    SJW   US7843051043

SJW GROUP

(SJW)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:36:30 2023-02-09 am EST
78.05 USD   +0.02%
SJW Group Sets Date for 2022 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results Announcement
BU
02/08North American Morning Briefing: Caution Likely -3-
DJ
02/08News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
SJW Group Sets Date for 2022 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results Announcement

02/09/2023 | 09:16am EST
SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) will release its 2022 full-year and fourth quarter financial results after the close of the market on Feb. 22, 2023. Eric W. Thornburg, president, chief executive officer and board chair, Andrew F. Walters, chief financial officer and treasurer, and Bruce A. Hauk, chief operating officer, will review the results in a webcast presentation at 11:00 a.m. (PT), 2:00 p.m. (ET) on Feb. 23, 2023.

Interested parties may access the webcast and related presentation materials at the website www.sjwgroup.com. An archive of the webcast will be available until April 24, 2023.

About SJW Group

SJW Group is among the largest investor-owned pure-play water and wastewater utilities in the United States, providing life-sustaining and high-quality water service to nearly 1.5 million people. SJW Group’s locally led and operated water utilities — San Jose Water Company in California, The Connecticut Water Company in Connecticut, The Maine Water Company in Maine, and SJWTX, Inc. (dba Canyon Lake Water Service Company) in Texas — possess the financial strength, operational expertise, and technological innovation to safeguard the environment, deliver outstanding service to customers, and provide opportunities to employees. SJW Group remains focused on investing in its operations, remaining actively engaged in its local communities, and delivering continued sustainable value to its shareholders. For more information about SJW Group, please visit www.sjwgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects,” “strategy,” or “anticipates,” or the negative of those words or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict.

These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, but not limited to, the following factors: (1) the effect of water, utility, environmental and other governmental policies and regulations, including actions concerning rates, authorized return on equity, authorized capital structures, capital expenditures and other decisions; (2) changes in demand for water and other services; (3) the impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on our business operations and financial results; (4) unanticipated weather conditions and changes in seasonality including those affecting water supply and customer usage; (5) climate change and the effects thereof, including but not limited to, droughts, and wildfires; (6) unexpected costs, charges or expenses; (7) our ability to successfully evaluate investments in new business and growth initiatives; (8) contamination of our water supplies and damage or failure of our water equipment and infrastructure; (9) the risk of work stoppages, strikes and other labor-related actions; (10) catastrophic events such as fires, earthquakes, explosions, floods, ice storms, tornadoes, hurricanes, terrorist acts, physical attacks, cyber-attacks, epidemic, or similar occurrences; (11) changes in general economic, political, business and financial market conditions; (12) the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, which can be affected by various factors, including credit ratings, changes in interest rates, compliance with regulatory requirements, compliance with the terms and conditions of our outstanding indebtedness, and general market and economic conditions; and (13) legislative and general market and economic developments. The risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of SJW Group to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Results for a quarter are not indicative of results for a full year due to seasonality and other factors. Other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ are described in SJW Group’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and speak only as of the date made. SJW Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 608 M - -
Net income 2022 72,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 634 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,8x
Yield 2022 1,85%
Capitalization 2 366 M 2 366 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,58x
EV / Sales 2023 6,46x
Nbr of Employees 751
Free-Float 88,5%
Managers and Directors
Eric W. Thornburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew F. Walters Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jay Fusco Vice President-Information Technology
Bruce A. Hauk Chief Operating Officer
Kristen A. Johnson Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SJW GROUP-3.89%2 366
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-1.14%27 400
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED10.64%7 362
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED2.00%2 611
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED16.12%1 557
MANILA WATER COMPANY, INC.6.81%1 221