Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. SJW Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SJW   US7843051043

SJW GROUP

(SJW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SJW Group Announces Q3 2021 Financial Results, Reaffirms 2021 Guidance, and Declares Dividend

10/29/2021 | 12:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EXHIBIT 99.1

SJW GROUP ANNOUNCES 2021 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS, REAFFIRMS 2021

GUIDANCE, AND DECLARES DIVIDEND

  • 2021 diluted earnings of $1.43 per share
  • Reaffirms 2021 guidance range of $1.85 to $2.05 per diluted share
  • Dividend of $0.34 per share declared

SAN JOSE, CA, October 28, 2021 - SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. SJW Group net income was $19.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $26.1 million for the same period in 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $0.64 and $0.91 for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Diluted earnings per share in 2020 includes $0.89 per share from ongoing operations and a non-recurring gain on the sale of real estate investments of $0.9 million (net of tax) or $0.03 per share, offset by non-recurring expenses related COVID-19 related reserves and expenses of $0.3 million (net of tax) or $0.01 per share.

Operating revenue was $166.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $165.9 million for the same period in 2020. The $1.0 million increase in revenue was primarily attributable to $7.6 million in cumulative water rate increases, $3.3 million in net recognition of certain regulatory mechanisms in Connecticut and Maine, and $1.8 million in the recognition of balancing and memorandum accounts, partially offset by $12.9 million decrease in year over year customer usage.

Operating expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, were $133.1 million, compared to $124.0 million in 2020, an increase of $9.1 million. Operating expenses include water production expenses of $72.1 million in 2021 compared to $69.7 million in 2020, an increase of $2.4 million. The increase in water production expenses was primarily attributable to $7.8 million in higher average per unit costs for purchased water, groundwater extraction, energy charges and other production expenses, and $1.2 million due to a decrease in surface water supply production, partially offset by $7.5 million in lower customer usage. General and administrative expenses increased $3.2 million primarily due to the cost of regulatory fees and regulatory proceedings, contracted work, and accounts receivable activities, partially offset by lower service provider fees. In addition, maintenance expense was $1.8 million higher and depreciation and amortization was $1.4 million higher.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, the change in other expense and income was primarily due to the sale of a real estate investments of $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. No similar income was earned in the third quarter of 2021.

The effective consolidated income tax rates were approximately 13% and 15% for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The lower effective tax rate for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was primarily due to the impact of flow-through tax benefits.

Year-to-date net income was $42.5 million, compared to $48.2 million in 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $1.43 in the first nine months of 2021, compared to $1.68 per diluted share for the same period in 2020. Diluted earnings per share in 2021 includes $1.37 per share from ongoing operations and non-recurring income related to the Texas Water Alliance Limited ("TWA") holdback amount of $2.7 million (net of tax) or $0.09 per share, partially offset by non-recurring expenses related to the Texas ice storms of $0.8 million (net of tax) or $0.03 per share. Diluted earnings per share in 2020 includes $1.73 per share from ongoing operations and a non-recurring gain on the sale of real estate investments of $0.9 million (net of tax) or $0.03 per share, offset by non-recurring expenses related to the Connecticut Water Service, Inc. merger and integration fees of $1.0 million (net of tax) or $0.04 per share and COVID-19 related reserves and expenses of $1.0 million (net of tax) or $0.04 per share.

1

Operating revenue was $433.9 million for the year-to-date period ended September 30, 2021, compared to $428.8 million in the first nine months of 2020. The $5.1 million increase was attributable to $14.0 million in cumulative water rate increases, $2.4 million in net recognition of certain regulatory mechanisms in Connecticut and Maine, $1.6 million in the recognition of balancing and memorandum accounts, and $2.0 million in revenue from new customers, partially offset by a $14.2 million decrease in customer usage and $0.8 million in winter storm customer credits in our Texas service area.

Year-to-date operating expenses increased to $354.5 million from $335.4 million in 2020, an increase of $19.1 million. Operating expenses include water production expenses of $176.7 million in 2021 compared to $171.6 million in 2020, an increase of $5.1 million. The increase in water production expenses was primarily attributable to $6.3 million in higher average per unit costs for purchased water, groundwater extraction, energy charges and other production expenses and $3.9 million due to a decrease in surface water supply production, partially offset by $5.8 million in lower customer water usage. General and administrative expenses, for the year- to-date period ended September 30, 2021, increased $6.0 million primarily due to the cost of regulatory fees and regulatory proceedings, contracted work, and accounts receivable activities, partially offset by lower service provider fees. In addition, depreciation and amortization was $4.2 million higher and maintenance expense was $3.3 million higher.

Other expense and income year-to-date for 2021 included the receipt of a $3.0 million holdback amount by the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority related to the 2017 sale of all of SJW Group's equity interest in TWA. No similar transaction occurred in 2020. In 2020, there was a gain on the sale of a real estate investments of $1.1 million and no similar real estate investment gain was earned in 2021.

