater extraction, energy charges and other production expenses, and $1.2 million due to a decrease in surface water supply production, partially offset by $7.5 million in lower customer usage. General and administrative expenses increased $3.2 million primarily due to the cost of regulatory fees and regulatory proceedings, contracted work, and accounts receivable activities, partially offset by lower service provider fees. In addition, maintenance expense was $1.8 million higher and depreciation and amortization was $1.4 million higher.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, the change in other expense and income was primarily due to the sale of a real estate investments of $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. No similar income was earned in the third quarter of 2021.

The effective consolidated income tax rates were approximately 13% and 15% for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The lower effective tax rate for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was primarily due to the impact of flow-through tax benefits.

Year-to-date net income was $42.5 million, compared to $48.2 million in 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $1.43 in the first nine months of 2021, compared to $1.68 per diluted share for the same period in 2020. Diluted earnings per share in 2021 includes $1.37 per share from ongoing operations and non-recurring income related to the Texas Water Alliance Limited ("TWA") holdback amount of $2.7 million (net of tax) or $0.09 per share, partially offset by non-recurring expenses related to the Texas ice storms of $0.8 million (net of tax) or $0.03 per share. Diluted earnings per share in 2020 includes $1.73 per share from ongoing operations and a non-recurring gain on the sale of real estate investments of $0.9 million (net of tax) or $0.03 per share, offset by non-recurring expenses related to the Connecticut Water Service, Inc. merger and integration fees of $1.0 million (net of tax) or $0.04 per share and COVID-19 related reserves and expenses of $1.0 million (net of tax) or $0.04 per share.