San Jose Water Honored as Diversity Champion by Institute for Supply Management

Company recognized with prestigious Supply Chain Trailblazer Award

San Jose Water (“SJW” or “the Company”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SJW Group (NYSE: SJW), announced today that it has been awarded the 2022 ISM Supply Chain Trailblazer Award as a Diversity Champion.

The ISM Supply Chain Trailblazer Awards celebrate organizational programs that set new standards, drive new possibilities, and exceed expectations. According to ISM, those honored set the bar and help to advance the supply management profession.

In 2021, SJW achieved $40.5M of diverse spend (33.8% of total spend), a 41% increase in diverse dollars spent, when compared to 2020. The total number of diverse suppliers within the SJW supply chain increased by 13%. The number of diverse suppliers doing business directly with SJW increased by 24%.

“We are honored to have been recognized by the ISM and this award,” stated Andy Gere, San Jose Water President and COO. “This award validates our success in efforts to expand our vendor partnerships and champion new possibilities within the communities we serve.”

For the second year in a row, SJW met all three diversity spend sub-goals for minority, women, and disabled-veteran suppliers, as outlined in the Company’s latest ESG Report:

Minority-Owned Business Enterprise (MBE) spend was $29.8M, representing 24.9% of 2021 addressable spend;

Women-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) spend was $6.0M, representing 5% of 2021 addressable spend; and,

Disabled Veteran-Owned Business Enterprise (DVBE) spend was $4.7M, representing 3.9% of 2021 addressable spend.

SJW sets goals at the corporate level and reports on progress towards the Company’s ongoing Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) business efforts on an annual basis, including diverse supplier spend.

“San Jose Water’s success in this area reflects our unwavering commitment to the communities we serve,” said Gere. “I am proud of the progress SJW continues to make in diversifying our supply chain.”

SJW supplier diversity efforts have also been recognized by the California Public Utilities Commission and U.S. Veterans Magazine.

About San Jose Water

Founded in 1866, San Jose Water is an investor-owned public utility, and is one of the largest and most technically sophisticated urban water systems in the United States. The company serves over one million people in the greater San Jose metropolitan area. San Jose Water is owned by SJW Group, a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol SJW. SJW Group also owns: Connecticut Water Company in Connecticut; Maine Water Company in Maine; and SJWTX, Inc. (dba Canyon Lake Water Service Company) in Texas. To learn more about San Jose Water, visit: sjwater.com.