The effective consolidated income tax rates for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, were approximately 11% and 16%, respectively. The effective tax rate decreased primarily due to flow- through tax benefits and other discrete items recorded during the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Dividend

The Directors of SJW Group today declared a quarterly dividend on common stock of $0.34 per share. The dividend is payable on December 1, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 8, 2021. SJW Group's annual dividend yield at the stock market closing on October 27, 2021 was 2%. Dividends have been paid on SJW Group's and its predecessor's common stock for more than 77 consecutive years and the annual dividend amount has increased in each of the past 53 years.

2021 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group is reaffirming earnings guidance for 2021 in the range of $1.85 per diluted share to $2.05 per diluted share.

Regulatory Highlights

California:

San Jose Water Company's ("SJWC") Advanced Metering Infrastructure ("AMI") application is pending before the California Public Utilities Commission ("CPUC"). An all-party settlement agreement was submitted to the CPUC for adoption that would authorize the deployment of AMI outside of the capital budget requested in the 2021 general rate case ("GRC"). A final decision on the settlement agreement is anticipated in the first quarter of 2022.

SJWC's 2021 GRC application for new rates in 2022 through 2024 is pending before the CPUC. The application seeks an increase of nearly $88 million in the revenue requirement over the three-year period, authorization for a $435 million capital budget, and requests to recover $18.5 million from balancing and

2

memorandum accounts. New rates are anticipated in the second quarter of 2022. SJWC will file for interim rates to be effective on January 1, 2022.

The 2022-2024 cost of capital proceeding is also pending before the CPUC. The application requests increases in revenue and return on equity, an adjustment to the proposed capital structure, and a decrease in the cost of debt. If approved, new rates are expected to be effective in the second quarter of 2022.

Connecticut:

On October 25, 2021, the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority ("PURA") issued a draft decision on Connecticut Water Company's ("CWC") Request for Reconsideration related to treatment of excess deferred income taxes in the July 28, 2021, GRC decision. A final decision on the matter is expected on November 10, 2021. The draft decision allows CWC to increase annual revenues by $1.8 million.

CWC appreciates the time that PURA commissioners and staff invested in understanding this complex tax matter and in reaching a fair draft decision. If the final decision is unchanged from the draft, the increased revenue will be effective November 2021 and add about 2% to a typical residential customer's bill.

The Water Infrastructure Conservation Adjustment ("WICA") mechanism was reset to zero as part of the July 28, 2021 GRC decision. On October 26, 2021, CWC filed for a WICA increase for approximately $22 million in completed projects. Many of the projects were those that were not considered by PURA in the GRC because of the deadline in the proceeding for pro forma capital additions. If approved as submitted, the CWC expects a WICA surcharge of 2.49% to be added to customer bills in January 2022 that would generate $2.6 million in revenue.

Maine:

On September 8, 2021, Maine Water Company ("MWC") filed a supplemental application with the Maine Public Utilities Commission ("MPUC") for the second step in the rate plan for the Biddeford-Saco division. MWC requested $6.9 million in new base revenues related to the construction of the new Saco River Drinking Water Treatment Facility. This is a $60 million generational investment to replace a vintage facility that has been in service since 1884. A decision is expected in the second quarter of 2022 in alignment with the completion of the new treatment facility.

The MPUC authorized the use of an innovative rate-smoothing mechanism that provides a more gradual ramp to new rates driven by the completion of the new facility. A third step filing associated with the new treatment facility is expected in the second half of 2022.

Texas:

On July 23, 2021, SJWTX, Inc. ("SJWTX") filed for authorization to serve Canyon Lakes Estates that is adjacent to its existing service area. On August 8, 2021, SJWTX filed a change in ownership application with the Public Utilities Commission of Texas ("PUCT") to acquire Texas Country Water. A decision is expected in the first quarter of 2022. A decision on the previously filed application to acquire Kendall West and Bandera East water utilities, which are under common ownership, could be issued by the PUCT in the fourth quarter of 2021. Combined, these pending applications would add more than 1,500 service connections.

About SJW Group

SJW Group is the second-largestinvestor-ownedpure-play water and wastewater utility, based on estimated rate base, in the United States, providing life sustaining and high-quality water service to nearly 1.5 million people. SJW Group's locally led and operated water utilities - San Jose Water Company in California, The Connecticut Water Company in Connecticut, The Maine Water Company in Maine, and SJWTX, Inc. (dba Canyon Lake Water Service Company) in Texas - possess the financial strength, operational expertise, and technological innovation to

3

safeguard the environment, deliver outstanding service to customers, and provide opportunities to employees. SJW Group remains focused on investing in its operations, remaining actively engaged in its local communities, and delivering continued sustainable value to its shareholders. For more information about SJW Group, please visit www.sjwgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "strategy," or "anticipates," or the negative of those words or other comparable terminology. These forward looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict.

