SJW Group attained the highest ranking of any water utility included in the index.

SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) was recently recognized in the Newsweek Excellence 1000 Index 2024. The venerable magazine’s index ranks a select group of 1000 companies globally, spanning more than 25 industries and 100 categories, that have been identified as exemplars of corporate success and responsibility.

SJW Group is the highest-ranking water utility company on the index. Positioned in the top 20 percent of companies at #190, SJW Group earned a rating equivalent to such famed brands as Nike, IBM and Marriott International. Only 16 utilities made the list of 1000 exceptional companies, only four of which provide water service.

Produced in partnership with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), an award-winning leadership development center and research institute, the Newsweek Excellence 1000 Index was published in November of 2023. It ranks a select group of companies, “as exemplars of corporate excellence—setting a benchmark for industry standards,” heading into the new year. Companies selected for the index “exhibit a firm commitment to best practices in business and financial growth while serving customers, stakeholders, and communities with a dedication to social responsibility and ethical standards.”

“Achieving this kind of recognition is an incredible honor that reflects the dedication and hard work of all of our employees, nationwide,” said SJW Group Chair, President and CEO Eric W. Thornburg, “We are unwaveringly committed to delivering real value and reliable, high-quality water service to all of our customers, communities, and stakeholders. As trusted, passionate and socially responsible professionals, it is core to who we are and what we do.”

According to Newsweek Global Editor-In-Chief Nancy Cooper, “Today, the global community demands more from corporations than ever before. The spotlight is on those who not only navigate the complexities of the business world but also prioritize the well-being of their customers, the prosperity of stakeholders, and the betterment of their communities.”

Best Practice Institute listing: https://excellence.bestpracticeinstitute.org/company/san-jose-water-company/

About SJW Group

SJW Group is among the largest investor-owned pure-play water and wastewater utilities in the United States, providing life-sustaining and high-quality water service to about 1.5 million people. SJW Group’s locally led and operated water utilities — San Jose Water Company in California, The Connecticut Water Company in Connecticut, The Maine Water Company in Maine, and SJWTX, Inc. (dba The Texas Water Company) in Texas — possess the financial strength, operational expertise, and technological innovation to safeguard the environment, deliver outstanding service to customers and provide opportunities to employees. SJW Group remains focused on investing in its operations, remaining actively engaged in its local communities, and delivering continued sustainable value to its shareholders. For more information about SJW Group, please visit www.sjwgroup.com.

