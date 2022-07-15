Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. SJW Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SJW   US7843051043

SJW GROUP

(SJW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:40 2022-07-15 am EDT
62.10 USD   -0.92%
09:21aSJW Group Sets Date for Release of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
07/13Maine Water's New Saco River Drinking Water Resource Center Earns Envision Silver Award for Sustainable Infrastructure
BU
06/16Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target for SJW Group to $61 From $66, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SJW Group Sets Date for Release of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

07/15/2022 | 09:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) today announced that the company will release its second quarter 2022 financial results after the close of the market on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Eric Thornburg, president, chief executive officer and board chair, James P. Lynch, chief accounting officer and Andrew F. Walters, chief financial officer, will review the results in a webcast presentation at 7 a.m. (PT), 10:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Interested parties may access the webcast and related presentation materials at the web site www.sjwgroup.com. An archive of the webcast will be available until October 24, 2022.

About SJW Group

SJW Group is among the largest investor-owned pure-play water and wastewater utilities in the United States, providing life-sustaining and high-quality water service to nearly 1.5 million people. SJW Group’s locally led and operated water utilities — San Jose Water Company in California, The Connecticut Water Company in Connecticut, The Maine Water Company in Maine, and SJWTX, Inc. (dba Canyon Lake Water Service Company) in Texas — possess the financial strength, operational expertise, and technological innovation to safeguard the environment, deliver outstanding service to customers, and provide opportunities to employees. SJW Group remains focused on investing in its operations, remaining actively engaged in its local communities, and delivering continued sustainable value to its shareholders. For more information about SJW Group, please visit www.sjwgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects,” “strategy,” or “anticipates,” or the negative of those words or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict.

These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, but not limited to, the following factors: (1) the effect of water, utility, environmental and other governmental policies and regulations, including actions concerning rates, authorized return on equity, authorized capital structures, capital expenditures and other decisions; (2) changes in demand for water and other services; (3) the impact of the Coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic on our business operation and financial results; (4) unanticipated weather conditions and changes in seasonality including those affecting water supply and customer usage; (5) climate change and the effects thereof; (6) unexpected costs, charges or expenses; (7) our ability to successfully evaluate investments in new business and growth initiatives; (8) contamination of our water supplies and damage or failure of our water equipment and infrastructure; (9) the risk of work stoppages, strikes and other labor-related actions; (10) catastrophic events such as fires, earthquakes, explosions, floods, ice storms, tornadoes, hurricanes, terrorist acts, physical attacks, cyber-attacks, epidemic, or similar occurrences; (11) changes in general economic, political, business and financial market conditions; (12) the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, which can be affected by various factors, including credit ratings, changes in interest rates, compliance with regulatory requirements, compliance with the terms and conditions of our outstanding indebtedness, and general market and economic conditions; and (13) legislative and general market and economic developments. The risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of SJW Group to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Results for a quarter are not indicative of results for a full year due to seasonality and other factors. Other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ are described in SJW Group’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and speak only as of the date made. SJW Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SJW GROUP
09:21aSJW Group Sets Date for Release of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
07/13Maine Water's New Saco River Drinking Water Resource Center Earns Envision Silver Award..
BU
06/16Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target for SJW Group to $61 From $66, Maintains Equalweight R..
MT
06/13SJW's San Jose Water Gets Regulator Nod for Smart Meter Technology
MT
06/13San Jose Water Receives CPUC Approval for Smart Meter Technology
BU
06/02Wells Fargo Downgrades SJW to Equalweight From Overweight, Adjusts Price Target to $66 ..
MT
05/31SJW's Proposed Advanced Metering Infrastructure Settlement Seen as Positive Development..
MT
05/06SJW GROUP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/02Rick Knowlton Retiring as Maine Water Company President
BU
05/02WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : April will not be missed
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SJW GROUP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 647 M - -
Net income 2022 72,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 631 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,3x
Yield 2022 2,30%
Capitalization 1 895 M 1 895 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,45x
EV / Sales 2023 5,43x
Nbr of Employees 751
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart SJW GROUP
Duration : Period :
SJW Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SJW GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 62,67 $
Average target price 72,43 $
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric W. Thornburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew F. Walters Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jay Fusco Vice President-Information Technology
Andrew R. Gere Chief Operating Officer
Kristen A. Johnson Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SJW GROUP-14.39%1 895
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-22.41%26 634
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-16.35%6 904
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.-15.13%3 865
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-22.11%3 047
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED-35.60%1 497