These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, but not limited to, the following factors: (1) the effect of water, utility, environmental and other governmental policies and regulations, including actions concerning rates, authorized return on equity, authorized capital structures, capital expenditures and other decisions; (2) changes in demand for water and other services; (3) the impact of the Coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic on our business operation and financial results; (4) unanticipated weather conditions and changes in seasonality including those affecting water supply and customer usage; (5) climate change and the effects thereof; (6) unexpected costs, charges or expenses; (7) our ability to successfully evaluate investments in new business and growth initiatives; (8) contamination of our water supplies and damage or failure of our water equipment and infrastructure; (9) the risk of work stoppages, strikes and other labor-related actions;

  1. catastrophic events such as fires, earthquakes, explosions, floods, ice storms, tornadoes, hurricanes, terrorist acts, physical attacks, cyber-attacks, epidemic, or similar occurrences; (11) changes in general economic, political, business and financial market conditions; (12) the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, which can be affected by various factors, including credit ratings, changes in interest rates, compliance with regulatory requirements, compliance with the terms and conditions of our outstanding indebtedness, and general market and economic conditions; and (13) legislative and general market and economic developments. The risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of SJW Group to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Results for a quarter are not indicative of results for a full year due to seasonality and other factors. Other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ are described in SJW Group's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and speak only as of the date made. SJW Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact

SJW Group

James P. Lynch, 408-279-7966

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

4

SJW Group

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

REVENUE..................................................................................

$

166,923

165,863

$

433,949

428,826

OPERATING EXPENSE:

Production expenses:

Purchased water............................................................

33,121

35,130

76,434

76,953

Power............................................................................

4,179

3,994

10,573

10,145

Groundwater extraction charges...................................

23,736

20,471

59,419

54,082

Other production expenses ...........................................

11,069

10,092

30,302

30,465

Total production expenses...................................................

72,105

69,687

176,728

171,645

Administrative and general..................................................

22,713

19,529

64,932

58,917

Maintenance ........................................................................

6,369

4,550

19,221

15,970

Property taxes and other non-income taxes.........................

8,125

7,797

22,789

22,362

Depreciation and amortization.............................................

23,837

22,417

70,787

66,552

Total operating expense......................................

133,149

123,980

354,457

335,446

OPERATING INCOME.............................................................

33,774

41,883

79,492

93,380

OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME:

Interest on long-term debt and other interest expense ................

(13,535)

(13,174)

(40,655)

(39,638)

Pension non-servicecost.............................................................

334

(218)

999

(270)

Gain on sale of real estate investments.......................................

-

1,050

-

1,050

Gain on sale of Texas Water Alliance Limited...........................

-

-

3,000

-

Other, net ....................................................................................

1,244

1,130

4,782

2,935

Income before income taxes .......................................................

21,817

30,671

47,618

57,457

Provision for income taxes .........................................................

2,749

4,578

5,159

9,226

NET INCOME............................................................................

19,068

26,093

42,459

48,231

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net ....................................

(12)

76

133

(49)

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ..................................................

$

19,056

26,169

$

42,592

48,182

EARNINGS PER SHARE:

Basic ....................................................................................

$

0.64

0.91

$

1.44

1.69

Diluted .................................................................................

$

0.64

0.91

$

1.43

1.68

DIVIDENDS PER SHARE ........................................................

$

0.34

0.32

$

1.02

0.96

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:

Basic ....................................................................................

29,817

28,534

29,497

28,510

Diluted .................................................................................

29,952

28,703

29,626

28,687

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SJW Group published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 04:07:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SJW GROUP
10/28SJW : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/28SJW Group Announces 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results, Reaffirms 2021 Guidance, and ..
BU
10/21SJW : Employees Vote Connecticut Water Company a National Top Workplace
PU
10/21SJW : Employees Vote Connecticut Water Company a National Top Workplace for Culture Excell..
BU
10/18SJW GROUP : Sets Date for Release of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
09/14SJW : (As Amended by the THIRD AMENDMENT) (Form 8-K)
PU
09/14SJW GROUP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
09/10SJW : to Present at Janney Virtual Water Utilities Conference
PU
09/10SJW GROUP : to Present at the Janney Virtual Water Utilities Conference
BU
08/25SJW GROUP : CEO Among Private Sector Leaders Invited to Biden-led Cybersecurity Summit
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SJW GROUP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 615 M - -
Net income 2021 57,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 576 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,8x
Yield 2021 1,98%
Capitalization 2 032 M 2 032 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,87x
EV / Sales 2022 5,77x
Nbr of Employees 748
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart SJW GROUP
Duration : Period :
SJW Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SJW GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 68,56 $
Average target price 73,57 $
Spread / Average Target 7,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric W. Thornburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James Patrick Lynch Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jay Fusco Vice President-Information Technology
Andrew R. Gere Chief Operating Officer
Kristen A. Johnson Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SJW GROUP-1.73%2 032
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.14.23%31 439
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-31.09%8 020
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.6.05%4 115
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-5.45%3 922
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.21.25%2 647