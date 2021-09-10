Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. SJW Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SJW   US7843051043

SJW GROUP

(SJW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SJW Group : to Present at the Janney Virtual Water Utilities Conference

09/10/2021 | 09:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Chairman and CEO Eric Thornburg to present on Sept. 14 at 1:45 p.m. ET

SJW Group (NYSE: SJW), the second-largest investor-owned pure-play water and wastewater utility in the United States, based on estimated rate base, has been invited to present at the Janney Virtual Water Utilities Conference on Sept. 14, 2021.

Eric W. Thornburg, chairman, president and CEO of SJW Group, is scheduled at 1:45 p.m. ET to discuss SJW Group in a fireside chat with Michael Gaugler, a senior analyst and the managing director of utilities and infrastructure at Janney Montgomery. In addition, Thornburg and James P. Lynch, chief financial officer and treasurer, are scheduled to present in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors throughout the day, and they will provide an overview of the company and discuss recent developments with current and potential investors.

The fireside chat will be available to view in real time, and replays will be available by the next day via a link at SJW Group’s website, www.sjwgroup.com. The link will be available for 90 days.

SJW Group, through its local subsidiary utilities, serves nearly 1.5 million people in the states of California, Connecticut, Maine and Texas through a culture of service to customers, communities and employees while being a positive force in the areas we serve and being good stewards of the environment.

About SJW Group

SJW Group is the second-largest investor-owned pure-play water and wastewater utility in the United States, based on estimated rate base, providing lifesaving and high-quality water service to nearly 1.5 million people. SJW Group’s locally led and operated water utilities — San Jose Water Company in California, The Connecticut Water Company in Connecticut, The Maine Water Company in Maine and SJWTX, Inc. (dba Canyon Lake Water Service Company) in Texas — possess the financial strength, operational expertise and technological innovation to safeguard the environment, deliver outstanding service to customers and provide opportunities to employees. SJW Group remains focused on investing in its operations, remaining actively engaged in its local communities and delivering continued sustainable value to its shareholders. For more information about SJW Group, please visit www.sjwgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forwarding-looking words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects,” “strategy,” or “anticipates,” or the negative of those words or other comparable terminology.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, but not limited to, the following factors: (1) the effect of water, utility, environmental and other governmental policies and regulations, including actions concerning rates, authorized return on equity, authorized capital structures, capital expenditures and other decisions; (2) changes in demand for water and other services; (3) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operation and financial results; (4) unanticipated weather conditions and changes in seasonality; (5) climate change and the effects thereof; (6) unexpected costs, charges or expenses; (7) our ability to successfully evaluate investments in new business and growth initiatives; (8) the risk of work stoppages, strikes and other labor-related actions; (9) catastrophic events such as fires, earthquakes, explosions, floods, ice storms, tornadoes, hurricanes, terrorist acts, physical attacks, cyber-attacks, or other similar occurrences; (10) changes in general economic, political, business and financial market conditions; (11) the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, which can be affected by various factors, including credit ratings, changes in interest rates, compliance with regulatory requirements, compliance with the terms and conditions of our outstanding indebtedness, and general stock and debt market conditions; and (12) legislative and general market and economic developments.

In addition, actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to our overall business, including those more fully described in SJW Group’s filings with the SEC, including the most recent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and speak only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SJW GROUP
09:17aSJW GROUP : to Present at the Janney Virtual Water Utilities Conference
BU
08/25SJW GROUP : CEO Among Private Sector Leaders Invited to Biden-led Cybersecurity ..
BU
08/05SJW GROUP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fin..
AQ
08/02SJW : Janney Adjusts Fair Value Estimate on SJW to $92 From $88, Maintains Buy R..
MT
07/30SJW : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
07/30SJW : ANNOUNCES 2021 SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS, REAFFIRMS 2021 GUIDANCE, ..
PU
07/30SJW GROUP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
07/30SJW : Q2 Earnings Flat, Revenue Grows; Reaffirms 2021 EPS Outlook
MT
07/29SJW : Announces Q2 2021 Financial Results, Reaffirms 2021 Guidance, and Declares..
PU
07/29SJW : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SJW GROUP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 615 M - -
Net income 2021 57,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 570 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,2x
Yield 2021 1,96%
Capitalization 2 071 M 2 071 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,92x
EV / Sales 2022 5,83x
Nbr of Employees 748
Free-Float 91,7%
Chart SJW GROUP
Duration : Period :
SJW Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SJW GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 69,48 $
Average target price 73,57 $
Spread / Average Target 5,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric W. Thornburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James Patrick Lynch Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jay Fusco Vice President-Information Technology
Andrew R. Gere Chief Operating Officer
Kristen A. Johnson Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SJW GROUP1.73%2 071
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.22.20%34 038
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-20.63%9 313
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.15.82%4 410
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED6.41%4 279
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.18.96%2 626